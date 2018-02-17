Even A Positive Reaction To Earnings Will Not Propel Home Depot To A New High

Summary

Dow component Home Depot has a market-neutral P/E ratio of 25.97 with a dividend yield of 1.90%.

At its all-time high set on Jan. 29, Home Depot was in an ‘inflating parabolic bubble’ that popped as the stock fell into correction territory at its Feb. 6 low.

Home Depot has been above a ‘golden cross’ since January 2017 but is below its 50-day simple moving average, lagging the Dow Jones Industrial Average.