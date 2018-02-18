Technical Review And Outlook - February 15, 2018
by: Robert W. Baird & Co.
Summary
Stocks have rallied in the wake of last week’s tumult.
While the indexes have posted strong gains, we are still waiting for evidence that the bounce is enjoying broad support and upside momentum is returning.
Short-term sentiment has moved to excessive pessimism, but there are signs that investor concern is quickly waning.