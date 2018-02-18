You May Not Want To Follow Buffett Out Of Phillips 66

About: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A), BRK.B, PSX, Includes: AAPL, IBM, PSXP, TEVA
by: Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones
Deep Value, value, contrarian, special situations
Summary

Berkshire Hathaway announced that they had reached an agreement with Phillips 66 wherein the business would buy back $3.3 billion of its own stock from Berkshire.

The move comes following a surge higher in Phillips' share price and may scare some investors into selling.

Just because Buffett sold, though, doesn't mean you should as well.

In a statement, he claimed that the move was caused by regulatory concerns and he intends to remain a large shareholder in the business moving forward.

Given the company's strong business model and attractive trading multiples, it may be worth considering as a prospect.

Over the past couple of days, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) surprised investors with a number of developments. Between increasing its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 23.3%, dumping nearly all