Traders, Investors And Everything In Between

So here it is Saturday, and I was doing what you might expect me to be doing in the post-scotch Heisenberg era: perusing whatever trader and analyst commentary I didn't get to during the week while chasing a caffeine high that's becoming ever more elusive seemingly by the day, a disturbing turn of events considering I haven't changed my espresso consumption schedule nor have I changed my supplier. You can see why that's a problem.

I'm starting to suspect I've been slipped some decaf, a development which, if true, represents either an egregious oversight on the part of Nicci (that's her real name - she's the barista at one of the two local cafes) or else a complete betrayal of the sacred customer-barista trust. I don't want to have to switch to Starbucks, but I will if it means knowing with absolute certainty that the beans are caffeinated.

Anyway, getting back to the commentary, some of the ubiquitous "chatter" I often cite comes from actual desks and some of it comes from people who used to sit at desks or otherwise manage money/trade professionally and have since gone out on their own or taken one of these absurdly sweet deals where they get paid an actual salary to write 250-word daily missives that, while extremely useful for people like me, in no way justify an actual salary. What I've noticed this week is that a couple of these people are falling into the old market participant bifurcation trap, where there are "traders" on one hand, "investors" on the other hand, and nothing in between.

To be sure, I expect that from regular folks, but not from people who used to trade professionally and/or manage money. They know better than that. If there were only two types of market participants and they could be neatly divided into two categories ("traders" and "investors"), well then the world would be a lot simpler place. If only we would be so lucky.

Just to give you an example, one of the guys I read regularly (and he's undoubtedly some semblance of a sophisticated investor or, more simply, he's a guy who knows what he's talking about) made a kind of snide comment about how 60/40 portfolios are now up slightly on the year on the way to sarcastically asking this: "if you didn't look at your account statement, would you even care about last week?"

That's a manifestation of trying to pretend like there are only two kinds of market participants in the world: "traders" and "investors". Clearly, his comment has no value and can't be taken seriously because for one thing, it's an endless regression. I mean, if you want to take that to its logical extreme, you could say this: "stocks are up handily over many, many decades, so if you never looked at your account statement, would you even care about 2000 or even 2008?" Also (and I had to restrain myself from e-mailing him this quip), no one gets an account "statement" on the 9th of the month that includes market moves from the 1st through the 9th, so his comment is actually a misnomer in the first place.

The larger point here is that everyone who expresses a keen interest in the mechanics of markets is not a "trader", where "trader" means entering and exiting positions all day long at the drop of a hat. Risk management is important and part of risk management is knowing what's going on and why. This month has been a textbook example of that. Taking the comment mentioned above, the answer to the question about 60/40 portfolios (i.e. "if you didn't look at your account statement, would you even care about last week?") is "yes." And I'll show you why in one simple chart:

(Goldman)

There have only been roughly 22 material (i.e. 10% or more) 60/40 drawdowns in 117 years.

Given that, it stands to reason that when you get a one-week drawdown of ~3% like we saw earlier this month, you'd want to know what happened even if, by the time you realized something went awry, you had already recouped most of the loss.

(Goldman)

That doesn't make you "a trader". You don't lose your "investor" distinction just because you care what caused that.

In fact, it's the opposite in this case. There's a strong argument to be made that the very definition of "an investor" is someone who chooses a 60/40 balanced portfolio as the place to park most of their assets. And the whole reason you go the 60/40 route in the first place is to get the diversification inherent in a negative stock/bond return correlation over the long-run.

Well, the proximate cause for the drawdown shown in Exhibit 28 above was a sudden change in that correlation (i.e. from a negative to a positive return correlation between the two components of a balanced portfolio). Here's one way to visualize that:

(JPMorgan)

Given that the stock-bond return correlation has been generally negative for the longest stretch in recorded history, and given that we're experiencing the longest streak without a 10% correction for 60/40 portfolios in 100 years, you'd be remiss if you have a balanced portfolio and you didn't want to know what happened. That is, far from being derelict in your duty as an "investor" if you try to decipher the cause of a rare shift in the dynamics that underpin the most celebrated long-term investment strategy available, you'd actually be completely remiss if you didn't want to know why what (almost) always works suddenly seems to have stopped working.

Well, do you know where that quest would lead you? It would lead you to Treasurys and to yield levels and to a discussion about the evolution of fiscal policy in the U.S. and also to concerns about foreign demand at a time of increased Treasury supply against a backdrop of Fed balance sheet rundown. In other words, all of the concerns that I've been pounding the table on for the past two months.

Now please, stop me if you see anything in this discussion that suggests I'm advocating that anyone become a day trader. Point me to the part where I said you should be moving rapidly in and out of positions. Show me where, in the commentary above, I said anything at all that is inconsistent with what "investors" should be concerned with.

Exactly. You can't do it because there's nothing there to support the contention that I'm advocating that "investors" become "traders". Being an "investor" and not caring about a 60/40 drawdown would be like being a "trader" and not caring that critical support was just lost on a chart.

But more to the point, this ongoing effort to pretend as though there are only two types of market participants and they can be neatly placed into one of two categories is nonsense. Sure, there are day traders and sure, there are die hard buy-and-hold types. But the vast majority of market participants fall somewhere in between.

Pure day traders have little to offer, but pure buy-and-hold types have nothing whatsoever to offer by definition. If you are a purist of the buy-and-hold variety, you are not spending any time whatsoever hanging out in online forums spreading the gospel. That would be anathema to you. It would go against everything you stand for. You bought it, you're holding it, and you don't care one way or another what anyone else says or does. That's what being a die hard buy-and-hold type means.

In the same vein, people who insist on espousing the obvious merits of buying good companies and never looking back aren't saying anything at all. There is no debate, and if there was one, it was settled a long time ago. Everyone knows that the single best way for most people to invest in equities is to buy an index fund and never look at it unless of course you turn on CNN one night and discover that the Dow was down 1,000+ points twice in the same week at which point further investigation is probably necessary and on that score, simply see everything said above.

The overwhelming majority of readers on this platform are neither pure "traders" or pure "investors" - they're somewhere in between with a discernible (and highly desirable) bias towards the "investor" end of the spectrum.

What I wanted to drive home with this post is that you should not be deterred from learning more about how markets function by those who insist on telling you that endeavoring to expand your understanding makes you a "trader". That simply is not the case.

There is no such thing as "too much information" in the context of markets. There is, however, such a thing as people making bad decisions based on information overload. But that's not the fault of the information, that's user error.

Coming full circle, I'll let you know how the whole decaf investigation goes. I'd hate for my output to suffer for lack of adequate caffeination. After all, if it weren't for Heisenberg's voluminous output, how would you achieve information overload?