Noble Clyde Boudreaux: Semisubmersible. Rig Design, Modified Friede & Goldman 9500 Enhanced Pacesetter. Builder, Vyborg Shipyard. Year Built/Upgraded, 1987 / 2007. The rig is currently warm stacked in a shipyard in Singapore. It has been at the shipyard since January 2016.

Business Thesis

Noble (NYSE:NE) was performing reasonably well in this struggling environment if we judge by the dollar level of firm contract backlog the company has indicated last year and the potential "expectation" resulting from a surge in oil prices below the $65 per barrel level.

Unfortunately, this new fleet status is not the confirmation that I was anticipating, and it hardly justifies the recent bull run that the stock had experienced in January which dissipated when oil prices were not able to continue their impressive momentum.

The company fleet status shows one contract in Myanmar for the semisubmersible Clyde Boudreaux which is another slight disappointment that put to question any idea of a sharp recovery announced late last year, maybe a bit precipitously? Are we facing a roadblock or is it a regular occurrence?

Oil majors are still undecided and are not investing sufficiently in offshore exploration CapEx at the moment. Do not take it wrong, there is a certain level of activity, and this contract is another evidence, but it is not nearly enough to call it a full recovery yet.

If oil operators are not responding decisively and faster -- by awarding new drilling contracts -- while oil prices are reaching multi-year highs, then the logical conclusion is that the recent offshore drillers retracement we have experienced since early February is justified and will remain alive until strong definitive signs of a recovery emerge. The January sharp rise looks like an anomaly based on pure speculation and a lack of understanding of the offshore drilling market.

NE data by YCharts

Late last year, I held to the hope that the increase in oil prices could be sufficient catalyst to trigger a nascent recovery early 2018, but it was not entirely accurate?

While I still believe a recovery is on its way, I think it will take more time to take shape. Probably until end of H2 2018?

Complete Fleet Analysis and Fleet Status as of February 15, 2018.

1. Class: Drillships

# Name Spec. K ' Contract End Current Day rate K$ Location (0-rate) 1 Noble Bob Douglas 2013 10/40 4/18 4/18 -4/21 Available Undisclosed ($220k/d?) [ExxonMobil] Guyana 2 Noble Bully II 2011 8.25/40 Commitment split 50/50 - Joint Venture between Shell and Noble Corp. 4/18 4/18 - 4/22 200 [Idle365 days] 200 + (floor) [Shell] Malaysia 3 Noble Don Taylor 2013 10/40 Late 2/19 482 [Shell] US GoM 15% bonus eligible 4 Noble Globetrotter I 2011 10/40 Mid 7/22 275+ (floor) [Shell] US GoM 15% bonus eligible 5 Noble Globetrotter II 2013 10/40 Late 12/18 Late 12/2018 - Early 9/2023 185 (idle) 275+ (floor) Bulgaria [Shell] TBD 15% bonus eligible

2. Class: Semi-Submersibles

# Name Spec. K feet Contract End Current Day rate $ k Location 1 Noble Paul Romano 1981/1998 6/25 Early 4/18 115 [Hess (NYSE: HES)] US GoM 2 Noble Clyde Boudreaux 1987/2007 10k' 4/18 - 12/18 (LOI) Not disclosed [PTTEP] Myanmar

4. Class: Jack-Ups

Rigs available, ready-stacked or cold-stacked, idle.

Noble Fleet Snapshot

Total Drill-ships Semi-subs Jack-ups Noble Corp. 17 5 2 11 Cold-stacked - Idle - Not contracted 12 3 4 4 Total 29 8 6 15

Backlog Detail with charts:

Noble's contract backlog totaled approximately ~$2.84 billion as of February 15, 2018.

The backlog keeps shrinking since 2015 and is now under $3 billion.



I estimated about $880-$900 million in firm backlog for 2018, with an average of ~$220 million per quarter.

Note: This is an estimate only. The company is not providing the day rate of a few contracts, and the deal with Shell can vary notably on the plus side because I used, only the floor day rate in my calculation. In some cases, NE can receive 15% bonus. (Thus, use it with caution.) A deduction has been applied for zero-day rate idle time especially for the Noble Gene House JU.

The Jack-up segment represents 40.5% of the total backlog.

Change noticed in FSR for February 2018

Noble said it had been awarded the binding letter of intent for the semisubmersible Noble Clyde Boudreaux by Thailand’s PTTEP. Under this, deal, the rig will operate for PTTEP offshore Myanmar starting in April 2018 until December 2018.

That's not a huge contract, but it is enough to re-activate a cold stacked semisub and turn it "hot" for next year.

Caveat Lector about an LOI:

A letter of intent [LOI] is not a firm contract, and we will have to wait until Noble signed a firm contract to confirm the deal. An LOI is a non-binding commitment that can be terminated for convenience at any time without compensation.

That's what happened to the semisubmersible WilPhoenix from Awilco (OTCPK:AWLCF) a few day ago.

As a reminder, Awilco in late January 2018 signed a letter of intent with an undisclosed operator for the provision of the WilPhoenix drilling rig for a one-well program with an estimated duration of 115 days. The contract was supposed to start in direct continuation with the rig’s contract with Apache in the North Sea, set to end in April. However, Awilco Drilling said on Thursday it has been advised that the operator will no longer proceed with this program of work.

Conclusion

I like Noble for its versatile fleet and its stable balance sheet. I believe the company has enough strength left to "make it to the other side," but, how difficult it has been and still is!

Today's FSR shows one major 9-month "almost-contract" and while it is not enough to celebrate it is still progress nonetheless. The rig was warm stacked since January 2016 which makes it even sweeter.

A few months ago I was encouraged by the fleet status, and I expected a slow recovery to be confirmed in early 2018. Unfortunately, it did not happen, and I am left now scratching my head and not sure about why the offshore drilling industry cannot prove progress with the supporting strong oil prices momentum.

I am forced to conclude that there is a necessary period of slow activity between a bullish oil price momentum and its effect on exploration CapEx. The translation process can take much more time than anticipated, and I believe the nascent recovery that I expected early 2018 would probably happen in late H2 2018 instead.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on the offshore driller and oil sector. Thank you for your support, it is appreciated.





