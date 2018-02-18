February As Tragicomedy

February has been a kind of comedy of errors, and it represents the culmination of risks that have been building for the better part of a decade.

I've talked a ton over the past year about how ironic it would one day be when we finally caught the thing we've been chasing since 2008 only to immediately wish we were still trailing it, perhaps one or even two steps behind.

February has been something of a tragicomedy in that regard. The entire post-crisis monetary policy regime was built on the idea that central banks would do anything and everything in their power to banish the deflation boogeyman to whatever netherworld he hides in between cameos on the economic stage. The whole idea behind flooding the system with tens of trillions in liquidity was to reflate the global economy and get inflation back to target consistent with CB "mandates".

That effort had the "happy" side effect of inflating financial asset bubbles and part of the reason why the post-crisis policy regime has lasted as long as it has is due to the fact that fiscal policy hasn't shown a willingness or ability to take the proverbial baton (and that's obviously a long discussion, the details of which are country-specific).

Eventually, it became apparent to central banks that they were just going to have to see this through on their own or at least see it through for as long as they could while still maintaining some shred of credibility. They've known for years that the transmission mechanism between monetary policy and financial assets is far more efficient than the transmission mechanism between inflated financial assets and the real economy. In other words: the "wealth effect" doesn't really work all that well and to the extent it does work, it takes forever relative to what everyone was apparently baking in when this experiment in monetary policy began.

Obviously, the problem with that setup is that if the market imbalances and distortions are accumulating faster than the assumed benefits of financial asset inflation are "trickling down", the incongruity between markets and the real economy grows, making policy unwind an increasingly precarious proposition. Recall this from Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic, out last summer:

Engineering a state of exception comes with considerable risk. The Fed (and central banks in general) carries an implicit responsibility for orderly re-emancipation of the markets, which makes stimulus unwind especially tricky. This highlights the deep dichotomy of power: While a state of exception is an exercise of power, there is a clear tendency to disown that power. And the only way to avoid facing the underlying dilemma is to never give up the power. This creates a new status quo — a permanent state of exception.

The "underlying dilemma" there is simply the risk associated with the unwind of the trades the "state of exception" has facilitated. As Citi put it late last year, "trades and strategies which explicitly or implicitly rely on the low-vol environment continuing, are becoming more and more ubiquitous." Also (and this is important) remember how much duration is parked on balance sheets at this point.

Ultimately, the question has always been whether these policies could be unwound gradually, with the "consent" of the market (where "consent" simply means forward guidance is sufficient to mitigate the risk that re-emancipation of markets triggers disorderly unwinds of the ubiquitous short vol. trade and the bond trade) or whether something would force policymakers to cease consulting markets via predictable forward guidance on the way to leaning aggressively hawkish. This is what "Goldilocks" means. You want steady (but not runaway) DM growth and very gradual progress on the inflation front. That's the only backdrop that works when it comes to being conducive to the type of predictable normalization that would lead to an orderly re-emancipation of markets.

Implicit in that is the idea that what would have been "good" say, three or four years ago, is no longer "good". In fact, some of what would have been nice three or four years ago now has the potential to be ruinous thanks to the continual compression of risk premia, the ongoing proliferation of the low vol. trade, and the continual buildup of duration risk on retail balance sheets against a backdrop of still reluctant dealers (see the two charts below on that latter point):

(Deutsche Bank)

This is why fund managers and analysts began expressing more than a little concern late last year about the possibility for inflation pressures to build too quickly in 2018 in part due to what a whole lot of people believe is poorly-timed fiscal stimulus in the U.S.

Well sure enough, it only took one month into the new year before inflation pressures showed up in the data and that data came amid still more signs that the administration in the U.S. is prepared to heap expansionary fiscal policy atop an economy operating at full employment. Here's an excerpt from a Barclays note out late last week that kind of encapsulates what I mean about the impact of fiscal policy:

Last week, Congress passed the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, which lifts the spending caps on federal spending that had played an important role in restraining the growth of public sector spending since their introduction in 2013 as part of the deal to avoid the “fiscal cliff.” The Act provides for a significant increase in the authorized spending caps in fiscal years 2018 and 2019, though outlays will likely extend past that horizon. Nonetheless, along with the Tax Cut and Jobs Act, the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 is the second piece of noteworthy fiscal stimulus enacted recently. The additional fiscal stimulus increases our conviction that the US economy will remain in an above-trend growth path this year and next, pushing the unemployment rate lower and supporting a return of inflation to the Fed’s target. As a result, we now look for four rate hikes in 2018 and four more in 2019, an increase of one hike in 2019 relative to our previous outlook. Risks of a hard landing, in our view, continue to move higher.

