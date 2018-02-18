S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Rally Continues; The Question Now, Have We Seen The Lows?

A whiff of inflation spooks the market. We have seen these levels of inflation before, not a reason to sell stocks here.

Earnings remain robust, along with the global economic news, and that is the backdrop to concentrate on.

Major indices rebound, but the jury is out as to the near-term market direction, volatility is still with us.

“You cannot build a dream on a foundation of sand. To weather the test of storms, it must be cemented in the heart with uncompromising conviction.” - T.F Hodge

During these times, when human emotion rules the day, watching the paper losses mount up, market participants just want the pain to stop. Some take drastic measures, they make emotional decisions. That, unfortunately, isn't the way to be a successful investor. Selling your stocks at the worst possible time is always a recipe for underperformance.

We hear the cliches, this is like 1987, it looks like the 2007 top, it's a perfect storm, rising interest rates and an overpriced market. The grim reaper appears on your computer screen. The best defense are facts, and data. They will provide you with some comfort during the inevitable dark days, and rest assured, there will be more in our investment lives. More importantly, this will keep you from doing really dumb things with your money.

Instead of listening to someone that compares this stock market to some other dire point in market history, you might want to simply say this looks like a very normal stock market correction. At first, that doesn't compute because it doesn't fit with the fear quotient that has built up in your brain. You are watching the balance of your portfolio go down and losing money is fearful.

So the negatives dovetail nicely in our brains with all of the dire forecasts that are floating around now. That is what emotion does to investors. During these moments, it is best to visit the medicine cabinet and take a dose of common sense to see if that fear can be quelled.

During the selloff, many were already talking about a new bear market that is ready to unfold. Declining prices amidst volatility will do that to some. The preponderance of evidence and a rational mind does not support that view now. All eyes were on what is defined as the critical test of the 200-day moving average for the S&P. So it was not unusual to hear the commentary highlight the idea that it is a must for the index to remain above that support line.

Not so fast. Yes, it is an important level to watch, but it is NOT the defining moment that some make it out to be. So while investors have seen a breach of this level, and some believe the S&P will go back to test that low, I do not believe this bull market is ready to cross the demarcation line and drift into bear territory.

When it comes to official corrections from an all-time high, Bespoke Investment Group tells us:

“The median percentage decline of the 19 prior corrections has been a decline of 14.8%. If last Thursday’s close was the low of the current decline, it would be tied for the second smallest correction in the post-WWII era. The last 30 years have seen a trend of corrections that have been short, but if last Thursday’s low were to hold, it would still go down as the shortest correction in the post-WWII era.”

Bottom line, this leads to a couple of conclusions for an investor to choose from. One, the correction isn't over, or two, it fits in with the strength of this bull market, which according to some has never followed the script. It’s always best to keep all options open, but don't succumb to quick overreactions that lead to premature conclusions. That applies to the swift and strong downside move, and now the same sharp reversal. Both need to be taken in stride.

Quick reversals like we are seeing now are not unprecedented. Urban Carmel put together some data points on that topic:

“In 1955, SPX fell 11% in 12 days. It quickly rebounded to a new high in the next month. In 1980 and in 1986, SPX fell 9% within 2 weeks. In 1980, the high was re-tested in less than a month (and then equities fell into a bear market). In 1986, SPX double bottomed in the next 2 weeks and was at the prior high after about 2 months.

The discussion will now revolve around if the lows are in and whether the coast is clear. In my view, much too early to make that decision. We all want instant gratification. We have to know the answer today. What we need to do is watch, wait, and let the price action tell us the next move. Either way, if one remained steadfast in their conviction that this secular bull market was not over, they remain in control. Bottom line, the long-term trend remains positive, so there is no change to my bullish strategy.

Economy



Sometimes a picture gives us a better idea of the situation than just reading the reports month after month.



Source: Bespoke

The recent PMI results are right near the highest levels of the current economic cycle.

The consumer. Some are saying they are strapped, not financially healthy, credit card usage is up. I like to use common sense when evaluating a situation. If someone can pay their bills, and pay them on time, it usually is a sign that the situation may not be so dire as some may want us to believe.

As shown in the chart below, the student loans delinquent number is the lowest since Q3 2009, and falling. Auto loan newly delinquent rates peaked at 7.46% in Q4 2016 and are now the lowest since Q4 2015.



