National Retail Properties Yields 5% With Excellent Dividend Coverage: Strong Buy On The Drop
About: National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)
by: Achilles Research
Summary
National Retail Properties is a strong buy again.
The commercial property REIT has excellent portfolio and dividend coverage stats.
The correction offers income investors an opportunity to gobble up a high-quality REIT at a decent price.
Shares sell for a reasonable AFFO multiple.
An investment in NNN comes with an entry yield of 5%.
National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) is a high-quality commercial property REIT that I see as a "Strong Buy" after the company's shares got kicked to the curb during the most recent stock market