Who is NiSource?

NiSource (NYSE:NI) is a holding company founded in 1912 that operates in two regulated segments: gas distribution operations and electric operations. It has a market capitalization of $7.9 billion and is the 11th-largest natural gas utility in the world by market cap. Sempra (SRE) is the largest. NiSource's natural gas customer territory includes Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, and Massachusetts and its electric distribution territory is northwest Indiana.

Natural Gas Prices, Coal, and the Overall Economy

A comparison of coal and natural gas prices shows their striking competition. At NiSource's Indiana generating plants, prices are even closer than the graphs suggest. While both coal and gas have additional costs since they must be shipped to the plant (by train for coal and by pipeline for natural gas), the Henry Hub, Louisiana spot price is higher than the Pennsylvania/Midwestern price. Congested pipelines in Pennsylvania and Ohio typically pull spot gas prices down by $0.50/MMBTU or more from Henry Hub.

NiSource's NIPSCO uses Illinois Basin and Powder River coal for generation.

The giant recent Marcellus/Utica natural gas discoveries and ferocious interplay of coal-gas competition keep both natural gas and electricity prices lower for NiSource, and ultimately its customers, than they might otherwise be.

The diagram immediately above shows the dramatic increase in US natural gas production from shale; note particularly the overlap of the Marcellus and Utica fields to NiSource’s Columbia Gas service areas of Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Bounteous supplies of natural gas are also available from the Rockies, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and West Virginia. Even more associated gas (gas associated with oil production) is "force-produced" from the gigantic West Texas Permian and prolific Williston oil basins. (The oil production is so overwhelmingly economic that the gas is looked on at best as a free byproduct or worse, as a co-produced substance that must be processed, transported, and sold.)

Electricity use is tied to the economy; as the economy improves, electricity demand increases. Natural gas demand is a function of weather, industrial demand, and electric generation demand.

NiSource Operations and Future Strategy

NiSource was formerly called NIPSCO: the NIPSCO division continues to serve northwest Indiana. NiSource also comprises the Columbia Gas companies of Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia.

NiSource is headquartered in the northwest Indiana city of Merrillville and has over 8000 full-time employees, 3.4 million natural gas customers, and nearly 500,000 electricity customers. Its president and chief executive officer is Joseph Hamrock.

The company serves gas-consuming industries such as steel and oil refining in northwest Indiana and Pennsylvania as well as glass manufacturing in Pennsylvania and Ohio and a host of other manufacturers. As companies and industries benefit from lower corporate tax rates and the immediate expensing of capital investments, economic production - and the consumption of gas and electricity - in the region should increase.

NiSource owns three coal-fired generating stations totaling 2540 megawatts (MW), three gas-fired units that add up to 196 MW, two hydroelectric plants with a capacity of 10 MW, and a combined cycle gas turbine plant with a capacity of 535 MW.

NiSource Schahfer Plant, Credit: Engineering News-Record

Low natural gas prices and high coal plant environmental updating costs have prompted coal plant closures. NiSource is no exception. It will close the Chesterton, Indiana, 480-MW coal-fired plant in the next few months. By the end of 2023, NiSource also expects to close another 722 MW in two units (#17 and #18) of its 1780-MW Schahfer plant near Wheatfield, Indiana. Simultaneously, it is investing in environmental upgrades at its Michigan City, Indiana plant and two different units (#14 and #15) of its Schahfer plant.

Capital Spending

NiSource’s NIPSCO is implementing two seven-year capital programs: $850 million for gas infrastructure modernization and $1.25 billion for electric infrastructure modernization. NiSource’s Columbia Gas divisions are making a total of at least $160 million in utility capital investments.

Regulatory Authorities

As a holding company for regulated utilities, NiSource does not have direct competitors. However, it has oversight from and reporting responsibilities to public utility commissions for each state in which it operates. In rate cases, NiSource is subject to input from a wide variety of customers and stakeholders.

NIPSCO just filed its first natural gas base rate increase case in 25 years with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

Should inflation and interest rates increase, the company will face a higher cost of capital and the relative attractiveness of its dividend could lessen.

Company Culture Initiatives and Recognition

Forbes named NiSource the top-rated utility among its 2017 group of America’s best large employers. The company has been recognized as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality and it has joined the 100-plus-company 2018 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

Institutional Shareholder Services gives NiSource an (excellent) overall governance quality score of 1, with sub-scores in audit of 2, board of 1, shareholder rights of 2, and compensation of 2.

Stock and Financial Highlights

NiSource’s closing price on February 16, 2018, was $23.48/share, 85% of its 52-week high of $27.76. The company’s one-year target price is $27.88, so the upside to its one-year target is about 19%. The company’s enterprise value is $16.5 billion.

With liabilities of $14.9 billion and assets of $19.3 billion, NiSource has a liability-to-asset ratio of 77%. While this seems high in the context of riskier companies, fellow utility Sempra’s ratio is 73%. Moreover, public utility commissions expect utility companies to minimize their costs of capital, leading to a preference for debt over equity. Public utility commissions also closely monitor revenues and expenses: with a known customer base, there is far less volatility in revenues and earnings than in a commodity-driven company.

NiSource’s third-quarter 2017 gas operations revenues were $341 million while its electric operations revenues were $350 million.

The company’s 2017 third-quarter and year-to-date basic earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.04 and $0.55. These are less than the third-quarter and nine-months 2016 earnings per share numbers of $0.07 and $0.74, respectively. However, the 2017 results include the effects of a $111.5-million loss for early extinguishment of long-term debt. The company’s return on assets is 2.9% and its return on equity is 6.6%.

NI data by YCharts

NiSource has a trailing twelve months’ operating cash flow of $801 million and levered free cash flow of -$497 million.

The company's overall analyst rating from fourteen analysts is 2.2 or “buy,” which is an average four “strong buys,” two “buys,” and eight “holds.” The two most recent changes were a Goldman Sachs (GS) upgrade from “neutral” to “buy” on January 11, 2018, and a Credit Suisse (GS) upgrade from “underperform” to “outperform” in August, 2017. The company’s beta is 0.09: in simplest terms, its stock does not move in concert with the overall market.

A dividend of $0.78 per share yields of 3.3% at the company’s current stock price. NiSource’s trailing price-to-earnings ratio is 29 at trailing twelve months' earnings per share of $0.82. Its forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4 implies forward earnings per share of $1.28.

Reported on September 30, 2017, the company’s first- and third-largest holders are Vanguard (10.3%) and T. Rowe Price Associated (7.0%). Reported on December 30, 2017, are the second, fourth, and fifth largest holders: BlackRock (BLK) (7.4%), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) (6.0%), and State Street (STT) (4.8%). Less than 1% of shares are held by insiders.

Recommendation

I recommend NiSource to investors looking for diversification into utilities, interested in a 3.3% dividend, a 19% upside to its one-year target price, a generation fleet high-grading with current and expected closures of some of its coal plants, rock-solid (0.09) beta/extraordinary stability relative to the market, access to large amounts of moderately-priced natural gas from the east (Marcellus and Utica), south, and western US as well as Canada, and its pro-business state markets. Again, fourth-quarter results will be announced Tuesday, February 20th.