Can Trump's Reciprocal Tax Threat Work For Harley-Davidson?
About: Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG)
by: Siddharth
Summary
President Trump is angry about import tariffs on Harley-Davidson, but will it change the game for the firm?
Trump's arguments fail a few fact checks... again.
The effective duty paid by Harley-Davidson is far lower than it is made out to be.
President Trump has often rallied behind Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), citing it as an example of how the United States is subjected to unfair practices by its trade partners. Just two days ago, he