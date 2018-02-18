Class I Rail Traffic January 2018 Update - Muted Start To 2018

Carload commodities have begun the year down, with 70 percent of the 20 categories in negative territory.

Total Class I rail traffic has begun 2018 marginally higher by 0.2 percent with carload and intermodal traffic down 2.6 and 3.7 percent respectively.

Total Rail Traffic – January 2018

Source: Class I Rail Operators – units carried

For January 2018, total rail traffic was up 0.2 percent from last year. Intermodal unit traffic performance has begun where it left of during 2017. Both container and trailer results outperformed carload commodities during the month, and have continued to display strong correlations with top North America seaport international container traffic. Carload commodity traffic has gotten off to a slower start from 2017’s weakness, four of the top six were negative to begin the year.

It should be noted that all carload and intermodal unit traffic is reflective of carried railcars. Carried railcars are a combination of carloads and/or intermodal units originated and received. Investors looking for information regarding unique carload and intermodal unit growth should review the weekly rail traffic reports provided by the American Association of Railroads (NYSE:AAR). Despite the “double-counting” effect from using carried railcars, this is an important metric since all railroad operators collect revenue from customers for railcars utilizing any part of their network or equipment. Additionally, performance is relatively close.

January 2018 Report

Class I total traffic performance during January 2018 was up 0.2 percent versus 2017. 2018 is off to a slow start. On a weekly basis, the month of January saw three positive weeks, with two being negative, including the last two being consecutively positive at 4.1 and 1.5 percent.

Comparatively, total U.S. originated rail traffic was up 0.1 percent in January, a 330-bps decline from 2017’s finish. Mexico originated rail traffic for the year, was up 0.9 percent (a 110-bps decline from last year), while Canada was up 0.8 percent (a 980-bps decline from last year). Overall, North America railroad traffic was up 0.3 percent in January, a 450-bps decline. This mirrors the 0.2 percent growth for U.S. and Canada Class Is carried railcars.

On a year-over-year (YoY) basis, total rail traffic remained below the 5 percent level for the ninth time out of the previous 15 months. Despite this trend, January reflected the fifteenth consecutive month of positive performance. BNSF (BRK.B) has started the year as the strongest performer with total rail traffic up 3.5 percent.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) led all Class Is for intermodal units, up 7.4 percent; Canadian Pacific (CP) was the leader for carload units up 62.8 percent to start the year. Other performance for total rail traffic for the year was as follows; BNSF 3.5 percent, Canadian Pacific 3.1 percent, Norfolk Southern (NSC) 1.3 percent, Kansas City Southern 0.9 percent, Canadian National (CNI) 0.1 percent, Union Pacific (UNP) -1.2 percent and CSX (CSX) -5.9 percent. Carload traffic has weighed on most Class Is, with CSX now witnessing seven consecutive monthly YoY declines; Canadian National witnessing four out of the past fiver; Union Pacific witnessing three negative months out of the past seven (two also being flat); and with BNSF witnessing only three positive months out of the past seven. On the contrary, Canadian Pacific has now seen 12 consecutive months of positive YoY performance.

For Class I container traffic YoY, January performance increased by 3.2 percent versus last year, a 350-bps decline from December’s 6.7 percent. Investors should note that container traffic includes both international and domestic services.

The month of January broke the previous streak of eighth consecutive months with results at or greater than 5 percent, YoY. Current results have sustained solid performance, as container traffic continues to outperform carload results.

January reflected the fifteenth positive month out of the previous 17. The 3.2 percent performance was modestly lower during this period. Trailer traffic has now witnessed eleven consecutive months of positive growth from last year, January’s result declined by 290-bps from December to 8.3 percent, breaking three consecutive months of double-digit gains YoY. Of total intermodal units carried for the year, trailers reflected nearly 7 percent.

Source: Class I websites and personal database, container units carried

For January, the majority of Class Is witnessed strong positive growth for container units carried. Kansas City Southern, Norfolk Southern, Canadian National and BNSF have gotten off to the fastest start. Both CSX and Union Pacific have continued to face challenges. It should be noted that Canadian National’s trailer performance is reflective of an immaterial amount of traffic during 2016.

U.S. and Canada Class I carload traffic declined YoY by 2.6 percent, reflecting a 520-bps decline from December. This was the worst performance since September of 2016 on a YoY basis. As was the case during the latter half of 2017, strong performing commodities including coal, grain and motor vehicles and equipment are off to a poor start.

