Darling Ingredients: Earnings Forecast
About: Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)
by: Viking Analytics
Summary
The retroactive renewal of the biodiesel blender's credit should boost DAR earnings for Q4.
The recognition of blender's credits in Q4 will be offset by rapidly falling rendered product prices.
The recent recovery in agricultural products may enable DAR to report in-line earnings for the next three quarters.
Background
Darling Ingredients (DAR) is an international supplier of animal feed, food products and renewable fuels. In a recent comprehensive presentation, Darling executives mentioned that the company processes 10% of the world’s animal