Source: Bespoke

Newly delinquent “other” and credit card loans had also ticked up, but as shown, that acceleration now looks to have run its course. Overall, these numbers suggest that the credit cycle is not turning, and that there’s more room to run in this cycle.

Declining foreclosures and bankruptcies have led to a collapse in the share of consumers facing debt collection. That rate is down to the lowest levels since the last credit boom. It’s a profoundly positive signal of strong consumer credit performance.



Source: Bespoke

It would not appear that the average consumer is in a dire situation, like the naysayers would like to have us believe.

NFIB confidence report jumped to a solid reading of 106.9. The compensation plans index is the highest since 1989. January was the first month since October 2012 where Taxes or Red Tape were not the biggest problem for small businesses. The TOP issue now, Labor Quality.

Philly Fed Manufacturing index rose 3.6 points to 25.8 in February, better than expected, after falling 5.7 points to 22.2 in January. The 35.5 reading from last May was the high for the year, and the best since the 36.4 from March 2011. There has only been one other period since 1980 where the headline Philly Fed index has been above 20 for longer than it has now.

The NY Fed Manufacturing headline fell to 13.1 from 17.7 in January, while the ISM-adjusted measure rose to 55.0 from 54.6 in January.

Industrial Production fell 0.1% in January with capacity at 77.5%, disappointing expectations. The 0.9% surge in December production was revised down to 0.4%. Overall, industrial production growth remains robust at a 7% annualized pace. Mining, driven by crude oil drilling, is a huge boost with record U.S. crude production helping to push that category up over 13% annualized.

First read on Michigan Consumer Sentiment showed an increase of 4.2 points, coming in at 99.9, after slipping 0.2 points to 95.7 in January. This is another stronger-than-expected report. The index is just shy of the 100.7 registered in October, which was the highest since January 2004; it was at 96.3 last February.





NAHB Sentiment unchanged at 72 in January, that is up from the reading of 65 in January in 2017.

Housing starts climbed 9.7% to 1.32M in January after falling 6.9% to 1.20M in December (revised from 1.19M). This is the best since October 2016. Building permits rose 7.4% to 1.39M after falling 0.2% to 1.30M previously (revised from 1.302M).





Global Economy

Markit PMIs give a good, broad snapshot of the global economy every month, and as things stand right now, they are showing robust and broad activity. Measuring the combined PMI results from around the globe shows the recovery remains on solid ground.



Source: Bespoke

Only three countries, Egypt, South Africa, and Lebanon, have composite PMIs below 50 (signaling contraction). European countries are driving the global economic uptick with Eurozone countries and the Eurozone itself in the top 5 spots.



Eurozone GDP hit 0.6 per cent in the final quarter of 2017. The report indicates that GDP had grown by 2.7 percent when compared to the same period in 2016. The fastest growth rate since the 3 percent recorded back in 2007.



Japan GDP grew at 0.5% for the fourth quarter. This marked the longest streak of growth since a 12-quarter stretch between April to June 1986 and January to March 1989

India industrial Production has seen a nice acceleration since mid-2017, driven by strong manufacturing. Latest results show a 7.1% increase in the latest month.

Earnings Observations

Just over 1,000 companies have now reported their Q4 2017 earnings numbers, and below is an update of the earnings and revenue beat rates for all stocks that have reported. Based on earnings results, you wouldn’t expect the market to have dipped into correction territory!

Source: Bespoke

Earnings revenue beat rates remain impressive. At current levels, both the top and bottom line beat rates would be the highest since the early 2000s.



Source: Bespoke

Corporate Guidance remains impressive as well. As shown below, the spread between the % of companies raising guidance and lowering guidance stands at +5.4, as shown on the chart that is the strongest reading going back to 2001.



Source: Bespoke

That bodes well for earnings going forward, so the premise that earnings may be peaking shouldn't be part of any discussions now.



The Political Scene

Federated Investors reports:

“In 14 of 16 midterm elections since 1954, the president’s party has lost seats; the exceptions were in 1998 when the GOP overplayed its hand on impeaching President Bill Clinton, and 2002, when President George Bush’s approval rating was high in the wake of 9/11. And when the president’s approval rating has been below 50%, President Trump’s current rating is around 42%, 36 House seats have been lost to the opposition party on average. Democrats need a net gain of 24 seats to recapture the House.”

