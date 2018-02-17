Summary
A quick look at the key production fundamentals: Rigs, DUCs, WTI, and Midstream.
February weather is a bust. All eyes on March. Sentiment has flipped to strong bearish, but weather is the random variable that can always get worse (or better).
What are natural gas producer stocks telling us.
A glimmer of hope from the combined EQT/Rice?
Hey, does anyone remember when UGAZ was at $105+? That's right, it was only 18 short days ago on January 30th vs. the pre-market price today of ~$51.80. Welcome to the world of natural gas