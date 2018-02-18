Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) has some of the best securities in the sector.

The underlying portfolio is primarily invested in agency securities:

Source: NLY investor presentation

The majority of NLY’s portfolio is highly liquid. If the market were to go down substantially, NLY, the giant dinosaur, would survive:

Source: NLY investor presentation

As you can see, NLY is rather large. Second place isn’t even close. Some of the smaller mREITs preferred shares will have a more difficult time in a market panic. Annaly preferred shares will not have the same problems.

Preferred shares

Annaly Capital Management normally has one, two if you’re lucky, preferred shares in the buy range. This week is a bit different:

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required)

NLY-D decided it didn’t want to join the party of buy ratings – $0.06 over a buy rating.

The C, F, and G series are all within the buy range. Chart for NLY-F:

Source: Schwab

Since inception, NLY-F has dropped into the buy zone numerous times. Annaly released the G series after NLY-F, but both shares have not been remotely comparable on the basis of attractive prices.

Source: CWMF

We can put these preferred shares in two different batches. NLY-C and D both carry a higher yield, but have no call protection left on the calendar (except the 30-day notice of a call by the company). NLY-F and G both have a significant amount of call protection on the calendar. After the F and G series lose their call protection, they both go to a floating rate of 3-month LIBOR + a spread. All four preferred shares have a risk rating of “1”. This makes them exceptional for the buy-and-hold investor.

Even though NLY-C and NLY-D have no call protection on the calendar, they do have a positive worst-cash-to call. These shares don’t have the FTF (fixed-to-floating) feature, but the yield is reasonable and NLY is one of the strongest mREITs. NLY-C is better for a few reasons; the first of which being a better worst-cash-to-call by $0.05. The C series also carries a higher stripped yield of 7.68% compared to NLY-D’s 7.54%. The nickel difference in price is huge when comparing the annualized yield-to-call. The C series would come out around 8.44% while the D series would come in significantly lower at 5.72%. If NLY never calls either share, the 14 basis points of yield for the C series are very nice.

I like NLY-F (more attractively priced than NLY-G) materially better due to the FTF feature in this environment.

NLY-F and NLY-G are both buys, but NLY-F lands in the strong buy range. I’d pick NLY-F first based on the $0.97 spread. If NLY-G was cheaper than NLY-F by about $1.20 to $1.50, I’d be favoring NLY-G. There is a material difference in the two preferred shares when they go fixed to floating:

NLY-F: 3-month LIBOR + 4.993%

NLY-G: 3-month LIBOR + 4.172%

Dividend accrual

The stripped price takes dividend accrual into account:

Source: CWMF

The preferred shares have their ex-dividend date around the beginning of next month. This puts them at nearly 80% towards the next ex-dividend date relative to the prior one. The “Accumulated” section lets investors know how much dividend accrual is embedded due to the 79.12% progress. After accounting for dividend accrual, all 4 preferred shares are trading at a premium.

NLY-F is a strong buy @ $25.00.

NLY-C and NLY-G are both regular buys at $25.20 and $24.33 respectively.

The prices can swing suddenly within their trading ranges and my outlook is dependent on the prices available for execution.



The common stock remains a sell.

New spreadsheet

I’ve gotten several questions pertaining to my new spreadsheets. I have written a guide to better explain the layout. I will have a photo with numbers 1 through 10 and then explain each section. Here are the numbers on a photo:

Source: CWMF

Here is the guide, 1-5 first:

6-10:

If you have any feedback on this guide, feel free to leave a suggestion in the comments.