Denbury Resources Provides Its 2018 Plans
Summary
Denbury expects modest production growth in 2018 with a $300 million to $325 million budget.
This should also result in slightly positive cash flow.
Denbury is negatively affected by hedges in 2018 which make the current $60 WTI strip for 2018 equivalent to $55 without hedges.
2019 is still mostly unhedged and will be pivotal for Denbury's long-term future.
Denbury Resources (DNR) recently provided a 2017 update along with its expected production levels and capital expenditures for 2018. Denbury is currently aiming for modest production growth in 2018 along with slightly positive