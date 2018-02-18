Electric Cars And Self-Driving Tech Make Sensata Worth A Second Look
by: Beulah Meriam K
Sensata is a Global Top 5 company in the automotive sensors market.
The emergence of electric vehicles, connected cars and autonomous car tech represents a massive growth opportunity.
Past performance shows steady revenue growth and admirable operating margins.
Based on Ben Graham and DCF valuations, let's look at whether this stock is an ideal addition to a long-term portfolio.
Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST) is a global Top 5 company in the automotive sensors market, although it has its fingers in several pies, including HVOR (Heavy Vehicle and Off-Road), appliances, HVAC (heating,