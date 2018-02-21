This research report was jointly produced with High Dividend Opportunities co-author Jussi Askola.

Finding High-Yield Stocks that Outperform

Outperforming the markets is an increasingly difficult task, with many growth stocks trading at very high valuations. Furthermore, the market is today being scrutinized by a great number of active investors with significant research resources - all looking for companies with superior total return potential.

The issue is that as more and more active investors flood the markets, it becomes more and more challenging to find true alpha or put differently "excess return."

This is why at "High Dividend Opportunities" we often focus on less crowded sub-sectors of the stock market to find superior value and higher yield opportunities. Most importantly, we search for stocks trading at low valuations, or in other words "value stocks."

Investors should note that, over the long term, "value stocks" tend to outperform "growth stocks". Based on a study by Bank of America/Merrill Lynch over a 90-year period, growth stocks returned an average of 12.6% annually since 1926. At the same time, value stocks generated an average return of 17% per year over the same time frame. "Value has outperformed Growth in roughly three out of every five years over this period."

Now that 4th Quarter earnings season is in full force, many high-yield stocks that we follow have reported solid earnings. In light of this, we are recommending 3 solid stock picks with significant high yields.





Pick #1: Martin Midstream Partners - Yield 12.1%

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) is an MLP with a diverse and interesting set of businesses including natural gas services, terminalling & storage, sulfur services and marine transportation. The business model is diverse, making the cash flows more resilient as we highlighted a couple of weeks ago in an article here on Seeking Alpha.

The company just reported a great quarter based on better than expected fertilizer, storage, butane and marine results:

Dividend coverage for the quarter was at 159%.

Dividend coverage for the year was at a comfortable 118%. This confirmed our previous positive views on MMLP that the dividend is solid. It also comes at a time when many analysts were worrying about a dividend cut, and their analysis was flawed because they did not take into account the full effect of cash flow from new growth projects.

EBITDA for the year was $156 million and distributable cash flow was $91 million. These figures were a little short of management’s guidance for the year but were well within the comfort zone of many shareholders. EBITDA only missed by $1 million from the annual guidance (or by 0.6%).

The Butane segment outperformed by $1.6 million and Cardinal Storage outperformed by $0.6 million. These figures offset the underperformance of the pipeline segment because of the rate increase case which is set to be determined by the Texas Railroad Commission is still delayed.

The sulfur segment outperformed by $3.6 million primarily because the fertilizer season had an early start and stronger-than-expected margins. Fertilizer volumes did match expectations. The other sulfur divisions also outperformed. This division has been running at a cyclical high for some years. It is definitely a company bright spot.

The outlook of the midstream sector seems to be solid with many midstream MLPs having reported solid quarters including Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Buckeye Partners (BPL). This can be attributed to record crude oil and natural gas production in the United States.

In short, MMLP had a brilliant quarter and is on track to continue its growth trajectory.

The company has made it through the industry downturn in 2015 with some decent results, and is back on a growth trajectory.

MMLP is currently implementing a pipeline expansion that will gain the system access to the Delaware Basin. This is one of the hottest oil and gas areas in the country. Some modest growth from current levels would allow management to completely finance this new expansion using internal funds. The distribution coverage alone generated more than $20 million of funds that can be used to pay down debt until the money is needed for the pipeline. The excess cash flow generated is about half the funds needed for the project.

The Hondo terminal will provide some earnings growth as it operates for its first full year. If the pipeline rate increase settles this year, that would provide more growth. The exposure to the Permian should provide additional growth opportunities. Remember that MMLP has a private label business associated with its refinery that also varies with industry activity. It packages grease and the other products for other stores that sell under their own private label. They are usually cheaper and not promoted. Right now industry activity is doing very well so that business should accelerate as well. It is becoming more evident that the future is looking much better than it has for some years. All that remains is for the market to realize it. MMLP yields 12.1% and is a Strong Buy at the current price.

Pick #2: Tanger Factory Outlet - Yield 6.3%

This was another Strong Year For Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT), a stock we have also recently highlighted on Seeking Alpha. Tanger is a Property REIT with a portfolio consisting of outlet shopping centers.

Once again, Tanger continues to defy its low market perception. The stock down by over 30% since 2017 due to investor fears of the retail sector, yet the underlying results of the firm have remained overwhelmingly positive. In fact, they even exceeded analysts expectations.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The market is today discounting Tanger to a low valuation of just ~9x its expected FFO because it believes that it is set for long lasting pain from the growth of Amazon-like companies stealing business from its outlets. This is at least the perception… Now let us have a look at the 2017 performance and study the real FACTS:

FFO increased by 11% to $0.68 per share, compared to $0.61 per share for the same period last year.

The annual dividend was increased by 5.4% to $1.37 per share, making it the 24 th consecutive year of increased dividends.

consecutive year of increased dividends. During 2017, the portfolio net operating income increased by 6.8%, on top of a 2016 increase of 8.4%. This is very remarkable!

The blended average rental rates increased 8.8% on 352 leases totaling approximately 1,673,000 square feet renewed or released throughout the consolidated portfolio during the twelve months ended December 31, 2017.

The consolidated portfolio was 97.3% occupied at December 31, 2017, making it the 37th consecutive year-end with occupancy of 95% or greater, of every year since SKT started business in 1981.

