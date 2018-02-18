Walmart Reports Earnings Recovering From A Correction And Outperforming The Dow 30
About: Walmart Inc. (WMT)
by: Richard Suttmeier
Summary
Dow component Walmart has a market-neutral P/E ratio of 27.87 with a dividend yield of 2.04%.
At its all-time high set on Jan. 29, Walmart was in an "inflating parabolic bubble" that popped as the stock fell into correction territory at its Feb. 9 low.
Walmart has been above a "golden cross" since April 21, 2017, and the stock is back above its 50-day simple moving average, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Walmart, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) closed Friday at $104.78, up 6.1% year to date and up 8.7% from its Feb. 9 low of $96.43. The stock set its all-time intraday high of $109.98 on Jan.