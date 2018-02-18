What's Greater Than Great?

Originally posted February 12, 2018.

The global economy seemed to hit its stride in 2017, and 2018 looks to be starting off on a similarly high note. Global Chief Investment Strategist Richard Turnill dives into the drivers of this run, and answers the tough question: Can it persist?

Transcript

DAVID BRODNICK: MAGA. MAH-GA? “Make American Great Again.” However it's pronounced, the saying harkens back to a purportedly better economic time. And when was this golden age, exactly? Estimates vary, but if we had to pinpoint one period in the past, the 1960s feels about right – it was a time of astounding, stable and prolonged economic growth.

Now surely there's more to national greatness than the duration of economic cycles. But that said, by this measure, the current one is just months shy of being the second greatest in U.S. history. In this episode of The Bid, Richard Turnill, our Chief Investment Strategist, will dive into the drivers of this tremendous run of economic growth we’ve seen and ask the tough question: Can it persist? I'm your host, David Brodnick, we hope you enjoy.

Richard, thank you so much for joining us today.

RICHARD TURNILL: My pleasure, great to be here.

DAVID BRODNICK: So it was this past summer that we last spoke, and I recall this collective feeling that the global economy was just starting to hit its stride. Obviously since then, we’ve heard the phrase synchronized global expansion kicked around a lot in the financial media. Can you just characterize for us what exactly transpired in the back half of 2017?

RICHARD TURNILL: Well, first of all, David, it was a tremendous year for investing in risk assets and we’ve candidly been surprised by quite how strong returns have proven to be. We’ve been positive on markets, but candidly I don’t think anyone has expected to see a 20 percent return from the S&P and even higher returns from many international markets.

And what has driven that has been this synchronized lift in global growth. Growth has been above trend in every major region simultaneously really for the first time since the global financial crisis, and it’s that breadth of growth which I think has given confidence to investors to reenter markets. At the same time, volatility of economic data, the volatility of earnings has been incredibly low.

So this has been a near perfect environment for risk investing, and in that environment you’ve started to see many investors reassess their portfolios and reassess the appropriate risk premium in markets, and that’s clearly provided a big lift to many equities in particular.

DAVID BRODNICK: So looking at the corporate bond market and stock market, over these past couple months and given where valuations currently sit, it seems that the markets are pricing in a continuation of this sort of goldilocks environment. Do we share the view that this sort of backdrop is likely to persist?

RICHARD TURNILL: Well the first thing is I would hesitate to use the term goldilocks because, certainly for people in my generation, I associate goldilocks with the late-1990s, with a period of highly elevated valuations, the perception that this time it’s different. And actually when you look at markets today, yes, they’re pricing at better outcomes.

You’ve seen a rerating across equities and fixed income since the beginning of the year, but they are far from pricing in at any sort of extreme outcomes very different from the peaks of previous cycles. I don’t think we’re anywhere near the type of goldilocks market environment that we saw previously. So when looking forward, where we do agree is that we think there is favorable economic background, that being one of stable growth, central banks very gradually raising interest rates or exiting QE.

And where we really differ from the consensus is how long this cycle could run. We see the cycle having potentially years to run. So we are in our view approaching the middle of the cycle, approaching the point where output is reaching full capacity in many economies led by the U.S.

But what we’re seeing historically is once you reach that point, typically the cycle runs for several years. And this is a cycle where growth has really played out in slow motion. And even though we’re starting to build up some capacity constraints, the rates at which that is happening implies that this cycle could well run for another two years if not significantly longer.

DAVID BRODNICK: So we seem to be of the view, it sounds like, that markets haven’t reached the state of euphoria similar to the late-90s or let’s call it 2006/2007, so we’re not at the sort of extremely stretched valuations that would give us pause. What kind of tells would you be looking to see that would suggest to us that we might be entering this latter stage of the cycle?

RICHARD TURNILL: We’re in the ninth year of the bull market now and the S&P is hitting all-time highs, many global markets hitting all time highs, Bitcoin up four digits, Da Vinci painting being sold for a record price. There are lots of potential signs that commentators will point to and say, look, clearly this is a sign of euphoria in markets and it can’t be sustained.

We disagree on two fronts. So first, we disagree that what we’re seeing today across the bull market is anything close to euphoria. The second point is even if there was euphoria, what history teaches you is that can last for a long time.

So why do we think we’re not seeing signs of euphoria today? Well, the first is when we look at the valuation of markets, markets are trading at above their long-term average, in most cases. They’re trading above their long term averages because volatility is incredibly low, we’ve had significant financial regulation, the world is a safer place, and the financial system is a safer place than it was going into the global financial crisis. We’ve got huge excess savings which are holding down the level of bond yields. And that justifies higher valuations.

So we take all these things into account – actually, when you look at valuations across most risk assets, they look very reasonable to us, they don’t look stretched, they certainly don’t look extreme. You also just don’t hear the language of “This time it’s different,” you don’t hear that, “Yes, of course you can justify record valuations because growth is going to be strong forever, the cycle is dead, technology is changing the world, inflation is confined to history.”

The reality is, most investors are actually still relatively cautiously positioned. And the reason for that is that the memory of the global financial crisis is a very vivid one. What are we seeing in terms of flows? Now we’re seeing that flows are coming back into risk assets, but really in a very gradual way. What we’re not seeing is a great rotation. Particularly, when you look in many client portfolios, what you see is those portfolios are still typically relatively conservatively positioned. In fact, this year we’ve seen record flows into fixed income assets. So that feels like an environment which is a long way away from a euphoric one.

