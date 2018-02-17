Commodities  | Market Outlook

LDL And Natural Gas Statistics: My Bloody Valentine

|
About: The United States Natural Gas ETF, LP (UNG), Includes: AR, BOIL, CHKAQ, COG, DGAZ, EQT, GPOR, KOLD, LNG, RRC, SWN, UGAZ, UNL
by: Steve Frechette
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Steve Frechette
Long/short equity, special situations, contrarian, Growth
Summary

A quick look at the key production fundamentals: Rigs, DUCs, WTI, and Midstream.

February weather is a bust. All eyes on March. Sentiment has flipped to strong bearish, but weather is the random variable that can always get worse (or better).

What are natural gas producer stocks telling us.

A glimmer of hope from the combined EQT/Rice?

Hey, does anyone remember when UGAZ was at $105+? That's right, it was only 18 short days ago on January 30th vs. the pre-market price today of ~$51.80. Welcome to the world of natural gas