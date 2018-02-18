Can Trump's Reciprocal Tax Threat Work For Harley-Davidson?

|
About: Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG)
by: Siddharth
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Siddharth
Long only, value, medium-term horizon, contrarian
Summary

President Trump is angry about import tariffs on Harley-Davidson, but will it change the game for the firm?

Trump's arguments fail a few fact checks... again.

The effective duty paid by Harley-Davidson is far lower than it is made out to be.

President Trump has often rallied behind Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), citing it as an example of how the United States is subjected to unfair practices by its trade partners. Just two days ago, he