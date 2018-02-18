26 Dividend Increases: February 5-9, 2018 (Part 3: Remaining Sectors)

As a bonus, I include a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

Companies that regularly increase their dividends show confidence in their ability to grow earnings. Last week, 26 companies on my watch list declared dividend increases, including 3 stocks I own.

To create my watch list, I screen the CCC list using the following filters:

Market cap ≥ $500M

No stocks that are being acquired

No over-the-counter or pink sheet stocks

Dividend Yield ≥ 2% for Challengers

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.5% for Contenders and Champions

Part 1 presented dividend increases from stocks in the Industrial and Information Technology sectors. Part 2 covered dividend increase announcements from stocks in the Financial and Consumer Discretionary sectors. Here, I cover dividend increases from stocks in the remaining sectors.

The table below presents a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• Church & Dwight (CHD)

CHD develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care, and specialty products. The company sells its consumer products under a range of brands through a distribution platform that includes supermarkets, mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstores, convenience stores, specialty stores, and websites.￼ CHD was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 14.47%, from 19¢ per share to 21.75¢ per share. The first payment will be on March 1 to shareholders of record on February 15. The ex-dividend date is February 14.

• Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

BIP owns and operates utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company operates a port facility in Australia, transmission lines in North and South America, and electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia. The company also operates transmission pipelines and natural gas storage facilities. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

On February 9, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly distribution from 43.5¢ per unit to 47¢ per unit, an increase of 8.05%. The first payment will be on March 29 to unitholders of record on February 28. The ex-dividend date is February 27.

• CMS Energy (CMS)

CMS operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. Through subsidiaries and equity investments, the company is engaged in independent power production and owns power generation facilities fueled by natural gas and biomass. Additionally, the company generates, purchases, stores, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity and natural gas. CMS’s other business, EnerBank USA, provides unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements. CMS was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.

Recently, CMS increased its quarterly dividend from 33.25¢ per share to 35.75¢ per share, an increase of 7.52%. The dividend is payable on February 28 to shareholders of record on February 19.

• Eversource Energy (ES)

Formerly known as Northeast Utilities, ES is a utility holding company engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. Eversource Energy was founded in 1927 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

On February 7, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 47.5¢ per share to 50.5¢ per share, an increase of 6.32%. The dividend is payable on March 30 to shareholders of record on March 6.

• Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, ADM is engaged in the processing of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company manufactures protein meal, vegetable oil, corn sweeteners, flour, and other value-added food and feed ingredients, as well as biodiesel and ethanol.

Recently, ADM increased its quarterly dividend by 4.69% to 33.5¢ per share. ADM will trade ex-dividend on February 16. The dividend is payable on March 13, to shareholders of record on February 20.

• Bemis (BMS)

BMS manufactures and sells packaging products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic and folding carton packaging products. The company's products are used to produce packaging for food, medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, electronics, and industrial applications. It sells its products through its direct sales force. BMS was founded in 1858 and is based in Neenah, Wisconsin.

BMS will pay a quarterly dividend of 31¢ per share, an increase of 3.33% over the previous quarterly dividend. All shareholders of record on February 20 can expect the dividend to be paid on March 1.

• Spectra Energy Partners (SEP)

Based in Houston, Texas, SEP is a master limited partnership formed by Spectra Energy Corporation. With operations in the United States and Canada, SEP is engaged in the transmission, storage, and gathering of natural gas, the transportation and storage of crude oil, and the transportation of natural gas.

On February 8, the company declared a distribution of 73.88¢ per unit. The new distribution represents a 1.72% increase. The distribution is payable on February 28 to unitholders of record on February 20.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, CHD, CMS, and ES.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

CHD's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in CHD in January 2008 would have returned 14.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

CMS's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in CMS in January 2008 would have returned 11.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

ES's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in ES in January 2008 would have returned 8.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and, as before, Next Div is annualized.

Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement. Note also that the table lists ex-dividend dates of stocks in sectors not covered in Part 1 and Part 2.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: February 12-25, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent

Price Yrs 5-Yr

DGR Next

Div. Ex-Div

Date Pay-

able

Date AmerisourceBergen ABC 1.56% $97.60 13 19.70% $1.52 02/14 02/28 Archer Daniels Midland ADM 3.10% $43.20 42 12.80% $1.34 02/16 02/28 Apartment Investment &

Management AIV 3.86% $39.37 7 13.60% $1.52 02/15 02/28 Allete ALE 3.27% $68.48 8 3.10% $2.24 02/14 03/01 Amgen AMGN 2.88% $183.60 8 26.10% $5.28 02/14 03/08 Atmos Energy ATO 2.37% $81.92 34 5.80% $1.94 02/14 03/08 Avista AVA 2.96% $50.29 15 4.30% $1.49 02/12 02/27 American States Water AWR 1.92% $53.13 63 9.40% $1.02 02/14 03/01 Bunge BG 2.38% $77.19 17 11.10% $1.84 02/15 03/02 Black Hills BKH 3.64% $52.19 47 4.10% $1.90 02/14 03/01 Bemis BMS 2.75% $45.04 34 3.70% $1.24 02/13 03/01 Cabot CBT 1.96% $64.45 6 9.80% $1.26 02/22 03/05 Celanese CE 1.78% $103.11 8 45.20% $1.84 02/22 03/09 Church & Dwight CHD 1.75% $49.71 21 9.60% $0.87 02/14 03/01 CMS Energy CMS 3.27% $43.74 11 6.70% $1.43 02/15 02/28 CenterPoint Energy CNP 4.15% $26.76 13 5.70% $1.11 02/14 03/08 Costco COST 1.04% $191.48 14 12.90% $2.00 02/15 03/02 Chevron CVX 3.98% $112.53 31 4.20% $4.48 02/15 03/12 Duke Energy DUK 4.67% $76.20 13 2.90% $3.56 02/15 03/16 Consolidated Edison ED 3.71% $77.11 44 2.70% $2.86 02/13 03/15 Enbridge ENB 6.27% C$42.79 22 10.50% C$2.68 02/14 03/01 GEO Group GEO 9.41% $19.98 6 47.70% $1.88 02/15 02/27 Welltower HCN 6.31% $55.17 14 3.30% $3.48 02/12 02/21 Hershey HSY 2.60% $100.79 8 10.30% $2.62 02/12 02/27 International Paper IP 3.24% $58.60 8 11.60% $1.90 02/15 02/28 Kroger KR 1.74% $28.79 12 14.60% $0.50 02/14 03/01 Macerich MAC 4.84% $61.10 8 5.20% $2.96 02/21 02/28 Marathon Petroleum MPC 2.71% $67.80 8 20.40% $1.84 02/15 03/12 Middlesex Water MSEX 2.40% $37.28 45 2.90% $0.90 02/14 03/01 Neenah Paper NP 2.05% $80.15 8 25.30% $1.64 02/16 03/05 ONE Gas OGS 2.72% $67.61 5 N/A $1.84 02/15 03/16 PPG Industries PPG 1.55% $116.19 46 7.80% $1.80 02/15 03/12 Phillips 66 PSX 3.02% $92.77 6 43.40% $2.80 02/13 03/07 Sabra Healthcare REIT SBRA 10.90% $16.51 7 5.60% $1.80 02/14 02/28 Scotts Miracle-Gro SMG 2.32% $91.31 8 10.50% $2.12 02/15 02/27 Southern SO 5.21% $44.56 17 3.40% $2.32 02/16 03/06 Simon Property Group SPG 5.00% $156.15 9 13.20% $7.80 02/13 02/28 Southwest Gas SWX 2.90% $68.38 11 11.00% $1.98 02/14 03/01 Valero Energy VLO 3.44% $93.00 8 36.30% $3.20 02/12 03/06 Vectren VVC 2.88% $62.60 58 4.00% $1.80 02/14 03/01 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 2.29% $69.78 42 9.20% $1.60 02/14 03/12 WEC Energy Group WEC 3.60% $61.32 15 11.60% $2.21 02/13 03/01 WestRock WRK 2.65% $64.91 9 34.50% $1.72 02/15 02/26 Aqua America WTR 2.38% $34.41 25 8.10% $0.82 02/15 03/01

Disclosure: I am/we are long ES, VLO, WBA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.