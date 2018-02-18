Big 5 Sporting Goods: A Rare Gem In A Richly Valued Market - Buy Recommendation
About: Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV)
by: Fuji Investment Corporation
Summary
Past 16 years of consistent earning power.
Healthy balance sheet, little debt and strong interest coverage.
Current market and industry headwinds provides opportunity.
Long term, capable and shareholder minded management team (CEO tenure started in 2002).
Good reputation in its markets.
