Debt, Debt And More Debt: SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap 02.16.18

The SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap podcast combines a succinct summary of the week's precious metals news coupled with thoughtful analysis.

In this episode, host Mike Maharrey breaks down the relationship between bonds, the dollar, inflation and rapidly expanding levels of debt. It's not a pretty picture. He also talks about the latest gold supply news.

Tune in to the Friday Gold Wrap each week for a recap of the week's economic and political news as it relates to gold and silver, along with some insightful commentary.

You can also listen on SoundCloud.