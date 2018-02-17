Quick Picks & Lists | Basic Materials

Denbury Resources Provides Its 2018 Plans

About: Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)
by: Elephant Analytics
Summary

Denbury expects modest production growth in 2018 with a $300 million to $325 million budget.

This should also result in slightly positive cash flow.

Denbury is negatively affected by hedges in 2018 which make the current $60 WTI strip for 2018 equivalent to $55 without hedges.

2019 is still mostly unhedged and will be pivotal for Denbury's long-term future.

Denbury Resources (DNR) recently provided a 2017 update along with its expected production levels and capital expenditures for 2018. Denbury is currently aiming for modest production growth in 2018 along with slightly positive