That's part and parcel of why the previously benign narrative around rising yields in the U.S. suddenly became less, well, less benign in February. That collided with concerns about foreign demand for the increased Treasury supply that goes along with expansionary fiscal policy and the deficit-funded tax cut. Suddenly, things spun out of control. Consider this from Goldman:

More recently higher inflation uncertainty has resulted in a rebuild of term premium. During January, bond investors’ focus shifted from growth, to an acceleration of price and wage inflation and to the negative effects on long rates of larger net supply of government bonds. This led to a rebuild of ‘term premium’ along the Treasury curve (i.e., an increase in yields without an intervening change in rate expectations), from very depressed levels (Exhibits 3, and 4). More than the level of rates, it was the resulting steepening of the US yield curve and the increase in volatility that triggered the unravelling of illiquid investment strategies levered on relatively low and stable long term yields, weighing on broader risk sentiment.

Complicating this is the fact that in the setup outlined above, the evolution of real rates is now contingent upon the inflation situation. As the above-mentioned Aleksandar Kocic wrote on Friday, "higher inflation warrants a more hawkish Fed and therefore pricing in higher real rates."

Of course, you don't want higher real rates if you're long stocks, but against the current backdrop you're also worried about inflation because beyond a certain point, it could trigger an unwind of that massive duration risk parked on everyone's balance sheets and simply put, there is no way the market could stomach a disorderly unwind of that trade.

And so this is the tragicomedy of February: the irony inherent in the fact that if we ever got what we've been asking for (convincing evidence of rising inflation and a fiscal boost), we'd immediately regret it. Here's former trader and current Bloomberg columnist Richard Breslow:

Thus, one of the worst, if easiest, messages peddled was that the withdrawal of liquidity would be a painless exercise if done with the sagacity promised. Maybe that would have worked if inflation truly was dead rather than mis-measured and sleeping. And they may have simply double- clutched just too many times along the way. There’s a truly sad conundrum that we now get people demanding to know when we will finally reflate the global economy while praying for weak numbers.

Richard calls it a "sad conundrum", but again, I call it the tragicomedy of February.

On Friday evening, I suggested that the market's counter-intuitive (given it was signs of wage inflation earlier this month that triggered the slide) reaction to still more evidence of rising price pressures this week (e.g. the CPI beat and the prices paid components of the regional Fed surveys) was probably not to be trusted.

And if you actually read the linked article there, you would know that what I mean by "not to be trusted" isn't necessarily that no one should have been "bargain" hunting last week. After all, $3 trillion had just been wiped off the stock market even as Q4 earnings season has seen the highest percentage of bottom-line beats since 2010, with 80% of companies reporting.

Rather, what I meant was that it's still hard to separate the noise from the signal. Systematic selling was largely complete and the corporate bid could have been in play as well, especially considering what we saw out of Goldman's buyback desk earlier this month (if Goldman saw 5X the average daily volume in corporate trading desk flow on a day that coincided with blackout periods for a lot of companies, one can only imagine what they might have seen as the blackout periods rolled off).

In any event, it's important that you understand what you're witnessing here. You're seeing what could very fairly be described as a black swan-ish type of scenario for the Fed. Inflation is materializing quickly, fiscal policy is aggressively expansionary late in the cycle, trade tensions are further heightening concerns about foreign demand at a time when fiscal policy has served to increase Treasury supply, and Janet Yellen is gone. Good luck with that.

Finally - and this is the "coming full circle" bit - note that this was always the risk. One day, central banks would finally catch what they've been chasing and it would be impossible to obfuscate further in the service of delaying normalization. Without recourse to obfuscation (read: moving the goalposts), they would be forced to normalize quickly only now, the situation is exacerbated by the fiscal backdrop.

As usual, make sure you understand all of the above if you're at all interested in near- to medium-term risk management.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.