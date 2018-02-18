(Image Source)

Introduction

The recent tumble in the stock market reminded us the importance of diversification as well as the value that's still available in an inflated stock market. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:KIM) is a REIT which has ownership interest in 492 U.S. shopping centers. Kimco has a market cap of $6.39 billion and went public in 1991.

On February 15, 2018, Kimco released its 2018 1st quarter report. There are some important things we want to highlight on this report

There was a 10.1% increase in net available income to investors from Q4 2016 to Q4 2017. In 2017, the company posted the highest leasing volume since 2008 (10 million square feet). The company announced a $300 million share buyback program, scheduled to end in February of 2020. For 2017, net income available to shareholders increased from $0.79 to $0.87 per share.

From this data, there are a few takeaways that relate to future guidance of the company. First, it is encouraging to see the company increasing leasing volume. Over the past decade or so, e-commerce has overtaken and continues to cripple the brick-and-mortar retail sector. Kimco has a large exposure to this market. Secondly, the $300 million share buyback program will provide some value to investors as guidance for 2018 falls.

2018 Guidance

(1Q Quarterly Report)

The 2018 guidance was one of the more concerning aspects of the report. In 2017, the company reported a Nareit FFO (Funds From Operation) of $1.55 per share. For those that are unaware, a Nareit FFO is a statistic unique to REITs which is calculated by adding amortization and depreciation to net income. Another aspect of this calculation is the removal of gains and losses from sales of property as a part of the calculation. A more detailed explanation and further data can be found on the Nareit FFO measure here. The Nareit FFO guidance for 2018 is between $1.42 and $1.46. Kimco attributes these losses to Class M stock issuance as well as a small decrease in dispositions for 2018. Overall, I don't think this guidance is that poor for investors. The issuance of Class M stock will be offset by a share buyback program, and the losses resulting from disposition are a result of Kimco tightening up its balance sheet and removing some of the poorer assets from its balance sheet.

Balance Sheet

Looking further down the balance sheet, we want to get a look at the amount of debt the company has relative to its revenue and total assets.

Kimco Debt

Kimco is in a good long-term financial position with a Debt to Equity ratio of 0.16. Despite such low debt, the company has been able to steadily increase revenues. The following values represent YoY real estate asset growth over the last five years:

2016-2017 = -2.08%

2015-2016 = 3.80%

2014-2015 = 15.48%

2013-2014 = 9.81%

2012-2013 = 1.97%

Dividends

Kimco announced that it will be issuing a $0.28 dividend on 4//16/18. This will be a part of its regularly scheduled dividends which take place 4 times a year. These dividends will generally be issued in April, July, October, and December. Annually, this dividend yield will account for ~7.48%.

Kimco does have a Dividend Reinvestment program that it offers. It is essentially a program where you can choose to reinvest a percentage or all of your dividends. This program has a $20,000 cap and its website makes mention of fees associated. For more information, you can read about the program on Kimco's website.

Chart Analysis/Price Action

On Kimco's monthly chart, we are able to witness the clear stages of price action since inception, in 1991. Kimco experienced steady growth throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. Kimco fell from its highs of $53.60 in 2007 by ~88% to $6.33. This was due to the mortgage crisis of 2008. Kimco then recovered to a price of ~$32 and has since fallen to ~$15 since. This can be represented in the graph below without indicators.

Kimco is clearly in a downtrend, and as a result of the negative selling pressure, I believe it is wise to hold off on Kimco. Once a positive correction occurs, I will once again be bullish on Kimco.

On the daily chart, we can see that the stock has moved into "oversold" territory on the RSI 3 separate times over 2017 and 2018. Despite this, the corrections failed to materialize in a new trend. Kimco is nearing the support range, at approximately $13.90. Our strategy should be to wait and see if a correction takes place and a reversal takes place. If we break through this area of support, our next support would be ~$8.00. This is visible on the first chart.

Summary

Kimco is a low debt REIT that has had fairly steady, growing assets and revenue over the past decade. Despite solid asset growth and a steady dividend, the stock price has entered a downtrend since late 2016. If an uptrend reversal takes place, Kimco can be an asset of great value to investors given its cheap price.