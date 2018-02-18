Tracking Lou Simpson's SQ Advisors Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update

SQ Advisors has just fourteen positions. The top three holdings are Brookfield Asset Management, Liberty Global, and Charles Schwab and they add up to almost one-third of the entire portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Lou Simpson’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Simpson’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 02/14/2018. Please visit our Tracking Lou Simpson’s SQL Advisors Portfolio series to get an idea of his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q3 2017.

This quarter, Simpson’s 13F portfolio value increased ~8% from $2.84B to $3.08B. The number of holdings increased from 13 to 14. The top five positions represent around 50% of the 13F assets: Brookfield Asset Management, Liberty Global, Charles Schwab, Allison Transmission, and Cable One.

Since inception in 2011, SQ Advisors have held a very concentrated portfolio of 10 to 15 positions. Lou Simpson classifies his investing philosophy as being more in the "scuttlebutt" mold. To know more about that investing style, check-out the book, Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits and Other Writings.

Lou Simpson gave a rare interview for KellogInsight in November 2017. The following quote from that interview nicely summarizes his investment philosophy: “What we do is run a long-time-horizon portfolio comprised of ten to fifteen stocks. Most of them are U.S.-based, and they all have similar characteristics. Basically, they’re good businesses. They have a high return on capital, consistently good returns, and they’re run by leaders who want to create long-term value for shareholders while also treating their stakeholders right.”

New Stakes:

Charter Communications (CHTR) and Liberty Broadband (LBRDK): These are the two new positions this quarter. CHTR is a 7% portfolio stake established this quarter at prices between $316 and $371 and the stock currently trades at $366. The ~1% LBRDK position was purchased at prices between $81 and $98 and it is now at $92.18. Liberty Broadband is a Charter proxy as its principal assets are a 22% ownership stake in Charter Communications and the subsidiary Skyhook (previously TruePosition).

Stake Disposals:

Ametek Inc. (AME): AME was a 5.89% of the portfolio stake as of last quarter. The position was established in Q2 2015 at prices between $52 and $55 and increased by ~350% the following quarter at prices between $51 and $57.50. Q4 2016 saw a ~30% selling at prices between $44 and $51 and that was followed with a similar reduction in the following quarter at prices between $49 and $55. There was a ~27% selling in Q2 2017 at prices between $53 and $63 and the disposal this quarter was at prices between $66 and $73. The stock currently trades at $76.55.

Stake Decreases:

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM): BAM is the largest position at ~11% of the portfolio. The original position is from Q2 2012 at prices between $17.50 and $21.50. Q1 2015 saw a ~50% increase at prices between $32.50 and $36.50 and the following quarter saw a further ~60% increase at prices between $34 and $38. Q3 2015 also saw another ~25% increase at prices between $29.50 and $36. There was an about turn in 2016: ~40% overall reduction at prices between $27.50 and $36. The stock currently trades at $40.28. The last three quarters have seen marginal reductions.

Note: BAM stock split 3-for-2 on May 11, 2015. Also, Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) was spun off in July 2016. The prices quoted above are adjusted for those transactions.

Liberty Global (LBTYK): LBTYK is currently the second-largest position at 10.58% of the portfolio. It was established in Q3 2014 at prices between $40 and $43. Q3 2015 saw a ~60% increase at prices between $41 and $51. Q2 2017 also saw a ~16% increase at prices between $27.85 and $35. The stock currently trades at $32.27. For investors attempting to follow SQ Advisors, Liberty Global is a good option to consider for further research. There was a marginal reduction this quarter.

Charles Schwab (SCHW): SCHW stake was increased by ~50% during the period from Q4 2011 to Q4 2013 at prices between $11 and $26. Q1 2014 saw an about turn as the stake was reduced by 20% at prices between $23.50 and $28.50. The following five quarters saw a combined ~80% increase at prices between $25 and $33.50. There was a ~40% selling in Q4 2016 at prices between $31 and $40.50. The stock currently trades at $52.17. The position is now Simpson’s third-largest stake at 10.21% of the portfolio. There was an ~8% reduction in Q1 2017 and a marginal trimming over the last three quarters.

Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN): ALSN is a large (top five) ~10% portfolio stake purchased in Q2 2016 at prices between $26 and $29 and increased by ~30% the following quarter at prices between $26.50 and $30.50. There was a ~17% trimming in Q4 2016 at prices between $27 and $35. Last quarter saw a ~45% increase at prices between $33 and $39. The stock is currently at $39.32. There was marginal selling this quarter.

Note: SQ Advisors has a 5.1% ownership stake in Allison Transmission Holdings.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B): BRK.B is a fairly large 6.69% of the portfolio position. The original stake was increased by roughly 40% in Q1 2012 at prices between $76 and $82. The period through 2015 saw a stake doubling at higher prices. 2016 saw an about turn: one-third overall reduction at prices between $126 and $166. Last year has also seen a combined ~45% further selling at prices between $160 and $200. The stock is now at $204.

SBA Communications (SBAC): SBAC is a ~6% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2017 at prices between $103 and $121. The stock currently trades at $169. There was a marginal reduction this quarter.

Note: SBA Communications did a REIT conversion transaction in January 2017 - the deal was structured as a merger with its REIT subsidiary.

Hexcel Corporation (HXL): HXL is a 2.42% portfolio stake established in Q4 2016 at prices between $42 and $55 and increased by two-thirds in the following two quarters at prices between $49.50 and $55.50. The position was sold down by ~55% this quarter at prices between $57 and $64. The stock is now at $68.10.

Stake Increases:

Cable One Inc. (CABO): CABO was a very small 0.78% stake established in Q3 2016. The following quarter saw a huge ~550% increase at prices between $570 and $624. This quarter saw another ~55% stake increase at prices between $664 and $759. The stock currently trades at $689. The stake is now at 8.20% of the portfolio.

Note: SQ Advisors has a 6.3% ownership stake in Cable One.

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) and Sensata Technologies (ST): These two positions established in Q3 2016 have seen substantial increases since. AXTA is a fairly large ~8% stake established at prices between $26 and $29 and increased by ~45% since at prices between $24.50 and $36. The stock is currently at $30.56. ST is a 6.48% portfolio position purchased at prices between $34.50 and $40 and increased by ~70% since at prices between $36 and $53. The stock currently trades at $53.86.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Tyler Technologies (TYL): These two positions were established in Q4 2016. AAPL is a 6.82% portfolio stake purchased at prices between $106 and $118 and the stock is now well above that range at $172. The 5.16% TYL position was purchased at prices between $141 and $171 and increased by ~27% over the next two quarters at prices between $143 and $177. It currently goes for $206. Both positions saw marginal increases this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Simpson’s US stock holdings in Q4 2017:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.