Should We Make 'Charitable Investments?' Is There Such A Thing?

As one might guess, the parameters for a charitable investment are quite different than any other type of investment, and they are discussed in the article.

Introduction

If the idea of making a charitable investment in a for-profit company has been discussed before, I haven't seen it. Experience, though, has taught me that rarely is there anything new under the sun, so, if this is a previously known investment or charitable giving approach, I would be happy if someone would point me in the proper direction so that I can read what has previously been written about it. For better or worse, the thoughts that follow in this article are my original thoughts in their most infantile stage. My hope is that through the investment hive-mind and the crowdsourcing platform of Seeking Alpha, we can hash this idea out together and come to a better understanding of how, and under what conditions, one might go about making a "charitable investment".

Background

The types of investments I usually make are quite limited in scope and over the past few years, they have become even more limited. I have narrowed my investment focus down to a handful of ETFs and perhaps 100-200 stocks that, should their prices fall far enough, have the potential to become what I call "cyclical values". The positive side of this trend is that I appear to be on track for better overall investment performance, but the negative side of this trend is that there is a large swath of stocks that I don't even look at anymore. In the big scheme of things that's no big deal, but it does mean that I miss opportunities, and some of them do pain me to see on a regular basis, like Amazon (AMZN), for instance.

I don't know a single investor who considers themselves a value investor who owns Amazon, yet it can hardly be denied that Amazon is a great company whose stock has performed very well over an extended period of time. I wish I had owned it ten or fifteen years ago even if there is no way I could have justified it using my current investing policies. These types of missed opportunities are one negative effect of my narrow cyclical value approach.

But another more important consideration is the notion that my capital might be able to do some good in the world. While it's true that we can all avoid some of the more evil industries, like say, tobacco, with our investing choices, and, while it's true that in the aggregate, capitalism tends to raise the standard of living for everyone over time, the truth is that most good capital allocation decisions are based purely on money and profit. Generally speaking, I think it's fair to say that one stands to lose more than they stand to gain by trying to be especially honorable or charitable when investing in for-profit companies. So there isn't a lot of direct positive good for the world that comes from allocating capital well.

Another important consideration is that several of the bigger not-for-profit companies pay their executives wages that can exceed 10x the median household income in this country. And while some may justify those wages based on the size of the organizations they run, it strikes me as odd that so many not-for-profit charities employ so many well-paid 'servants'. Additionally, when one also looks at whether many of these non-profits actually accomplish things that I consider 'good', it raises even more questions about whether giving them money is automatically a good use of funds, even if those funds are earmarked as charity.

With that context in mind, there are several for-profit companies that I think one might want to "donate" to in order to help make the world a better place, even if those companies do not necessarily offer a risk/reward profile that would compel one to "invest" in them based on a reasonable expectation of future profits.

Could a Charitable Investment class be a good alternative to non-profit donations?

I think the notion of a Charitable Investment class could be a way to take money that one might otherwise donate to a traditional charity, and instead invest it in a company one thinks stands to improve society, even if the company has a low probability of making a profit for the investor in the end.

Let's examine what the parameters of an investment like this might be.

The first condition of the charitable investment ought to be that it seeks to make the world a better place by providing some important new product, service or discovery for the world. This seems obvious. And even if we acknowledge that each investor might have their own idea of what sort of product or service will actually make the world a better place, this criterion should narrow our potential list of charitable investments down quite a lot. Coca-Cola (KO) might provide some extra calories and energy throughout the day with its soft drinks, but that alone, I think most people would agree, doesn't improve the world in such a way that they would freely give them money to do it. Disney (DIS) might have enjoyable theme parks and movies, but they aren't the type of products and services we generally think of as worthy of charity. Additionally, while there may be some aspects of giant conglomerates like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) or Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) that we might find charity worthy--like in JNJ's healthcare products or Buffett's stock eventually going to the Gates Foundation--they are diluted by all the other parts of their businesses in JNJ's case and Berkshire's other shareholders in Buffett's case. So, we probably want a company that is highly focused on a specific issue or product or service, that we think will improve the world, rather than have that charitable aspect be a small part of the company.