This time period should add some spice to the price action. We’ll surely revisit this issue, but remember politics rarely plays a huge role in the outcome of stock prices over time.





The Fed, Interest Rates, and Inflation

Transition, the process or a period of changing from one state or condition to another. Whether it be positive or negative, the stock market reacts to change. Now market participants have to also recognize the change on the central bank front.

The Bank of England this week signaled a rate hike is coming soon, the European Central Bank appears on the verge of quantitative tapering and the Fed is stepping up its balance sheet reduction program. A change to what investors have been accustomed to.

Remember it is but ONE piece of the puzzle that needs to be taken into account with all of the other issues to form an opinion. Failure to look at ALL of the evidence usually leads to poor investment results.

Finally, some perspective please, 2 yr treasuries now yield 2%. Peak in 2000 and 2007 was 7% and 5%, respectively.

This week's core CPI reading delivered a shot across the bow and caught the attention of investors quickly. Core CPI is now rising at the fastest 3-month pace since 2011 and the fastest 6m pace since 2008. To temper those extremely strong growth rates somewhat, year-over-year core CPI is still below 2%. Over the last summer, 3- and 6-month rates of inflation were at the lowest levels since the last recession.

Inflation is still very low by most measures, and while it’s recovering from a recent slowdown, there are no signs it’s out of control and going to force drastic action from the Fed. What it does say; the FOMC was absolutely right to look past “transitory” slowing of core CPI due to a variety of one-off factors last spring.

At this point, there are other one-offs that look to be boosting inflation; for instance, the 1.7% month-over-month jump in apparel prices was the largest since 1990 and its 3% weight meant a 5 bps positive impact to total CPI month over month that is unlikely to be repeated; apparel prices are down over 60 bps year over year, and the weak dollar has not helped them firm. Regardless, inflation narratives are suffering from whiplash after strong headline wages in January payrolls and the CPI report today.

This latest report shows core CPI (all items less food and energy) increased 1.8 percent vs. estimates of 1.7 percent. Core CPI was above 2.1% for 15 months in late 2015 and 2016. Bottom line, we have seen core CPI higher before and we didn’t have runaway inflation in 2017. In addition, it should be noted that last January’s CPI report showed a similar increase.



Sentiment

Urban Carmel reports:

“37b outflow from domestic equity MF + ETFs last week. Cumulative equity fund flows now back to early 2014 levels.”

Data from ICI





The bulls have come charging back. In this week’s AAII survey, bullish sentiment increased from 37% up to 48.5% for a gain of 11.5 percentage points. That’s the largest weekly increase since last September.



Crude Oil

Crude inventories rose for a third straight week amidst huge U.S. production. Inventories were reported with a slight build this week, adding 1.8 million barrels. While refineries saw huge production earlier in the month, they were soft this week with gasoline inventories rising by the most in 5 years, adding 3.6 million barrels.

The price of crude rebounded this week after briefly dipping below $60 a barrel. WTI closed out the week at $61.59, up $2.39.



The Technical Picture

The types of move that we have seen over the last two weeks in the S&P 500’s trading range aren’t seen too often. In the span of two weeks, the S&P 500 has gone from an extreme overbought reading to an extreme oversold reading as of Friday, February 9th. The median length for a 10% correction in the S&P since 1928 is 64 days. This 10+% dip occurred in 7 trading days. Since then, an equally swift move to the upside.

Source: Bespoke

Battle lines around the various moving averages were drawn. For the moment, the bulls have captured some momentum.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

The 100-day MA (red line) was breached on the way down, then retaken on this rally. The index continued to move higher and closed just above the next resistance hurdle at the 50-day MA sitting at 2,723 (blue line). Next short-term resistance comes from the 20-day MA (green line) at 2,754. The index was rebuffed there in the initial attempt on Friday. Above that, the February 5th high of 2,763.

Short-term support moves back to the 2,646 level. The probability of settling into a trading range somewhere between the 50- and 100-day moving averages seems realistic at this point. That would represent a range between 2,650 and 2,725. However, if the rally continues, the next MAJOR test for the market is when this current rally encounters the January highs.



Market Skeptics

Josh Brown puts the recent market volatility and correction into perspective as only he can do. In my view, this missive is a masterpiece. A lesson in common sense.

