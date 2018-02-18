What Is Demand Stimulus?

This is a sort of follow-up to my previous post. One can think of demand stimulus as policies that boost NGDP. (There are of course other policies that boost RGDP, such as supply-side reforms, which work even if NGDP doesn't rise. But demand stimulus boosts NGDP.)

We know from long-run money neutrality that the long-run trend rate of growth doesn't matter, except for second-order effects like hysteresis and menu costs and taxation of capital income - and these second-order effects might be positive or negative. If someone argues that a certain policy may be able to significantly raise the trend line for RGDP, they may be right, but they are almost certainly NOT talking about demand-side stimulus.

The upshot of all of this is that there is only one coherent way to think about demand-side policies. When should AD be more expansionary than average and when should it be less expansionary than average? It's incoherent to say, "I think demand side polices should always be stimulative." That doesn't even mean anything. It's like saying, "I believe all Americans should earn above average incomes." Any demand-side strategy should either call for stable AD growth, or else specify when aggregate demand should be more expansionary than average and when it should be more contractionary than average.

If you are advocating demand stimulus during a period of low unemployment, then (whether you know this or not) you are implicitly suggesting that demand-side policy should be more contractionary than average during a recession. Not good.

A corollary of this is that terms like 'hawks' and 'doves' don't have the meaning that almost everyone thinks they have. If you have a 2% inflation target, exactly how do you implement a "dovish" policy? A "hawkish" policy?

What if we turn to fiscal policy; does that change things? Not at all. The government's national debt is constrained by the fact that the debt must be serviced in the long run. This budget constraint means that budget deficits that are larger than average during certain periods must be offset by deficits that are smaller than average during other periods - to keep the debt manageable. It makes no sense for someone to say, "I generally favor a more expansionary fiscal policy than what is favored by Sumner." It's not even a coherent statement. If you say that you favor a more expansionary fiscal policy than what I currently favor, you are implicitly saying, "and at some future date I prefer a more contractionary fiscal policy than what Sumner will favor at that point in time." I worry that the insights of Robert Lucas are being forgotten.