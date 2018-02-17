Even A Positive Reaction To Earnings Will Not Propel Home Depot To A New High
About: The Home Depot, Inc. (HD)
by: Richard Suttmeier
Summary
Dow component Home Depot has a market-neutral P/E ratio of 25.97 with a dividend yield of 1.90%.
At its all-time high set on Jan. 29, Home Depot was in an ‘inflating parabolic bubble’ that popped as the stock fell into correction territory at its Feb. 6 low.
Home Depot has been above a ‘golden cross’ since January 2017 but is below its 50-day simple moving average, lagging the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Home Depot Inc. (HD) closed Friday at $186.97, down 1.4% year to date and up 6.6% from its Feb. 6 low of $175.41. The stock set its all-time intraday high of $207.60 on