Provided we have identified a focused company that has a lot of potential to make the world a better place, what next? I think the next condition for a charitable investment should be that the investor wouldn't normally accept the downside risk associated with the investment, and would instead normally avoid the stock. If one thinks that stock ABC is both an acceptable investment risk and will do great things for the world, then, by all means, they should invest in it, but they should treat it as a normal investment, not a charitable one. Charitable investments should be investments where we wouldn't normally have invested in the company.

Prioritizing Charitable Investments

Companies with a reasonable chance of success should get a higher priority. There are a lot of companies out there who claim to be trying to make the world a better place. Some of them are disingenuous and others are simply overly optimistic. Just as with a normal investment, it is important that one does their due diligence and tries to assess the company's actual prospects for achieving their goal. Those with the best prospects should be prioritized over those with the worst.

In a similar vein, one should consider if the company under investigation should eventually fail, whether they might still have a high likelihood of advancing the improvement in the world they sought to promote. For example, maybe a company is doing trail-breaking things, but they are in a situation where one mistake along the way could cause them to fail as a company. Other companies may learn from those mistakes or build on the previous research and make future advancements toward the goal even if the first company failed, and so the cause itself still may benefit from those initial efforts. Ideally, we would give a high priority to this type of charitable investment; one that is a near-guaranteed win for society even if it doesn't end up being a win for the company itself.

Companies with high impact potential should get a high priority. I think there are at least two ways to consider the impact potential of the investment. The first is the scope of the potential impact. If a company is able to cure a debilitating disease worldwide, or something along those lines, with a huge global impact, then I think it should receive a higher priority. Additionally, if a company has an especially intense impact for a small group of people, like say, curing childhood leukemia, where the numbers might not be large but the group it affects is especially heartbreaking, then that might be a cause for receiving a higher priority as well.

A company's need for additional capital should also be a consideration. If a company has so much capital or profit available to them that they can afford to pay dividends to shareholders or buy back their own stock, then it doesn't need a charitable investment. Additionally, one may want to prioritize a capital-intensive business over a capital-light business, simply because the need for capital is greater.

Potential Examples

Alright, if you are still reading and you haven't decided I'm nuttier than a squirrel for even suggesting this idea, then hopefully I can offer a few examples of companies that might make good charitable investing candidates, or, at least companies that might have been good candidates at some point in the past.

Let's begin with Gilead (GILD). Currently Gilead offers a healthy dividend to investors so it might not be the best candidate for a charitable investment, but this is a company that was able to actually cure a common form of Hepatitis. This breakthrough has undoubtedly made the world a better place, and investing in Gilead several years ago would have been a great charitable investment.

If someone values higher wages and benefits for service industry employees, then a company like Starbucks (SBUX) might be a potential charitable investment since Starbucks has a reputation for higher than average wages and benefits (or at least they may have been when they were starting out or when they were foundering a few years back and needed investors).

On the flip-side of that, if someone thinks that consumers having access to very low prices and speedy service truly makes the world a better place, then Amazon may have been a good choice a few years ago. Even now, they have announced their intention to lower the cost of healthcare. That is almost certainly a public good.

If someone thinks fossil fuels are a serious threat to the well-being of the planet, then Tesla (TSLA) might be a good charitable investment candidate.

If someone cares about the 'integrity of their food' then they might want to invest in beaten-down Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG).

If someone thinks the world would be a better place without governments and central banks controlling our currency, then perhaps Bitcoin (COIN) becomes a worthy charitable investment.

I'm sure there are dozens of biotech companies that would make good charitable investing candidates, and other stocks as well. I would love to hear any ideas from readers in the comments section.

Future Discussion

The intention of this article was mostly to introduce the idea that it might be useful for investors, and society in general, if we treated some portion of our wealth as a type of charity that could be invested/donated to a for-profit company. I plan to explore this idea further in future articles including trying to answer such questions as when we should sell a charitable investment. How much of our portfolio should we allocate toward charitable investments? Which individual companies would make a good charitable investment? And whether there are positive portfolio side effects of having some charitable investments (i.e., would an investor make fewer mistakes, or perhaps have a really huge winner)?

Certainly there are many companies out there that are trying to make the world a better place. And if we give them capital in the hopes of promoting their cause and they fail, we get a similar tax write-off as if we had donated that money to a not-for-profit. It doesn't seem that in principle we would be any worse off, and that the approach might actually be a better allocation of capital. What are your thoughts? Do you have any stocks you think would make good charitable investments?

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.