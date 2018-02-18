Why Index Funds Are The Core Of My Investment Approach

It may actually be the index's approach to efficiently deal with structural changes on sectors and businesses that is the most valuable feature of the index.

I’ve been posting the results of my Project $1M portfolio for some time on Seeking Alpha. Even though this project is only 2 1/4 years in, it’s been an interesting experiment to share with the Seeking Alpha community. Project $1M portfolio represents my attempt to eke out some outperformance over an index like the S&P 500, where my money would alternatively go.

It’s a hand selected portfolio of companies riding secular tailwinds with good growth profiles and strong returns on investment capital. While this is an interesting endeavor for me, a more active investment strategy to picking high growth stocks is not the core of my investment approach.

In fact, I place most of my investment capital in a low cost S&P 500 index fund. And while this may appear a contradiction given my penchant for fast growers, the S&P 500 index funds play a very important part in my investment approach.

The low-cost attributes associated with index funds have been extolled fairly extensively in the popular press. My own S&P index funds have a managed expense ratio (MER) of just .1%. This means that for every hundred dollars in fund balances, I am giving up just $.10 in fees. I have observed firsthand my own experience with Project $1M just how hard it is to eke out investment returns in excess of an index benchmark. To then have to turn around and pay out a fund manager 1% on more of those incremental gains is a tough pill to swallow. Over the course of a decade or more, a lost 1 to 2% annually compounded can really cost you dearly on a large pool of capital.

I also like the S&P 500 index because of its significance diversification benefits. I would probably argue that 500 components is really too much in terms of diversification; however, the S&P 500 has a much better sector weighting than my own Project $1M has. Project $1M is heavily weighted towards technology and financial services companies.

I am exposed to very significant regulatory risk should Congress suddenly feel threatened by the power of the large technology giants. Even though I am very comfortable with the business risk of all of my positions in Project $1M, technology risk is just not something that’s very easy to foresee. With the S&P 500's broad reach across technology, financial, biotechnology, healthcare and industrial sectors, it allows for some margin for error in case of an unexpected regulatory event that hits a particular sector fairly hard.

However, these reasons are not the main reason why I am so enamored by index funds. One of the biggest understated advantages of index funds is the notion of letting your winners ride. When you peel back the onion a few more layers, what becomes obvious is that the index is a very effective way of accounting for and eliminating businesses that become challenged as a result of changes in market structure or technology threats.

What I mean by this is that because the index is weighted to components based on market capitalization, it’s implicitly able to throw out components over time that have challenged business models, poor economics and impaired profitability. These businesses tend to fall by the wayside in terms of market capitalization over long periods of time

That’s not a process that individual investors tend to consciously go through with respect to individual stock holdings within a portfolio. Individual investors tend to become emotionally attached to businesses that they have bought, and then become blindsided as these businesses are overrun by competitors. The index has a way of dealing with changes in structural trends in the economy by including businesses in the index that ride them and slowly eliminate businesses in the index that are victims of these same trends. This is because the index weights components based on market capitalization.

While this is fundamentally a good thing, my only criticism of the way that the index does this is that because there are 500 components in the S&P 500, it can be a while before something becomes challenged enough that it is eliminated from an index. Thus, investors have to settle through potentially years of underperformance and disruption to individual businesses before a component is eliminated from the index.

Also, all businesses are not created equally. Among the 500 components within the S&P 500, you clearly have those businesses that are superior performers with impenetrable business models with large competitive moats that are riding structural tailwinds in the economy. In this category, I’m talking about businesses like Facebook (FB), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (GOOG), Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA). The S&P 500 also has companies with more challenged economics, more competitive market and low or non-existent barriers to entry. I’m talking about businesses like Ford (F), Macy’s (M), United Airlines (UAL) and others that struggle to consistently grow profitability in all economic conditions. However, because the index has to have 500 components, it just takes a while before your chronic underperformers can be eliminated.

That was the thinking behind Project $1M. While the S&P 500 Index fund is clearly a superior investment vehicle, it shouldn’t be that hard to find a smaller subset of say 20 to 30 businesses with better than average economics, competitive positioning and structural advantages that make them likely to outperform the average business within the S&P 500.

Of course, time will tell if I am correct in my assessment, and if my own stock selection of these superior businesses is on the money. The above notwithstanding, the S&P 500 still is the bedrock of my own investment strategy. For all of the reasons outlined above, even individual investors with an active management approach would be well served considering this investment vehicle.