“Lies are satisfying, they were created to be crowd-pleasers, hence the speed with which they spread. Truths are ugly and annoying, with no one in possession of them being wholly content.”





Individual Stocks and Sectors



The green that we have been accustomed to see in the sector charts has been replaced with a sea of red at the lows of the recent correction.

Source: Bespoke



With the S&P now recouping about 50% of that move lower, the picture looks somewhat different now.

Source: Bespoke

On the individual stock scene, Cisco (CSCO), a long time favorite here, posted yet another positive report. The company raised guidance and their dividend. Despite how some view these stocks that have run higher, it isn’t too late to get involved in this situation. Sure, the stock has increased in value, and it should be that way, the fundamental story continues to improve.

The entire FAANNG group (I include Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)) has rebounded nicely as the indices have moved off the lows. Once again confirming that strong stocks will continue to show the way. Apple is up a solid 15% off of its intraday low of February 9th. Staying with the conviction of the long-term trend pays off once again.

The old guard, Microsoft (MSFT), Cisco, and Intel (INTC), are all stocks that have broken out of multi-year trading ranges. These three companies are in the process of transforming their respective businesses. Their fundamental stories suggest that their stock prices haven't seen the highs just yet.







All sorts of reasons are being assigned to the market correction. One of the culprits is interest rates heading higher. Some attribute the push for more rate increases to rising wage pressures and inflation, some were blaming ballooning budget deficits. Of course, we can’t overlook the widely held belief that stock market gains have been propped up by easy money and low interest rates, a sugar high.

Then there is the idea that the use of securitized products (futures, options, ETFs, etc.) that enable direct betting on volatility were the underlying cause. Far too many institutions and hedge funds were positioned for a low volatility environment.

So when the VIX started to move, dealers had to cover these bets, adding to the downward spiral. It is the unwinding of this trade that started the cascade down, and the market is working through this issue now. Sounds reasonable, maybe it was that, and some interest rate and inflation fears that in combination caused the correction. In reality, it doesn't matter, a very simple investor with a very simple understanding of the stock market would just tell us the market was overbought on all metrics, and was due for a pullback.





Corrections scare the heck out of us, it’s not just investors that are involved in the markets that are afraid. The headlines of falling stocks makes everyone start to wonder if this is the next crisis that could jeopardize their livelihood. Add in the crowd who started to believe that markets only go up, and this made the correction feel like the end of the world.

Pundits surfaced and started to explain the drop in stock prices by arguing that there are fundamental problems with the economy. They remarked that investors shouldn't be buying this dip. Watch out for interest rates, watch out for inflation. Of course we need to watch, no question about that. However, acting prematurely? Wrong.

I saw this quote on twitter and it rings true.

“Many investors don’t want to buy at all time highs and would rather wait for a pullback. But then when the pullback comes many of those same investors are too afraid to buy. And then they wonder why they struggle for performance.”

It's really very simple, it's about walking that fine line between conviction and deciding if a change of strategy is warranted.



Once an investor's conviction is tested, emotion, instead of a calculated response to the issue, rules the day. This is and was an emotional correction, not a fundamental one. The economy today is NOT entering a recession, and all one has to do is look back at history regarding interest rates. They will find that higher interest rates over the next few months do not spell doom for the economy or markets. It comes down to looking at everything around us when we are being tested, not just one talking point.

Investors will now start to weigh all of the evidence, interest rates, inflation, improved earnings, and the global economic recovery. Despite all of the noise, and the knee jerk responses that come without any thought, the scales remain tipped in favor of a bullish stance. Owning equities continues to be the way to proceed. That story has NOT changed.

Investor conviction has been tested, for those that have stayed the course, congratulations. There is simply no need to be swayed by the constant bombardment of negative arguments as long as the primary trend remains positive.

For sure, there will be more tests with the volatility I expect to be part of the investment scene in 2018. When it becomes evident that there is a reason for change of strategy, change will take place. Evidence has to consist of solid facts and confirmed by price action. Rhetoric, supposition and speculation are left to those that wish to continue to underperform, as they question those that continue to be on the right side of the trade. Stay the course.

Thanks to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for all.





Heartfelt sympathy for all of the families involved in the Parkland school shooting.



Best of Luck to All!



