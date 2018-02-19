What Is Causing The Weak Dollar And The Implications For Investment

This new environment will come to dominate investment decisions in the near future, setting forth a new mantra to guide the efforts of smart, sophisticated money.

The value of the dollar and the value of gold reflect the new economic policies coming out of Washington, D.C. - policies many believe will revive inflation and the investment in prices.

The value of the US dollar remains weak in foreign exchange markets and is unlikely to get stronger in coming months.

John Authers, writing in the Financial Times, wonders about the weakness in the United States dollar. The concern is that the dollar "is now back at its lowest level since 2014." He asks: What is going on?

He suggests two possible explanations. The second, I believe, is closest to the correct answer.

His second explanation focuses upon the “bond vigilantes.” Mr. Authers writes, “foreign investors do not want to touch the dollar - even if US bond yields are higher. They think the US is bound for higher inflation, think yields should be higher, and thus want to steer clear.”

He continues:

“Gold’s behavior amplifies this. Gold and Treasury bond prices tend to rise together in times of stress... Gold should also benefit from inflationary worries, as its great virtue is its ability to hold its value.”

But inflation is not the only thing here. There is a lack of fear of the Federal Reserve. Mr. Authers argues:

“A Fed that oversteps the mark, and raises rates too much would be bad for gold, as it would maintain a deflationary environment. Rising gold suggests people do not believe this.”

There is another way to translate the current situation into other words. I would like to suggest that the behavior we are seeing in the foreign exchange market - and the bond market - is related to a concern that the economic policies of the United States have moved in the direction of economic weakness and not economic strength.

It is a sign that US policymakers have given up pushing for a stronger, more competitive economy - one that is emphasizing increasing labor productivity and technological innovation and is trying to “buff up” the US economy by throwing dollars into the economy through tax cuts and spending programs and by talking down the value of the currency.

As readers of my posts know, I believe, along with former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker, “a nation’s exchange rate is the single most important price in its economy.” Mr. Volcker penned this sentence in the book he produced with Mr. Toyoo Gyohten, formerly from the Japanese Ministry of Finance, titled Changing Fortunes: The World’s Money and the Threat to American Leadership.

The point is that the value of a nation’s currency reflects a lot of things, including the confidence that investors have in the leadership of a country and the economic policies that leadership is pushing. Mr. Volcker adds to the above statement that this importance is a reason why governments should not ignore for long any major swings that take place in price of their country’s currency.

Yet, Mr. Trump and his administration seem to be happy in the decline in the value of the dollar - a decline that has been quite steady in the 13 months of the administration’s tenure.

Previous to the election of President Trump, the value of the US dollar seem to be supported by the confidence investors had in the efforts of the United States to support a strong dollar and to engage in programs, monetary and otherwise, that emphasized the need for the United States to build up its competitiveness through the use of technology and the growth of labor productivity.

It seemed as if financial markets supported - and even sought for - the Federal Reserve to raise its policy rate of interest following the ending of the Fed’s third round of quantitative easing in the currency. Forecasts, for example, saw the value of the US dollar reaching parity with the euro: one US dollar for one euro.

Well, no more. Ever since President Trump began to talk down the value of the dollar in December 2016, just after his election, the value of the US dollar has been in decline.

President Trump’s administration supported the president’s talking down of the dollar, and as the administration began to develop plans for tax cuts and spending programs that would create substantial increases to the outstanding US debt, the value of the US dollar continued to decline.

The message being carried by the financial markets is that the current administration is going to do what it thinks is necessary to accelerate economic activity in the short run, regardless of what these efforts might do to the economy in the longer run.

Debt is good. More debt is better! That’s the way the real estate market works, right? I believe that as long as participants in the financial markets believe that this is the underlying philosophy of the Trump administration, the value of the US dollar will continue to decline. The weak dollar will reflect a weak US economy that is dependent upon increasing debt loads and increasing inflation.

Note that the weak economy that is cited here is not one that just maintains a low rate of economic growth. No, what I mean by a weak economy is an economy that relies on artificial stimulus to “goose it up” and loses its focus on building up factor productivity and innovation.

And this picture should impact how an individual decides to invest. If this philosophy is the foundation for economic policy for the near term, then one should focus on what increases prices - both of consumer goods as well as asset prices - and forget what will contribute to production and productivity growth.

I believe that a lot of the smart, sophisticated money has already moved in this direction. And it is remarkable how smart, sophisticated money has already dissected December’s tax reform package to determine how best investment can take advantage of the new rules and regulations.

All in all, we might not get a whole lot of additional economic growth over the next few years, but there will be a lot happy money that will benefit from the new efforts of the US government. The movement in the value of the dollar and in the price of gold is just reflecting the underlying conditions that are now in place.

