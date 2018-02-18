Top North America Container Traffic Finishes On A High Note For 2017

Laden imports remained as the driver for improved traffic as laden exports continued to lag performance throughout the year.

Top North America Seaport TEU Review

During 2016, top North America seaport twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs) were on track to witness negative performance. This was the case through September for laden and empty imported/exported TEUs. It was not until October through December, that positive momentum was sustained to close the year out with an overall approximately 1.2 percent gain. The Hanjin Shipping bankruptcy served as a catalyst.

For all of 2017, performance remained strong with top North America seaports witnessing 8.1 percent growth versus last year. This performance was 110-basis points (bps) lower from the performance recorded through November. Results have remained robust across West, East and Gulf coasts for the year, with each region witnessing double digit growth from select seaports.

*Note: The seaports of Port Everglades, Jacksonville, Halifax, Wilmington DE and Mobile do not provide monthly TEU data. These mentioned seaports are excluded from the total calculation, with the exception of Halifax which is included quarterly.

December’s performance declined sequentially for the third consecutive month, recording the fifth lowest result over the past 17 months. This pattern has remained similar to the trends since March. Results have now been positive 15 out of the previous 17 consecutive months. Broader economic trends continue to drive demand as gross domestic product (GDP) improves – inflation has come to the forefront as the most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) report has displayed.

For 2017, TEU traffic substantially outpaced GDP performance. With expectations for U.S. GDP growth to remain near the 3 percent level, 2018 container traffic may track more closely. Comparable 2017 numbers will be tougher to beat over the near-term.

The list below provides an overview of Top North America seaports. Collectively, these seaports reflected greater than 90 percent of total TEU traffic during 2017.

Source: Seaport websites, all numbers are subject to change based on revisions.

*Note: The seaports of Port Everglades, Jacksonville, Wilmington DE and Mobile do not provide monthly TEU data, and all TTM data is based upon the most recent fiscal year. Port Halifax provides quarterly TEU data so all information is as of the most recent quarter. These mentioned seaports are excluded from the total YTD calculation.

Performance in December remained stable across the board for many of the usual suspects, with the primary exceptions being the Northwest Seaport Alliance (NSA) and Los Angeles on the West Coast. On the West Coast, top performers included Prince Rupert, Long Beach, Vancouver, Lazaro Cardenas, Long Beach, Manzanillo and Los Angeles with results at 31.9, 27 and 15.2 percent from last year. Canadian seaports have continued to see growth at the expense of the NSA. Combined positive performance from Canada and southern California have seemingly continued to weigh on Oakland of late.

For the East Coast, top performers included New York/New Jersey, Boston, Charleston, Savannah and Montreal with results at 15.6, 11.6, 11.2 and 10.6 percent. Gulf Coast performance was led by New Orleans and Houston with results at 20.9 and 20.2 percent from last year.

Source: Seaport websites, all numbers are subject to change based on revision.

Top laden import performers for West Coast seaports in December included Long Beach, Prince Rupert, Manzanillo (total imported TEUs), Vancouver and Lazaro Cardenas (total imported TEUs) up 27.3, 21, 18.7, 12.4, and 10 percent year-over-year (YoY). Oakland was up 6.4 percent, and the NSA and Los Angeles were down at -4.7 and -2.2 percent.

Top laden import performers for East Coast seaports in December included Boston, Charleston, Savannah and Montreal (total imported TEUs) up 16.2, 13.6, 11 and 10.3 percent YoY. Virginia, Baltimore, New York/New Jersey and Miami were all positive, up 8.3, 4.5, 3.6 and 1.1 percent.

December witnessed double-digit performance for both Houston and New Orleans (total imported TEUS) at 26.1 and 19.2 percent YoY. Altamira (total imported TEUs) and Veracruz were both down at -2.6 and -0.1 percent.

Source: Seaport websites, all numbers are subject to change based on revision.

West Coast seaport laden export traffic displayed some improvement YoY in December, but was much lower versus imports. Leaders included Long Beach, Oakland and Vancouver up 11.8, 2.2 and 2 percent. Prince Rupert was up 0.5 percent, while Lazaro Cardenas (total exported TEUs), Los Angeles, Manzanillo (total exported TEUs) and the NSA were all down at -7.3, -7 and -6.7 percent YoY.

For East Coast seaports, leaders included Baltimore, Savannah, Charleston and Montreal (total exported TEUs) up 42, 13.6, 11.3 and 10.8 percent YoY. New York/New Jersey, Virginia and Miami were up 8.5, 3.8, and 2.2 percent YoY. Boston was the laggard down at -3.6 percent.

New Orleans (total exported TEUs) and Houston were up 22.4 and 18.5 percent YoY. Altamira (total exported TEUs) was up 5.2 percent - Veracruz was the laggard down at -1.6 percent for the month.

North America Class I Rail Container Review

Class I rail operators break down their container performance by international and domestic services. For international containers, traffic moved proportions were as follows; BNSF and Union Pacific near 50 percent, Norfolk Southern near 60 percent and CSX near 40 percent. Most container moves for both Canadian rail operators are international.

In addition to direct haulage of international containers, a substantial number of international containers are transloaded to domestic containers with proximity to seaports, for BNSF, Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern and CSX. From this perspective, a substantial majority of container traffic for Class I rail operators is driven by seaport TEU traffic.

Additional companies directly benefiting from these trends include JB Hunt Transport (JBHT) and Hub Group (HUBG). Many others in the freight sector also benefit including ocean freight forwarders like Expeditors International (EXPD), major truck brokers like CH Robinson Worldwide (CHRW), XPO Logistics (XPO), among others.

Source: Class I weekly container units carried

Performance in December was mixed with most Class I rail operators up from November. The top performers for the month were Canadian Pacific (CP), Kansas City Southern (KSU), Canadian National (CNI), Norfolk Southern (NSC) and BNSF (BRK.B) with 50, 40, 20 and 10-bps gains from the previous month. Union Pacific (UNP) was flat and CSX (CSX) was down from the previous month at -20-bps.

Canadian National was by far the top performing Class I railroad for container traffic, closely correlating to strong TEU performance o bserved at Prince Rupert, Vancouver and Halifax. The substantial outperformance of all peers, and most notably, Canadian Pacific was an indication of market share gains. The same occurred for both BNSF and Norfolk Southern versus Union Pacific and CSX to a lesser degree.

Source: Class I weekly container units carried

Looking to January 2018, performance has been much more mixed, with leaders including Kansas City Southern, Norfolk Southern, Canadian National and Canadian Pacific. For January, Kansas City Southern, Canadian pacific and Norfolk Southern have all witnessed increases of 540, 260 and 240-bps. Canadian National, CSX, BNSF and Union Pacific have seen declines at -1,050, -370, -270 and -250-bps. Despite the substantial decline from last year’s finish, Canadian National still remains as the third highest traffic generator for 2018. Market share has remained stronger for Norfolk Southern, Canadian National and BNSF.

Summary

Based on expectations, February is projected to be the stronger performing month versus January. However, collectively, container demand has remained solid to start 2018. This has been evident from both traffic demand and pricing. Most intermodal pricing including fuel surcharges for eastbound services is up towards 20 percent.

CSX and Union Pacific continue to have their work cut out for them, as they continue to lose share to direct competitors. Canadian Pacific on the other hand, has improved its performance over the past few months, and is now performing in-line with Canadian National. Kansas City Southern has seen the strongest improvement to start the year, while Norfolk Southern has remained consistently strong.

