Tracking Glenn Greenberg's Brave Warrior Advisors Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Glenn Greenberg’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Greenberg’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 02/14/2018. Please visit our Tracking Glenn Greenberg’s Brave Warrior Advisors Portfolio series to get an idea of his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund's moves during Q3 2017.

This quarter, Greenberg’s 13F portfolio value increased ~14% from $2.07B to $2.35B. The top three holdings represent ~42% of the portfolio while the top five is at ~63%. The largest position is Alliance Data Systems which was established in Q2 2017 and now accounts for ~18% of the portfolio.

Stake Disposals:

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA): AXTA was a ~5% of the portfolio position as of last quarter. It was established in Q1 2016 at prices between $21 and $29. Q2 2016 saw a ~37% reduction at prices between $25 and $30.50. There was an about turn in Q4 2016: ~50% increase at prices between $24.50 and $28.50. The position was disposed this quarter at prices between $28.50 and $37.50. The stock currently trades at $30.56.

New Stakes:

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Express Scripts (ESRX): These are the two new positions this quarter. GOOG is a large (top five) ~11% stake established at prices between $952 and $1,077 and the stock currently trades just above that range at $1,099. ESRX is a minutely small 0.02% position purchased this quarter.

Stake Decreases:

Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW): SCHW stake was first purchased in Q3 2012 at prices between $12.50 and $14.50. Thru 2015, the position had seen incremental purchases at higher prices. Last two years have seen a combined ~35% selling at prices between $23 and $52. Greenberg is harvesting huge gains. The stake is still the second-largest position at ~14% of the portfolio.

HCA Holdings (HCA): HCA is a large (top three) ~11% portfolio stake established in Q3 2016 at prices between $74 and $81 and increased by ~45% the following quarter at prices between $69.50 and $82. Q1 2017 saw a ~14% reduction at prices between $74 and $91. The stock currently trades at $101. There was marginal selling this quarter.

Antero Resources (AR): AR is a large ~9% of the portfolio position established in Q2 2015 at prices between $34 and $45.50 and increased by ~85% the following quarter at prices between $20 and $34.50. Q1 2016 saw another ~20% increase at prices between $19.50 and $28. The following quarter saw a whopping ~120% further increase at prices between $24.50 and $30. The stock currently trades below those ranges at $18.93. For investors attempting to follow Brave Warrior, AR is a good option to consider for further research. The last five quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): JPM is a fairly large ~8% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2014 and built up over the next two quarters at prices between $54.50 and $63. Q2 2016 saw an about turn: ~40% reduction at prices between $57 and $66. Q1 2017 saw another one-third selling at prices between $83 and $94. There was an about turn last quarter: ~20% increase at prices between $88 and $96. The stock currently trades at $115. There was an ~11% trimming this quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM): BAM is a ~7% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 2015 at prices between $34 and $38.50 and increased by ~57% the following quarter at prices between $29.50 and $36. Q1 2016 saw an about turn: ~23% reduction at prices between $27 and $35. Q2 2017 saw another ~30% selling at prices between $36 and $40 and that was followed with an ~18% reduction last quarter at prices between $38 and $41. The stock currently trades at $40.28. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the spinoff of Brookfield Business Partners that closed in June 2016.

Primerica Inc. (PRI): PRI is a ~6% of the US long portfolio position established in Q3 2011 at a cost-basis in the low-$20s. H2 2016 saw a two-thirds reduction at prices between $53 and $72.50. The stock currently trades at $99.50. There was a ~15% further trimming in the last year. Greenberg is harvesting huge long-term gains.

Sensata Technologies (ST): ST is a ~4% portfolio position purchased in Q3 2016 at prices between $34.50 and $40. The position was sold down by ~43% last quarter at prices between $42.50 and $48. The stock currently goes for $53.86. This quarter saw minor selling.

IQVIA Holdings (IQV) previously Quintiles IMS: IQV is a ~2% portfolio position established in Q2 2015 at prices between $78 and $91 and reduced by ~40% last quarter at prices between $87.50 and $99. There was another ~50% selling this quarter at prices between $95 and $109. It is now at $102.

Stake Increases:

Alliance Data Systems (ADS): ADS is now the largest 13F position at ~18% of the portfolio. It was first purchased in Q2 2017 at prices between $235 and $263 and increased by ~50% last quarter at prices between $210 and $265. There was another ~20% stake increase this quarter at prices between $220 and $254. The stock currently trades at $245. For investors attempting to follow Greenberg, ADS is a good option to consider for further research.

Liberty Global Inc. (LBTYK): LBTYK is a large (top five) ~11% of the portfolio stake purchased in Q1 2016 at prices between $30 and $41 and increased by ~50% the following quarter at prices between $26.50 and $38.50. The stock is now at $32.27. Q2 2017 saw an ~11% trimming at prices between $27.50 and $35. There were minor increases in the last two quarters.

Kept Steady:

The following very small positions (less than 0.1% of the US long portfolio each) were kept steady in the quarter: Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) and Bank of America (BAC).

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Greenberg’s US stock holdings in Q4 2017:

Disclosure: I am/we are long AR, BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.