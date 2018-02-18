Return To Growth: Axcelis Technologies
About: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS), Includes: AMAT
by: Brad Burke
Summary
350% net income increase in 2017 versus 2016.
Highest revenue in 10 years.
Tax balance reversal adds $81.5 MM deferred tax asset.
Control of 27% of overall market share.
Business model plans re-entry into Japan which holds 15% of the overall market.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) reported Q4 2017 earnings on 2/6/18 with plenty for investors to be excited about. For some background, Axcelis Technologies is a large manufacturer of ion implantation systems machinery, holding 27%