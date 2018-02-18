Summary

The stock has been a weak performer since my initial write-up.

I provide a brief recap of the bullish thesis.

The company has a PDUFA date set in November for revefenacin.

The deal with JNJ adds even more credibility to the story, and economics of the pact are generous.

The stock could represent an ideal choice for readers who shy away from one-product companies and stocks with high amounts of binary risk.