And then finally, I would add we would look for signs of financial leverage in the system. One of the big warning signs/big red flags particularly in the 2005 through 2007 period was this big buildup in financial leverage, which is often a warning sign of a potential shift to a different risk regime. In fact, all major shifts to sustained higher volatility regimes have been associated with some pickup in financial leverage. And in aggregate, we don’t see that today.

DAVID BRODNICK: So this may come as a shock to you, but as the host of a podcast, I am myself a millennial. For those of us who enter the workforce, the entirety of our professional and investment career has been on the back of the global financial crisis.

We’ve been in this period of consistent gains as we cross the decade mark on this economic cycle. For those of us who haven’t experienced a significant economic downturn or a significant market shock within our lifetime, what would your advice be as someone who has seen the tech bubble, seen the financial crisis from the driver’s seat?

RICHARD TURNILL: So David, it’s interesting. Thinking about this, there are a lot of people here at BlackRock, a lot of people who invest in markets, who simply have never seen a bear market. They’ve never seen a major recession. They’ve only seen markets go up persistently, they’ve only had their professional lives in an environment of low volatility. I go back in time, I saw Sterling getting kicked out of the ERM back in 1992, the building and then bursting of the tech bubble was an extraordinary environment. I recall looking out of our offices here in London and seeing a queue form outside of Northern Rock over the road. I thought a run on a bank was something consigned to history.

So one of the lessons to me is that you’ve got to be openminded. You’ve got to imagine an environment in the future which is potentially very different to the one that we’re having today. And we believe in this favorable environment, we believe that it will last a long time. But it will change at some point in the future, and we have to be very cognizant of that.

The second thing is, I think you have to learn to adapt to the environment, in that I know many people doing careers now, working in industries now – those industries didn’t even exist when they left college or university. And I think from a financial markets perspective, again talking about my own experience as well, which is that many of the best investment decisions that I’ve made in my career were not made because I had amazing foresight and I had the ability to predict major turning points in markets. But I was able to react when they happened and react quickly.

It’s easy to think the world will always be one way, and when it changes, sometimes it’s very hard to react to that. And part of that is about thinking ahead and really answering some of the questions you’ve asked today, David, which is “What would make you change your view?” And then when you’re seeing that, being in a humble enough position to actually recognize that the world has changed and you need to change your thinking and the way you make decisions.

DAVID BRODNICK: So a bit of a digression here: My own reading this holiday season I’m looking forward to is Andrew Lo’s adaptive markets hypothesis, confronting the bounds of one’s rational construct or heuristic to the world is such an important skill.

As you’ve reflected upon, Richard, it’s that the gains aren’t made necessarily when the markets are on the upswing and you’re outperforming your benchmark sizably and everything is rosy, but it’s being able to be adaptive when a period of fear or concern strikes and the ability to be positioned, be it professionally or within your portfolio, appropriately that can be the greatest cause for success in the long term.

Richard, I’m hopeful that over the holidays you will have spent some time in front of a fireplace reading some wonderful book – I know BII recently released their holiday reading list. What book would you suggest to our listeners as a good read for this time of year as we look to confront another year of investing?

RICHARD TURNILL: So this is always a tricky question, because the reality is what I want to say is that I’m going to read some amazing academic book that everyone is going to think I’m super-smart, I spend my life reading literature such as Andrew Lo’s book, which you just highlighted, which is a tremendous piece. But the reality is when I clock off and go and sit in front of a fire somewhere, I really like to read fiction and unwind and take my brain away from the turbulation of financial markets.

So one of my favorite authors is an author called Sebastian Barry. He’s been around for a while but I’ve only recently started reading his novels. I’ve read two so far: A novel called Days without End, which is about the Indian wars and actually the American Civil War, and then a subsequent book, called A Long, Long Way, which is actually about the Irish in World War I. And he’s a tremendous author, writes beautifully, he always write from an Irish perspective, in fact, many of his books are based around multiple generations of the same two Irish families. And for sort of no good reason, I seem to be reading them in reverse order, in that I think his original book that was really brought into the public was called The Secret Scripture, which I have not yet read and recently downloaded onto my Kindle. I’m looking forward to sitting down the next couple weeks and reading that.

DAVID BRODNICK: Terrific. Well, Richard, thank you so much for spending the time with us today and here’s hoping you have some restful time off ahead of you.

RICHARD TURNILL: David, great to speak to you. Thank you very much.

This post originally appeared on BlackRock.

This material is prepared by BlackRock and is not intended to be relied upon as a forecast, research or investment advice. And is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities, or to adopt any investment strategy. The opinions expressed are as of January 2018 and may change as subsequent conditions vary. The information and opinions contained in this material are derived from proprietary and non-proprietary sources deemed by BlackRock to be reliable, are not necessarily all inclusive, and are not guaranteed as to accuracy. As such, no warranty of accuracy or reliability is given, and no responsibility arising in any other way for errors and emissions including responsibility to any person by reason of negligence is accepted by BlackRock, its officers, employees or agents. This material may contain forward looking information that is not purely historical in nature. Such information may include among other things projections and forecasts. There is no guarantee that any forecast made will come to pass. Reliance upon information in this material is at the sole discretion of the listener. Copyright 2017, BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved. BlackRock is a registered trademark of BlackRock, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Prepared by BlackRock Investments, LLC, member FINRA.