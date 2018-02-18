I have been bearish on STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) in the past. Industrial REITs in general were outperforming in 2017, and I argued that STAG was mediocre at best. STAG was being overhyped, while competitors EastGroup Properties (EGP), Prologis (PLD) and Terreno (TRNO) would outperform.

My positions ran into a significant amount of criticism and some very interesting debate. Looking at the chart, I think my predictions for 2017 were on point. The three industrial REITs I specifically called out handily outperformed STAG.

Through 2017 STAG did perform rather well, with total returns in the high teens for much of the year. However, the performance was matched and exceeded by much of the industrial REIT sector. After the 2018 sell-off, STAG was hit more than its competitors and dropped into a negative total return.

One of my main points about STAG has been "price matters."

Main Critiques

I warned investors that STAG was buying average-quality properties in secondary markets. While these properties often provide a higher upfront cap rate, I warned that they were harder to release, would experience slower rent growth and had minimal resale value.

It was the company's choice of properties that led to a very low retention rate and declining same-store statistics. I warned that STAG was covering up those drops by aggressively acquiring new properties, so that the decline of the existing portfolio would not be noticed in the headline numbers.

My hypothesis was that when the industrial market slowed down, STAG would be one of the first industrial REITs hit and would have greater downside than its peers. While STAG might perform well compared to the market, I believed it would chronically underperform its peers.

Things Are Changing

Now, I am going to argue that STAG has made some changes that have set it up to be a much stronger competitor among industrial REITs.

STAG's acquisitions in 2017 took on a very different strategy than its previous acquisitions. Note that the number of buildings in primary locations more than doubled, while locations in secondary and tertiary locations declined.

STAG defines "primary" as any area that has more than 200 million square feet, and is not necessarily an area I would consider primary. However, they are areas with far more activity and larger populations than the areas STAG was previously active in. I would put the locations on par with EGP, not with TRNO.

Additionally, STAG's new acquisitions have materially longer lease terms. Since one of STAG's largest difficulties has been handling rollover, an extra year spreads out acquisitions to prevent large lumps, and it means more money collected in rent before a property is vacated.

Price Matters

When I did a head-to-head comparison between STAG and TRNO, I looked back over 5 years of monthly share prices and compared the total returns at each purchase. For the vast majority of purchase dates I looked at, TRNO had a higher total return than STAG, despite its much lower dividend.

However, there were scenarios where STAG outperformed TRNO. When both had low P/AFFO ratios (relative to their own averages), STAG performed better the following year.

Currently, STAG is trading below 14x AFFO. It has another year of significant growth planned at an additional $400-600 million in net acquisitions. With a healthy balance sheet and a lower share price, hopefully, STAG will utilize more leverage and less dilution.

STAG's lease expirations make up a smaller portion of its revenue than it has in recent years, with the largest amount occurring in Q4. Since lease turnover has been a chronic issue for STAG, a reduction here should help STAG produce better same-store numbers.

Conclusion

While my prior concerns with STAG have not disappeared, I do like its new direction with acquisitions. For long-term buy and forget investments, I continue to believe that PLD and TRNO are far superior.

However, for a short to mid-term trade, STAG appears to be set up for a strong 2018 and since its price has dropped faster than its peers, it has more upside potential in the near future as REITs recover from interest-rate fears.

STAG still is not a SWAN, but it is a solid value play right now. I think we can expect continued top-line growth, less dilution and stronger same-store numbers. Nimble traders can take advantage of the time it takes for the market to recognize that, and collect a few dividends.