How To Mitigate Inflation Risk In Your Investment Portfolio

Suppose that at the beginning of the year, you invest $1,000 for a 1% return. On December 31st, you've earned $10, so you now have $1,010. At the same time, however, inflation increases 2%. So, instead of making 10%, you're actually down about 10%. Why? Because the price of goods you want to purchase increased twice as much as your rate of return. This fact pattern illustrates inflation risk - the risk that prices will increase faster than your rate of return. If this happens, you've potentially got a very big problem on your hands.

In this article, I'll explain a bit about inflation - what it is and how it comes about. In addition, I'll explain a few different ways to mitigate its impact on your portfolio

According to the glossary of my now very old college economics textbook (Economics by Samuelson, the 12th edition), inflation is "the percentage annual increase in the price level." So an inflation rate of 2% means a good that was $1 a year ago is now $1.02. While it may seem a bit counter-intuitive, we actually want a bit of inflation because it shows there is sufficient economic activity to generate some price increases.

There are two primary causes of inflation:

Demand-pull: Here, too many people are chasing too few goods. For example, suppose 10 people want to buy a good. In a market economy, they'll bid for it, driving the cost of the good higher. At some point, however, the market will reach an equilibrium price. Now suppose that the 10 people REALLY want the good, this means they're willing to pay more for it, which will lead to a bidding war that drives the price higher. Rising incomes also contribute to this type of inflation; if people have more money, they are more prone to spend it.

Supply-push: This is caused by the supply side of the equation. Suppose that a raw material starts to increase in price. At first, the manufacturers will absorb the cost, fearing that a price increase will drive customers away. At some point, however, they will have to increase prices because their profit margin has dropped too much.

What's the current inflationary environment?

Despite recent fears to the contrary, we're actually in a low inflation environment. Among the big 7 economies, only the UK is experiencing any kind of inflation "spike" (CPI is currently at 3%), and that's due to the sterling dropping. Prices in the EU, Japan, Australia, and Canada are contained. In the U.S., both total and core PCE prices (the Fed's preferred measure) along with the Dallas Fed's trimmed mean CPI are below 2%:



Total CPI is slightly above 2% while core is slightly below:

And inflation expectations are well anchored:



The 5- and 10-year breakeven inflation rate are both very low, especially compared to recent experience.

Economists have advanced several theories as to why global inflation is so low. The leading ideas are: 1.) Technology has increased price transparency, lowering pricing power, 2.) international competition has kept price power at bay, and 3.) an aging world population spends less, lowering global demand. Regardless of the reason (and it's probably a combination of all three along with a few reasons we haven't thought of), price pressures are at best mild.

So, how do we insulate ourselves from this risk? First of all, we should make an educated guess about what we think the inflation rate will be in the coming years. That's where the chart of the 5- and 10-year forward inflation rate comes in. Both are currently slightly above 2%. Just to be safe, let's use 2.5% as our projected future inflation rate.

There are three basic strategies:

1.) Grow faster than the projected inflation rate. If you have equities in your portfolio, I would strongly recommend that you invest in dividend-paying stocks - preferably those companies that have a history of increasing dividends. In addition - and this should go without saying, but I'll say it anyway - buy them when they're cheap and sell them when they're expensive. In short - lock in your capital gain. Lather, rinse and repeat.

2.) Invest in floating rate securities. The interest on a floating rate security rises and falls with a particular index. As a corollary, interest rates usually rise with inflation. If you invest in a floating rate security, you'll lock in the increase in interest rate yield and insulate part of your portfolio from rising prices.

3.) Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or "TIPS": This explanation from Investopedia is all you really need to know:

Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) refer to a treasury security that is indexed to inflation in order to protect investors from the negative effects of inflation. TIPS are considered an extremely low-risk investment since they are backed by the U.S. government and because the par value rises with inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, while the interest rate remains fixed.

That's basically it. I hope you've found this helpful. And, if there's a retirement topic you'd like me to cover, please send me a direct message.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.