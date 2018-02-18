Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of Feb. 19

It will be another busy week as there are 13 Canadian Dividend All-Stars who are scheduled to report earnings this coming week. Of those, there are a handful who are expected to announce dividend raises. Let’s take a look at the results from last week before diving into this coming week.

LAST WEEK - RESULTS

Last week, dual-listed TransCanada Corp. (TRP) [TSE: TRP] and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) [TSE: BAM.A] extended their streaks as expected.

As we touched upon last week, TransCanada anticipates a dividend growth rate between 8% and 10% through 2020. Its announcement came in slightly above that mark with a solid 10.4% bump or C$0.065/share for a new quarterly rate of C$0.69/share.

Likewise, Brookfield Asset Management also came in as expected with a $0.01/share raise for a new quarterly rate of $0.15. Of note, the company payout is dividend in US dollars.



EXPECTED INCREASES

Toromont Industries (OTCPK:TMTNF) [TSE: TIH] – Current Streak – 5 YRS, Current Yield – 1.42%

Earnings Release Date: Thursday, February 22

What can investors expect: Toromont, a new addition to the All-Star list, is one of the largest Caterpillar dealerships in Canada. Since its dividend growth streak began, the company has consistently raised its dividend along with Q4 and year-end results. Toromont's last three raises were all C$0.01/share reflective of a declining dividend growth rate. With a low 37% payout ratio, I expect at least a similar raise this time around which would result in a 5.3% increase and a new quarterly dividend of C$0.20/share.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) [TSE: GIL] – Current Streak – 7 YRS, Current Yield – 1.23%

Earnings Release Date: Thursday, February 22

What can investors expect: Gildan Actiwear is a manufacturer and marketer of branded basic family apparel. The company is dual-listed, meaning it can be purchased on both the major Canadian and US stock exchanges, and pays out its dividends in US dollars. In 2016 and 2017, the company broke from its previous pattern and began raising dividends along with Q4 and year-end results. The company has an impressive dividend growth rate just shy of 20% and its low payout ratio of approximately 18% should allow the company to continue their pattern of double digit dividend growth. I expect another raise of approximately 20% or $0.187 for a new quarterly dividend of $0.1122/share.

Stantec Inc. (STN) [TSE: STN] – Current Streak – 6 YRS, Current Yield – 1.41%

Earnings Release Date: Thursday, February 22

What can investors expect: Stantec provides professional and consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors. Stantec is another dual-listed company and has consistently raised dividends along with Q4 and year-end results. Since its dividend growth streak began, the company has averaged a dividend growth rate of approximately 10%. Once again, I anticipate a raise in-line with historical averages, which would result in C$0.0125 bump for a new quarterly dividend of C$0.1375/share.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) [TSE: MG] – Current Streak – 8 YRS, Current Yield – 2.05%

Earnings Release Date: Thursday, February 22

What can investors expect: Magna is a world-leading global automotive parts supplier. Once again, the company is dual-listed and pays out its dividend in US dollars. Since 2011, the company has consistently raised dividends along with Q4 and year-end results. The company’s policy is to target a payout ratio of approximately 20% which is based on an aggregate of current earnings and earnings from the preceding two years. Given that in 2015 and 2016, their payout ratio was approximately 20% of its respective yearly earnings, it is logical to assume that this year’s payout will also be 20%. Based on analysts’ estimates of 2017 results, a 20% payout ratio would equate to a quarterly dividend growth rate of approximately 8.5% for a new payout of $0.2985/share.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCPK:SNCAF) [TSE: SNC] – Current Streak – 17 YRS, Current Yield – 2.1%

Earnings Release Date: Thursday, February 22

What can investors expect: SNC-Lavalin is a Canada-based engineering and construction company. Like every other company this week, its trend is to raise dividends along with Q4 and year-end results having done so since 2006. Last year, the company broke their 5-year C$0.01/share raise pattern and raised dividends by five percent. Its 3YR and 5Yr rates also hover around 5% and I would expect the raise to be mid-single digits again. A five percent raise would result in a new quarterly payout of approximately C$0.287/share.

