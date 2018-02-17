Denbury Resources Provides Its 2018 Plans

Summary

Denbury expects modest production growth in 2018 with a $300 million to $325 million budget.

This should also result in slightly positive cash flow.

Denbury is negatively affected by hedges in 2018 which make the current $60 WTI strip for 2018 equivalent to $55 without hedges.

2019 is still mostly unhedged and will be pivotal for Denbury's long-term future.