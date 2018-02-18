Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) ended 2017, which was already a soft year, on a bad note. This was admitted by CEO Bernardo Hees at the start of the press release, indicating that "there is no question that our financial performance in 2017 did not reflect our progress or potential." I can only fully agree with this statement as there was no progress in 2017, with the only bright news being the positive impact of a softer dollar and tax reform, having the potential to boost 2018 earnings a bit. Of course, these are external events and the internal performance has been a year of complete standstill.

Despite the operational struggles, a leveraged balance sheet and already high margins, I do see appeal after shares have been lagging so long, so much. If shares dip towards the mid-sixties, I am attracted to a solid dividend yield and iconic brands, as well as reasonable earnings multiples.

Soft End To Soft Year

Kraft Heinz reported a 0.3% increase in fourth-quarter sales to $6.88 billion, but that sounds better than it looks. Currency tailwinds of 90 basis points more than offset a 60 basis point decline in organic sales. Even worse, amidst a 1% increase in prices, volumes were down by 1.6%. Especially cheese, nuts, and coffee have been among the weaker categories.

In terms of geographies, it was the US which was the weakest link with a 1.1% decrease in comparable sales, as this region makes up about 70% of total sales. The other sales are split across Canada, Europe and the rest of the world. Canada was particularly weak with an 8.6% decline in organic sales, offset by 0.9% growth in Europe and 7.0% growth in the rest of the world.

The decline in organic sales also marks a reversal from the improved growth rates posted in Q3, as Kraft Heinz has now seen a 1% decline in organic sales for the entire year of 2017. A 50 basis point increase in pricing could not offset the 1.5% decline in volumes.

What About Earnings?

Kraft Heinz posted fourth-quarter earnings of $8 billion, but that was driven by the changed tax legislation. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.90 per share in the final quarter, down a penny from the final quarter of the year before. That number even excluded $0.11 per share charge in relation to integration and restructuring expenses. The penny fall in earnings furthermore marks a break of the 2017 trend in which adjusted earnings were up $0.22 per share to $3.55 per share.

As shares plunged to a fresh low of $68 per share in response to the weaker numbers, shares now trade at 19 times adjusted earnings.

Leverage Remains An "Issue" as Well

Kraft Heinz ended the year with $1.63 billion in cash and $31.54 billion in regular debt, for a net debt load of $29.9 billion. This is actually up slightly compared to last year, in part because of payments made to the pension plans which have reduced the liabilities of these plans to roughly half a billion.

Fortunately, the so-called adjusted EBITDA metric was up slightly, as it rose by 4% to $2.02 billion in the final quarter and to $7.93 billion for the year, which translates into a 3.8 times leverage ratio.

While the leverage ratio is not necessarily dangerous, we have to note that management has ambitions to keep investors happy with a current 3.6% dividend yield (at a cost of $3 billion a year), representing a 70% payout ratio, while being hungry for dealmaking as well. That means that there is not a lot of financial room to reduce leverage, keep investors happy and pursue M&A without diluting the share count at the same time as well.

Growth?

The combination of ruthless cost focus by 3G and a rough operating environment makes it hard to deliver on organic growth, although some peers like Unilever (UN) (UL) and PepsiCo (PEP) (both with longer term orientation to growth) have been able to deliver on modest organic growth.

Part of the reason why it might be so hard to grow are these same margins. Kraft is posting operating margins in excess of 25% which in the consumer staples/food business is unheard off. This is in part driven by the very lean management of 3G, which adds to margins, but certainly has the long-term potential to damage the company internally or externally elsewhere.

If margins are very high already, it leaves little room to expand margins by cutting costs without damaging the company, as price levers hurt margins as well. This makes that Kraft Heinz might not be very well positioned for a fierce price battle with other lower margin brands as well as private brands.

Getting More Upbeat

In the article dated from December, I believed that shares were trading at rich multiples, as shares were trading at $77 at the moment of writing. I concluded that even after a year of substantial underperformance, I remained cautious on the prospects given the high valuation, high leverage, lack of growth and already high margins.

Ever since, shares have shed another 10% of their value as the fourth-quarter numbers provide little to no reason to become upbeat on the growth prospects, especially as organic volume declines are even partially offset by modest price hikes.

The combination of 3G and Buffett targeting a business which was already well run, in an environment in which sustainability is on the rise, millennials shy away from packaged foods, and discounters are on the rise (not to mention the Amazon.com threat), makes that the cards were not shuffled in a great way.

Nonetheless, I noted that appeal was on the increase given the lagging share price, as a 21 times forward earnings multiple, nearly 4 times leveraged balance sheet and lack of growth have not created much appeal. As shares have fallen 10% ever since, that earnings multiple has fallen to 19 times, which is a noteworthy difference. That said, leverage ratios are stable and growth prospects have certainly not improved in the fourth quarter.

While high margins are to be applauded, as this results in great capital efficiency and requires little additional capital to grow, the problem is that the company is unable to grow. If we furthermore notice the changes in the consumer preferences and focus on value, it is unlikely that the company will be able to grow. On top of this, margin pressure might be a real threat as well, given that margins surpass that of well run peers by 10 points already.

While this headwind prevails and lower margins could have implications on earnings power and thereby leverage ratios, we have to give management some time and benefit of the doubt as well. While I claimed to become a buyer in the $65-$70 region in December on the back of the circumstances at the time (following solid third-quarter numbers), I am slashing my entry point to $65 now. This comes after growth has been lagging a lot in Q4 and no prospects point towards a quick recovery.

With earnings power seen at $3.55 per share in 2017, there is room for improvement in 2018, even as sales are seen flat. The company is guiding for some improvement in EBITDA in 2018 (not quantified) and sees a 4% cut in the effective tax rate. A 4% cut in the tax rate could boost the bottom line by $250-$300 million, or potentially $350-$400 million if we assume very modest EBITDA improvement (1-2%). That could boost earnings another $0.30 per share, not assuming any topline growth, for earnings of $3.85 per share, translating into a 17-18 times forward multiple. If shares hit the $65 mark, one could be able to buy the shares at 17 times forward earnings, attractive enough despite the other concerns in my opinion.