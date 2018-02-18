Retailers' Healthy Holiday Season Growth Figures Are An Illusion

We can see significant decline in margins of these retailers in the upcoming earnings call leading to bearish sentiment in some stocks.

A weaker dollar increases the input cost of retailers due to heavy imports of this category, which in turn leads to increase in prices and comp growth.

A bigger reason to doubt the extraordinary performance of retailers is due to the decline in dollar year-over-year.

Most of the headline data numbers do not show the cumulative growth given by these retailers over a two year period.

The market has rewarded brick and mortar stores for the unexpected growth figures during the recent holiday season.

After several years of hearing about the retail apocalypse, the retailers finally showed some great numbers during the recent holiday season. Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) showed comp growth of 6.9%, J. C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) showed comp growth of 3.4%, Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) gave 1.2% and even Macy’s (NYSE: M) showed 1.1% comp growth after several quarters of decline. However, this comp growth numbers hide some important facts about the larger macroeconomic picture.

Cumulative comp growth

Looking at comp growth for one year is very short-sighted. A company can show massive sales decline in one quarter which will allow it to easily beat the results in the same quarter a year from now. This is why back to back comp growth numbers show a clearer view of the operational strength of a retailer.

The retailers posted following results during November-December holiday season of 2016.

Kohl’s: -2.1%

Macy’s: -2.1%

J. C. Penney: -0.8%

Nordstrom: -0.9%

In the recent holiday season, these retailers posted following comp sales growth.

Kohl’s: 6.9%

Macy’s: 1.1%

J. C. Penney: 3.4%

Nordstrom: 1.2%

Hence on a cumulative two-year basis, the comp growth is:

Kohl’s: 4.8%

Macy’s: -1%

J. C. Penney: 2.6%

Nordstrom: 0.3%

These numbers are for two year period. On an annualized basis, the comp growth would be approximately half of the above-given figures. This shows that retailers like Macy’s and JWN barely increased their comp sales in the past two years. Even KSS which has shown the best results recently has given 2.4% comp sales growth on an annualized basis in the last two years. This would barely beat the inflationary price growth and shows that traffic growth has been non-existent.

On the other hand, off-price stores like TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) and Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) have been able to deliver mid-single comp growth year after year.

Due to already low expectations from these department stores, even a flattish comp growth would be a big sign of recovery. But we also need to look at the input cost during this holiday season.

Falling dollar increased the input prices

A large part of the total sales made by department stores comes from imported goods. This is especially high for segments like apparel.



Fig: Top ten countries from which U.S. gets its textile and clothing imports. Source: World Bank.

The total imports in this category are close to $115 billion. It is estimated that the total online and offline apparel market in U.S. is close to $200 billion. There might be some fluctuations in these figures but we can say that a vast majority of goods sold in department stores are imported. This means that a weaker dollar forces these companies to pay higher amount to their suppliers in other countries. (For example, a supplier in Vietnam will not take a 10% pay cut if the U.S. dollar is weaker by 10%.)

^DXY data by YCharts

AMEX dollar level was at an average of 101 in November-December of 2016. This fell to an average level of 94 in November-December of 2017. This 7% drop in dollar’s strength would mean that on an average, American importers would have had to pay 7% higher for the same goods compared to last year. All the retailers are already operating on wafer-thin margins. Hence, any increase in input costs has to be passed on to the customers. This increase in final cost is what helped push the comp sales higher in the recent holiday season.

Does increase in input cost help increase margins?

It is very important for retailers to show that they have stabilized their margins after seeing the decline in the past few quarters. Hence, we need to ask if higher input costs and higher price tag help in increasing the margins or the opposite is true. This can be answered by hypothetically thinking of a scenario where dollar strengthens and the input costs decrease 7% year on year. A retailer might end up passing 5% cost benefit to customers to get greater traffic growth and keep remaining 2% to show better margins.

On the other hand, if the dollar weakens by 7% year on year, like it did in the recent holiday season, then input costs will increase by 7%. In this scenario, they would ideally be increasing their price tags by an average of 5% and take a hit of 2% on the margins. It is difficult to see, in the current highly competitive environment, that a retailer would increase the price tag by 10% and gain a margin benefit of 3%.

We can look at this by taking the example of the airline industry. The biggest input cost of airlines is oil which makes close to 30% of total costs. When oil prices suddenly decreased in 2014 the airlines were able to show better margins because demand is higher at lower ticket prices which gives the airlines more pricing power.

AAL Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

In the last quarter, all major retailers showed operating margin decline over the year-ago period as the dollar weakened considerably.

KSS Operating Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Fig: Comparison of quarterly operating margin of major retailers compared to movement of DXY and Dollar to Yuan exchange rate

The operating margins of retailers in October 2016 quarter were:

Kohl’s: 6.96%

J. C. Penney: 0.81%

Nordstrom: 7.11%

Walmart (NYSE: WMT): 4.33%

Target (NYSE: TGT): 6.45%

The operating margins of these retailers in October 2017 quarter and the fall in margin on basis points from year-ago quarter were:

Kohl’s: 5.93%, (103 basis points)

J. C. Penney: -2.81%, (362 bp)

Nordstrom: 5.73%, (138 bp)

Walmart: 3.87%, (46 bp)

Target: 5.21%, (124 bp)

There could be other factors in play other than a weaker dollar which contributed to the margin erosion of these retailers in the last quarter. But a weaker dollar could have certainly increased the pressure on retailers by increasing their input costs. The weaker dollar would have played a negative role on the margins of retailers in the last holiday season.

If most of the comp growth showed by retailers in November-December period is due to higher input costs instead of an increase in traffic, the market could easily turn bearish on some of the big department stores stocks.

KSS data by YCharts

Fig: Bullish run in retailer stocks in the past three months

Retailers like Kohl’s have shown a massive bull run of over 50% in the last three months. This has been supported by the headline-grabbing 6.9% comp growth shown by the company. However, if there is significant margin decline due to above-mentioned reasons, we could see some major corrections in these stocks when they release their earnings in the next couple of weeks.

Investor Takeaway

There has been bullish sentiment towards many retailers in the last few months due to positive comp growth after several quarters of decline. If we look at the comp growth on a two-year cumulative basis, the recent numbers do not look that appealing. Also, if the weaker dollar has pushed the input costs of the retailers which in turn forced them to increase their average price tag, the impact on margins could be negative. This will be viewed negatively by the market and we can see some big corrections on earnings date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.