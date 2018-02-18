An Addendum To 'Do What You Will'

I just wanted to follow-up with something I'm looking at Friday evening, because I was inundated today from friends and colleagues asking me for more details as the day wore on. And I wanted to share a bit more, in far more detail, for those wanting to know.

Of course, as has been the usual over these last few days, the "markets" continue to recover. However, from a purely technical view, this recovery has all the hallmarks of what used to known as "normal market action in response to an oversold condition."

This type of rebound has been all but extinct these last years. Remember: The sell-off of last week was the greatest one-day point drop in the "market" in its history. Don't let that point be lost or forgotten too quickly.

Yes, it looks to an untrained eye as just another version of a JBTFD (just buy the f'n dip) type recovery. But when you look under the hood closely, to a trained eye (which I have) there are things that stand out. What those "things" are, are far too numerous to go into detail or explain here. All I can say is - "It's different this time" is not going to work in favor of the JBTFD crowd if what may be lurking pans out.

When you hear the term, "There's no one trading except the machines" what it means can be interpreted a million different ways, both good and bad, depending on your viewpoint.

However, with that said, although many will see the sudden spike higher today as good news, regardless who or what is trading it, when it comes to "liquidity" issues (as in if there is or not any, and at the needed times) "tells" or "clues" are always something one needs to be constantly on the look for. And let's just say with Asia markets now closed for a lunar holiday. Things could turn both sour, as well as appear exuberant, depending on which way the "paper cup" gets tossed around. That "paper cup" today represents the "market."

Below is something that fits that bill, and has caught my eye. To wit:

(Chart Source)

The above chart represents the S&P 500 Futures this evening as of about 7:30 pm EST. I have made a notation of "Watch this level" on it. The reasoning is, via a bunch of different indicators and more (I left a few simple Fibonacci elements which are color coded), should that level hold as some form of brick wall and suddenly reverse. Then one truly needs to watch what happens during the live "markets" on Friday.

If the above plays out overnight, the next process to watch for I have notated on the following chart which is the S&P during regular hours. To wit:

The above chart represents it at the close today. I have made adjustments to my previous chart and trend lines that I related to Thursday morning and made notations that should be easy to follow for anyone not practically adept in technical analysis.

There's no need to overthink or try to reason out why I state what I'm arguing. All you need to know is that if the following happens in line with the way I've posited, then one needs to pay very, very, very (did I say very?) close attention to these "markets" going forward.

The reasoning behind that argument is this: If it does play out - it's different this time - and not in a good way.

For all we know, this market could give all of this the middle digit and rocket once again into the great beyond, as it has done so many times before.

And then again, it could fall in a manner much like last week, out of the blue, and eclipse that day's historical record - to reiterate: the largest one-day decline in history.

I only make these observations and notations because, I believe, we may be at a significant market inflection point that demands attention. And not just some run-of-the-mill type of event, but something much more serious. And just about no one is either calling attention to it, or worse, prepared for it.

As always, we shall see. But we need to make sure we're watching first.