In March of last year, I looked at MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE) which has just gone public at the time. I concluded that shares of the "donkey" business have seen a great debut, driven by the rapid growth of the business and narrowing of the losses.

Shares traded in the mid-20s at the time and have mostly traded in a $20-25 range ever since, before jumping towards the $30 mark following the release of the fourth-quarter results, warranting a review of the prospects of the business at this time.

A Great Business

MuleSoft aims to help organisations to integrate their IT, application, devices and data in a more structural way. In the past, many organisations have operated under so-called "monolithic" structures, but today they are highly fragmented, as integration of these fragmented structures is very much needed from efficiency, effective exchange of information and security point of view.

To help organisations achieve this successful integration, MuleSoft has developed the Anypoint Platform, a platform in which IT departments can "simply" plug-in assets through the usage of APIs. As this work used to be "donkey" work, you can figure out how the company has obtained its name.

The company has steadily grown the customer base to over 1,200 organisations as growth is driven by new customer additions and average revenues per client.

2017 In Review

In May of last year, MuleSoft reported its first-quarter results, two months after the company has gone public. The company reported a 56% increase in sales to $60.9 million, as subscription and support revenues were up by 62% to $50.6 million. At the time, the company guided for full-year revenues between $271 and $274 million, accompanied by non-GAAP losses between $46 and $49 million.

Second-quarter revenue growth accelerated a point to 57%, as quarterly revenues hit $69.2 million, and the company hiked the full-year sales guidance to $279-281 million.

Growth remained very steady at 57% in the third quarter, as revenues hit $77.6 million, prompting the company to hike the full-year sales guidance again, now seeing revenues between $290 and $292 million. At the same time adjusted losses were now seen higher at $49-51 million.

Despite the continuation of strong revenue growth and hike in the full-year revenue guidance, shares remained stagnant in a range of $20-25 per share. This changed following the release of the fourth-quarter results and the guidance for 2018 and beyond.

The company reported a 60% increase in fourth-quarter sales to $88.7 million which made that revenues hit $296.5 million for all of 2017. The bad news was that the company reported an adjusted operating loss of $51.7 million, higher than it guided for. GAAP operating losses hit $79.8 million as losses have increased quite a bit in 2017. The good news is that MuleSoft is anticipating real operating leverage in 2018.

The Outlook

The driver behind the jump from $25 to $30 per share has been the 2018 outlook, as well as the outlook for the years thereafter. The company sees 2018 revenues come in between $405 and $415 million, as non-GAAP operating losses are set to narrow to $35-40 million.

These losses can be financed with cash and equivalents holdings of $204 million, which should be sufficient to finance these declining losses. With the 130 million shares now trading at $30 per share, MuleSoft has been awarded a $3.9 billion valuation, or $3.7 billion if you back out the cash holdings. That is equivalent to roughly 9 times the anticipated sales for 2018, as these multiples have come down since the IPO as a result of quicker revenue growth than shares have advanced.

Even better, the company has outlined a target for $1 billion in sales in 2021. If the company delivers on projected 38-39% revenue growth in 2018, that suggests average growth of close to 35% in the years 2019-2021, being a very impressive pace of growth, provided of course that the company hits its targets.

If and once operating margins could hit 20-25% on such a revenue base, that translates into operating margins of $200-250 million by 2021. After applying 20% taxes and assuming no interest charges, that works out to $160-200 million in net earnings power. A market multiple would warrant a $3.2-4.0 billion valuation, which is actually in line with today's enterprise valuation of $3.7 billion.

Of course, it goes without saying that if the business continues to grow sales by +20% in 2021, shares would not trade at 20 times earnings, but a higher multiple would be easily defensible at that point in time.

On The Watchlist

The good thing about MuleSoft has been the very steady and even accelerating revenue growth throughout 2017, which made that sales multiples have come down over time, although they remain steep at 9 times forward sales.

This growth is quite impressive, although MuleSoft remains a relatively smaller player, as it is very early to pick a winner in an industry which is changing rapidly and is evolving in a quick way. While the 2021 target is quite impressive, it is just a target, and these projections can be discounted in a big way by investors.

The combination of 9 times sales and 60% current growth is justifiable, but growth is set to slow down towards 40% in 2018, although it appears that MuleSoft has been conservative in 2017, having hiked the full-year sales guidance in each of the reported quarterly earnings reports.

I am typically very hesitant to buy into a stock which jumps 20% in response to news flow, especially as this news flow is based on a prediction. While the outlook for 2018 is solid, I believe that a great deal of the share price reaction is driven by the 2021 outlook which calls for a billion in sales. Even if the company achieves this sales number and delivers on solid operating margins of 20-25%, it trades at 20 times multiples based on projections three years ahead in time, which does not create an opportunity to buy into a prudent valuation today.

That being said, I am attracted to the strong growth and the continued buy-and-raise track record which MuleSoft has created in the most recent quarters. If shares unexpectedly dip in response to a softer quarter or general sell-off in the market and hit the $20-25 region, I might pick up a few shares, but for now watch the action with interest.