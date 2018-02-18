Credit Markets Week In Review: Taper Tantrum 2.0 Is Underway

The government yield curve spread has widened about 50bp since the first of the year.

There's been an overall repricing of risk across the entire fixed income sector.

Let's start with the St. Louis Fed's Financial Stress Index and the Chicago Fed's Risk Index, which both increased recently:

Each index uses many of the same indicators - such as the VIX, corporate yields, and other short-term spreads - in various percentages and weights (we'll look at some of those next). Regardless of the combination of the components, the conclusion is clear: yields and measures of risk rose, which means getting credit became a bit harder this week.

Short-Term Markets

Let's start with the commercial paper market:

It's up about 25bp since the first of the year - a very large increase for the short-end of the market.

We see a similar picture in the asset-backed arena:

The 90-day asset-backed spread is also up since the first of the year. But we did see higher levels in this market in mid-2016.

Corporate Yields

Next up are the overall yields for various corporate bond markets:

AAA yields (top chart) are at their highest in five years. BBB yields (middle chart) have risen, but are still below highs seen in the last five years. CCC yields blew out during the oil market crash (second from the bottom), so the recent increase isn't that large relative to recent historical experience. But it too has risen (bottom chart).

Treasury Market

Let's start this section with two graphs that compare the yield curves of the last two weeks and one-week time frame:

The top chart - which compares the curves from 2/16/18 to 2/1/18 - shows that most of the movement in the long-end of the curve has happened since the first of the month, and the bottom chart - which compares the curves from 2/9/18 to 2/16/18 - shows less action in the long-end of the curve.

The 10-year CMT chart shows this in a bit more detail:

Last week we saw one sell-off; aside from that, yields were more or less stable.

And, finally, we have the yield curve spread:

At the end of last year, there were thousands of click-bait headlines about the narrowing yield curve. Since the first of the year, the 10-year/Fed funds spread has widened 50 basis points.

Conclusion

What we're seeing is a repricing of risk across the fixed-income world. It's probably best to think of this as "taper-tantrum 2.0" where traders are now reacting to the possibility of the Fed actually raising rates in the next 12-18 months. What's been lost (so far) is that rates are still very low by historical measures. And there is no reason to see them spiking to growth-prohibiting levels. In 3-6 months, we'll once again achieve an equilibrium credit market yield level situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.