Clearly, SKT had a great year and once again, created significant value to its shareholders. It is hard to argue that outlets are doing poorly when rents are rising, occupancy remains at such elevated levels, and overall NOI grows by over 10% in just 2 years.

Moreover, SKT continues to have the lowest tenant occupancy cost ratio at just 10% among all public mall REITs; and many of the company’s tenants report that outlet centers remain one of their most profitable distribution channels.

So SKT's outlets remain highly desirable to consumers as well as retailers – allowing it once again to produce solid results in 2017. Yet, the stock dropped at the announcement of results, why is that?

We believe that the market may have expected a stronger guidance for 2018. It is also possible that mixed results from other retail REITs such as CBL & Associates (CBL) could have resulted in a continued negative outlook for this sector. SKT essentially guided for about flat growth this year – meaning that the FFO and NOI are likely to remain at similar levels as in 2017. Now is that really so bad for a company trading at 9x FFO?

Growth is never achieved consistently, and it seems that the market fears are not rational. In this sense, SKT grew NOI and rents at a very fast pace in the recent years, and is now having a little break. It is no surprise that 8.8% rental increases are not sustainable for many years in a row, especially in the retail sector.

Moreover, investors appear to ignore that the guidance does not include the potential impact of any financing activity, the sale of any outparcels, properties or joint venture interests, or the acquisition of any properties or joint venture partner interests. This is where most of the growth tends to come from, so SKT may be able to achieve positive growth in 2018 and that would be a big surprise to the upside for the stock price.

Final Words: We remain very bullish with SKT and it is one of our strongest picks among REITs today. Volatility will remain high in the short run given the high pessimism of the market, but the long-term potential appears very favorable at the currently discounted valuation. SKT yields 6.3%, has never cut its dividend (not even in 2008-2009), and has a track record of significant value creation. It is currently trading at a very cheap valuation, and we expect outperformance in subsequent periods.

Pick #3: Cedar Fair - Yield 5.3%

Growth, Value, Resilience is the reason why we are bullish on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks:

FUN operates a simple and powerful business model with large underlying value in real assets.

The market has high barriers to entry, providing Cedar a quasi-monopoly in its sub-markets.

It has proven to achieve strong fundamental performance throughout cycles. Therefore, we believe that Cedar may be a relatively resilient investment during downturns.

Substantial track record of market outperformance.

We updated our Buy thesis recently in the end of 2017. You can find the full report here.

Source: FUN website

Today, as we review the latest results, we are pleased to see the firm perform as forecasted. There is no big surprises, rather the results show once again consistent and more positive growth.

The highlights from its earnings report:

Sales from advance purchase commitments, including season passes, through the end of January are up 10% compared to the same period last year, driven by a strong capital program for 2018.

The Company reported record full-year net revenues of $1.32 billion, up 3% from 2016; and net income of $215 million - up $38 million from a year ago.

of $1.32 billion, up 3% from 2016; and net income of $215 million - up $38 million from a year ago. Attendance at Cedar Fair's parks was a record 25.7 million guests , a 2% increase from 2016; average in-park guest per capita spending increased 1%, to a record $47.30.

, a 2% increase from 2016; average in-park guest per capita spending increased 1%, to a record $47.30. The 4th quarter of 2017 was particularly strong with a 19% increase in net revenues and a 14% increase in 4th-quarter Adjusted EBITDA when compared to the same quarter last year.

This is what we expected: another year of consistent growth and high distributions to shareholders, and Cedar delivered.

There was one specific statement of the management that marked our attention: (highlighted in bold)

This is an exciting time for Cedar Fair and consumer demand for our offerings is strong. We are off to a great start with early-season advanced sales trending well ahead of this time last year, and our new PEANUTS-themed celebration at Knott’s Berry Farm has opened to rave reviews. We remain confident in our business model and expect to maintain our average 4% growth trajectory well into the future, similar to the growth we have achieved over the past six years. In doing so, we remain committed to a steady 4% increase in our annual distribution rate going forward, making FUN an attractive investment for many years to come.”

We think that the goal of 4% growth is not just realistic, but likely to be achieved in the long run given the track record of management. Considering that the company currently yields around 5.3%, an additional 4% annual growth rate would bring the total expected return very close to 10% per year over the long run.

FUN has a unique business model and it is difficult to compare results with peers; However, it is worth to note that currently, there were 10 banks and analysts who cover the stock with a consensus rating of "Buy," and an average consensus price target of $75.50, suggesting a ~ 10% potential upside from the current price (source: wsj.com).

Remember that in the case of FUN, this company is in the amusement parks business, and we note that its business model has a "wide-moat" protecting its earnings. The amusement park market is one that is very difficult or perhaps in some cases even impossible to enter for new players. This is because first of all, it requires significant land with favorable demographics which is very difficult to find at a reasonable price. Secondly, once a potential site is found, the developer must seek permits which at best are very costly and time-consuming to obtain, and at worse are simply impossible to negotiate. For a relatively more defensive investment as Cedar Fair (FUN), we consider this return generation potential to be very favorable, and therefore remain bullish here. The stock which currently yields 5.3% is a solid buy. This stock is also suitable for conservative investors due to the defensive nature of the business model.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.