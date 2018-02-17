Will The Agriculture Market Turns This Year

This is the second in a series of shorter-term commodity related trades. The first was my long cocoa recommendation Is The Cocoa Market Ready For A Turn? As before, I intend to comment on this every time I make a trade on this theme. So follow me to keep up to date.

I am going to recommend a long position in CBT corn futures. This is not a sure thing, but more of a risk/reward trade. You can also do this trade with the ETF (CORN), although futures is better. If you prefer actual equities, I recommend Deere (DE).

Corn is in a family of grains called “coarse grains.” These are grains that are mostly not eaten by humans but are either fed to animals or used as inputs to chemical processes, particularly ethanol. The market for these grains has been depressed for several years. The underlying reason has been excellent world crops, especially last year. During this time, consumption of these grains has also been strong, but not enough to meet production. So stocks have built. Here’s a table of coarse grains supply/demand for the last four years along with a forecast for 2017/18 (source: USDA). Note: corn’s US marketing year is from Sep. - Aug. This table combines different countries with different marketing years.

2013/14 2014/15 2015/16 2016/17 E 2017/18 F Beginning Stks 164558 211,640 247,182 252,491 262,657 Production 1,283,349 1,312,376 1,260,263 1,366,035 1,321,935 Consumption 1,236,267 1,276,834 1,254,954 1,355,869 1,354,544 Ending Stks 211,640 247,182 252,491 262,657 230,048 Stks / Cons 17.1% 19.4% 20.1% 19.4% 17.0%

Source: USDA

The basis of this trade is that corn yields will be down this year, leading to a drawdown in stocks. There is some evidence that this is happening. The USDA is forecasting reduced crops for Argentina and Brazil (these crops are already in the ground) due to dryness in Argentina and parts of Brazil. Australia will almost certainly be down after a huge bumper crop in 2016/17. The big one is the US. The USDA is forecasting a 4% lower crop. However, there is some reason to guess that there might be even lower yields.

The southern Pacific moved to a La Nina condition last year. The ENSO number is last at -1. The record is mixed about how this affects yields in the US. The last time it happened there was a poor crop, but not always. My statistical work shows that there is a positive correlation between the ENSO number change from Sep to Feb and US corn yields. Since ENSO is down, that favors the trade. So that is a bit of optionality that helps this trade. The next chart shows the progress of temperatures in the southern Pacific over the last year.

Source: NOAA

However, I don’t believe that a major US crop problem is necessary for this trade to work. Just a return to normal will do. The world has built a large base of corn consumption in the last decade, mostly from the increase in animal protein consumption in developing countries. Here’s a chart of the worldwide increase in animal numbers worldwide from the FAO. This data ends in 2013, but I believe the chart has continued upward since then. Also, I believe the cattle numbers understate the use of feed grains, as other countries emulate the US in finishing cattle in feedlots.

Source: FAO

Unless we have taken crop yields to a new permanent plateau, we will be facing deficits for several years. Note that some observers think that the permanent plateau is in fact the case. They argue that global warming has led to increased precipitation, which is good for crops in semi-arid regions like Australia, North Africa and the US high plains. This is a risk, but not my base case.

How to Invest in This

So how to play this? The straightforward way is to simply buy corn futures. A similar trade is to buy the Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN). You have to pay the ETF fees, but the exposure is pure corn. I have May futures, and it will work well if any type of crop issues surface early in the growing season. Longer term investors though will have to fight the corn contango. For example Dec 2018 corn is 8% higher than nearby futures. This is typical in an oversupplied market, where the owner of the corn has to pay the storage costs.

For those who want to play longer term or just don’t like trading futures, I would recommend Deere (DE). In late 2016 I wrote about why I think DE is a great company in Why I Like John Deere. And it still is. Moreover its alpha is strongly associated with crop prices, as one would expect. Here’s a chart of DE relative to the S&P500 along with the CORN etf.

So DE fell along with corn prices during 2012 - 2016. Since then, it has trended up. Part of the uptrend is due to DE taking action to deal with the overhang of used equipment left from the boom of a few years back. But I also think that equities are forward looking, and the market is looking to the end of the crop depression.

Right now, I have a starter position in May corn futures and will adjust this as new data comes in. All comments are welcome and will be responded to. Watch for my comments on the trade as it develops. Also, I’m thinking of starting a SA premium service on my recommendations. Does anyone have a comment on that?







Disclosure: I am/we are long Corn futures.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.