January’s performance witnessed a return to YoY decline; marginal results had been a trend for the second half of 2017, 2018 is poised to see mixed performance. Only Canadian Pacific and BNSF had positive carload performance for January. CSX has witnessed seven consecutive monthly declines YoY, Canadian National has witnessed four out of the past five, Union Pacific has witnessed three out of the previous seven (with two also being flat), and BNSF has also witnessed three out of the previous seven.

For Class I carload top five commodities, coal remained negative YoY for the fifth consecutive month, down at -6.2 percent, versus the -1.7 percent decline during December. Performance for Class Is for the year was as follows; Canadian National at 16.7 percent, Canadian Pacific 3.1 percent, BNSF -4 percent, CSX -7.4 percent, Union Pacific -8.7 percent, Norfolk Southern -10.1 percent, Kansas City Southern -28.7 percent. Coal performance will remain pressured for volume in the near-term, pricing has shown stability and modest improvement lately.

Chemicals performance was down at -0.9 percent during January YoY, versus the 1.7 percent performance during December. Performance for Class Is for the year was as follows; Norfolk Southern at 7.9 percent, Canadian Pacific 5.9 percent, Union Pacific 2.3 percent, BNSF at -0.3 percent, Kansas City Southern -2.3 percent, Canadian National -5.4 percent and CSX -12 percent. Chemicals should remain stable for the near-term.

Source: Class I websites and personal database, carloads carried

Motor vehicle and equipment performance declined at -7.7 percent during January YoY, versus a -1 percent decline in December. Performance for Class Is during the year was as follows; Kansas City Southern 5.1 percent, BNSF -6.3 percent, Canadian National -7.7 percent, Canadian Pacific at -8.6 percent, Norfolk Southern at -8.8 percent, CSX at -8.9 percent and Union Pacific at -10 percent. January’s performance reflected the ninth negative month out of the past 10.

Grain performance declined at -6.2 percent during January YoY, versus the -5.6 percent decline during December. Performance for Class Is for the year was as follows; BNSF at 2.5 percent, Canadian Pacific at -1.9 percent, Kansas City Southern at -2.2 percent, Canadian National at -2.7 percent, Union Pacific at -13.2 percent, CSX at -14.9 percent and Norfolk Southern at -22.2 percent. January’s performance reflected the seventh consecutive monthly YoY decline in over one year.

Petroleum performance increased by 7.2 percent during January YoY, versus the 14.1 percent increase during December. This marked the twelfth time during the previous 25 months that petroleum has performed in negative single-digits, or better, and the fourth consecutive positive monthly result.

Performance for Class Is during the year was as follows; Kansas City Southern 37.6 percent, Union Pacific at 30.4 percent, Canadian Pacific at 20.5 percent, BNSF at 2.7 percent, CSX at -1.6 percent, Norfolk Southern at -2.6 percent, Canadian National -4.9 percent. Canadian and Mexico energy-related variables continue to be very positive for crude-by-rail.

Crushed stone, gravel and sand increased by 9.7 percent during January YoY, versus the 31.9 percent increase during December. This was the thirteenth consecutive month of double-digit performance versus last year.

Performance for Class Is during January was as follows; Canadian Pacific at 45.8 percent, Canadian National at 20.3 percent, Union Pacific at 19.4 percent, BNSF at 5.1 percent, Norfolk Southern at 3.2 percent, Kansas City Southern at -1.1 percent and CSX at -13.3 percent. Demand remains robust as oil and natural gas E & P shale development increases.

Based on the performance by individual Class Is, coal, chemicals, motor vehicles and equipment, grain and crushed stone, gravel and sand have continued to lead the improvement for carload traffic performance early in 2018, despite the poor start.

Metals products remains positive as the seventh highest commodity by traffic through January down at -0.9 percent. As stated, over the past couple of reports, the majority of these commodities may continue to experience higher comparable levels in the short-term. Investors should continue to monitor the top six commodity trends as they reflected nearly 69 percent of carload traffic for the year.

For the start of 2018, rail operator stocks have been mixed. CSX was the top performer last year, finishing up 53. To start 2018, Kansas City Southern is in the lead up 3.6 percent as of February 16 th. All Class Is have outperformed the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN), with the only exception being Canadian National, which has been the laggard down at -7.7 percent.

With January in the bag, it is early, too early to make any rash judgments that Class Is are at risk of missing 2018 estimates. Pricing has remained strong for many commodities, especially for intermodal services. Additionally, from last year’s robust results, 2018 does not necessarily need to see strong traffic growth. Stock market volatility has intensified to start the year. Investors are going to need to have stronger stomachs and greater patience.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNI, KSU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.