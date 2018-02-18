Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) reported a growth year. The VTTI acquisition highlighted a year of accomplishments. More importantly, management covered the distribution for the quarter and the year. It stressed the long history of the company. In Buckeye's 30 years as a public company, the distribution has never been cut. Management would only consider cutting the distribution as a last resort. Therefore, while coverage may drop under 100% this year, the growth plans in place should ensure long-run coverage of the distribution. That is good news for the limited partners.

(Source: Buckeye Pipeline January 2018 Investor Presentation)

As shown above, management has long targeted growth in the marine terminals division. The latest VTTI acquisition is simply an extension of that growth. Management noted that VTTI made an EBITDA contribution of $126.6 million to the company and $80 million in cash. That is an excellent rate of return for an acquisition that was owned by the partnership part of the fiscal year. The EBITDA of $35.8 million points to an almost certain better year for VTTI in the current fiscal year. Management may make the decision to allow some profits to remain with VTTI to fund future growth projects. Therefore, cash receipts could vary with the strategic growth plans.

VTTI offset the exit of a major customer to produce division profit growth. Had the acquisition not happened, the division could well have lowered the distribution coverage even more than the actual amounts. The idle capacity is now being upgraded to current market demands. That capacity should be successfully re-marketed this fiscal year. The timing of the successful releasing of that capacity will impact cash flow and earnings materially in the future.

(Source: Buckeye Pipeline January 2018 Investor Presentation)

The equity offering in 2017 has prefunded the growth shown above. No further equity should be needed through at least the first half of 2018. After that, management will have to decide the proper strategy. This company has lower debt leverage than many. Therefore, an equity offering can be delayed by using debt until the partnership unit prices are acceptable to management. Much depends upon the anticipated returns of the projects shown above.

The long-term plan is to increase the distribution coverage to market acceptable levels beginning sometime in 2019. More leverage can accomplish that process if the leverage ratios are acceptable to lenders and the market. Supposedly, management has a plan to return several key ratios to their previous level. Hopefully, that lifts the stock price as well.

(Source: Buckeye Pipeline January 2018 Investor Presentation)

The terminals division growth plan is shown on the top slide. This company has a very busy expansion schedule. When that is combined with the previous acquisition and growth plans, the partnership clearly needs some time to optimize operations. Distribution coverage has slipped below 1.00, as shown above, only to recover the next year. Management plans to repeat history. There appears to be a recognition that the market perception has changed and more distribution coverage is required. Management has not yet mentioned a goal, but a minimum future ratio of 1.20 is very probable.

The debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio is conservative. Management could probably raise that ratio to the low 5’s, at least temporarily, if it gave a boost to partnership unit earnings and distribution coverage. Typically, this partnership has been very conservative with debt. So, it will be interesting to see the path taken to raise the distribution coverage.

(Source: Buckeye Pipeline January 2018 Investor Presentation)

This is a summary of the points noted above. Management has stated that the coverage of the distribution to limited partners may go below 1.00. However, the decision to change the distribution will be based on outlook as well as current conditions. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that management will cut the distribution. During the conference call, it called cutting the distribution a last resort.

The credit line shown above is more than adequate. VTTI will keep some cash available to continue to grow. The need to raise equity at all this fiscal year can be delayed, because previously conservative debt policies have given management some financing options. Management appears to be ready to “wait out” the current unit price slump. The growth projects shown above make this a very viable option as long as those projects meet projected profitability. Price weakness based upon market focus on the low distribution coverage is probably a buying opportunity.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.