Merger And Acquisition: What Can Investors Learn From The Seattle Genetics Buyout Of Cascadian?
by: BioSci Capital Partners
Summary
Seattle Genetics recently tender offered all of Cascadian’s shares outstanding at $10 per share.
This M&A satisfied 50% of our criteria conducive to a buyout. For one, there is pipeline synergy.
Seattle Genetics is poised for growth as its pipeline is set to deliver promising results in the foreseeable future.
Merger and acquisition (“M&A”) is part of the general growth strategy in the bioscience sector. Accordingly, large pharmaceuticals are facing the patent cliff of their flagship products. In response, the management that is “fortunate because