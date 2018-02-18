Retail REITs Face Rising Interest Rates And Falling Dividend Coverage

Icebergs floating in water are dangerous because 87% of the ice is unseen below the water. (Google gives a range, consult your local physicist for a full discussion.) Of course, not all icebergs float in water. Some, like the wonderful and magnificent Perito Moreno Glacier in Southern Argentina, rest on a solid foundation of rock, and so much more than 87% of the ice is visible above the water line.

Source: Author’s Photograph of the Perito Moreno Glacier

This article is intended to serve as an investment screen for investors interested in Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT), Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC), Washington Prime Group (NYSE: WPG), GGP (NYSE: GGP), Taubman Centers (NYSE: TCO), CBL Properties (NYSE: CBL), Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE: PEI), and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG). They are all retail property REITs.

For REIT investors, relying solely on Price/FFO, dividend yield, and FFO Dividend coverage is akin to eyeing an iceberg and assuming you know what lies below the water. Investors in companies within our peer set are watching prices fall and wondering, how much distance do we need to keep from the iceberg? If your stock screen looks like the one below, you might find yourself clinging to a piece of wood in the frozen ocean telling yourself the rescue boats will be back in time to save you. (Spoiler: Jack freezes to death before the rescue boats come.)

For instance, SKT and PEI have nearly the same FFO Coverage of their dividend. Are they equally safe? (Second spoiler: They’re not.) In this article, I’ll discuss each company’s market valuation, cash flows, and debt and point out some alarming ratios that need to be better understood before making an investment.

Source: Author’s Analysis of each company’s Supplemental Information Presentation, see footnotes

Before beginning, let’s discuss data sources and methods. I pulled information from the latest quarterly supplemental and earnings release for each company. I’ve footnoted some additional comments about assumptions I made regarding net operating income (“NOI”), Funds From Operation (“FFO”) which have been adjusted when the information was readily available, Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”) which I’ve estimated when the company doesn’t specifically disclose it, and debt at the end of this article.

Where possible I’ve adjusted metrics to understand the businesses on a go-forward basis. I am not aware of all the details of these companies, so there will invariably be some inaccuracies. I also view this exercise as an opportunity to crowdsource a better understanding of the sector. If I’ve missed something meaningful, please share it in the comments.

The Iceberg Ratio

The ultimate goal of my analysis is to determine to what extent other claims on a company’s cash will impact the cash flow that belongs to common equity shareholders. To get at this concept, I have calculated ‘The Iceberg Ratio’ which is the percentage of a company’s cash flows that are committed to paying interest expense, maintenance capital expenditures, and preferred dividends. It is the portion of cash claims lurking below the water, not easily visible to the investor.

Since the Iceberg Ratio is a measure of leverage, for a company with a lower Iceberg Ratio, a change in business performance results in a relatively small change in value to the common shareholders. As the Iceberg Ratio increases, that same change in business performance has magnified effects for common shareholders.

I’ll start with the results, and then explain how I got there.

Source: Author’s Analysis of each company’s Supplemental Information Presentation, see footnotes

From our peer set, Simon Property Group has the lowest Iceberg Ratio at 25%. That means that 75% of the company’s cash flow is easily visible and belongs to the common shareholders. SPG pays out 52% of its cash flow in dividends, but still has $1.2 billion of excess cash flow that it can use to reinvest in properties and grow the business.

Returning to our comparison of SKT and PEI, we see that although their dividend coverage ratios are similar, SKT’s Iceberg Ratio of 35% is nearly half that of PEI at 66%. If both PEI and SKT had a 1% decrease in Cash Flow, SKT common shareholders would see a 1.53% decrease in their cash flow (1%/(1-.65)). On the other hand, PEI common shareholders would see their share of cash flows decrease by 2.94%. PEI’s increased leverage makes them proportionally more exposed to a decrease in the business and therefore riskier.

On the riskiest end of the spectrum, Seritage Growth Properties has an Iceberg Ratio of 65%. Over half of SRG’s $162 million in cash flow is projected to go to interest expenses in the next twelve months. Only 35% of SRG’s cash flow is available for common dividends (34%) and reinvestment (1%). On its face, SRG has only $1 million of excess cash flow for growth purposes.

While Pennsylvania REIT has an Iceberg Ratio of 66%, the breakdown suggests that it may have more leeway than Seritage. PEI has the highest maintenance CapEx in the peer set at 21% while Seritage is the second lowest at 8%. It’s possible that 2017 maintenance CapEx at PEI was higher than typical, in which case the Iceberg Ratio could easily decline 6-7%. It is also possible that Seritage is skimping on maintenance CapEx, possibly because they plan to redevelop most of their properties soon. Seritage was spun out of Sears Holdings (NASDAQ: SHLD), and Sears is their tenant at 171 of 230 properties.

Below, I charted each company’s use of its cash flow above and below the Iceberg Line. The greater the percentage above the line, the more conservatively financed the company.



Source: Author’s Analysis of each company’s Supplemental Information Presentation, see footnotes

Market Valuations

A metric like the Iceberg Ratio needs clear context, so I’ll ‘show my work’ and discuss some insights we can learn along the way.

The first step in understanding a REIT is to understand the corporate structure. All the peer set REITs have a parent limited partnership that is not publicly traded. In WPG's case, it is WPG, LP. The parent limited partnership has units instead of shares. The publicly traded business (WPG, Inc.) issues shares that are traded in the market. WPG, Inc. owns most, but not all, of the units in the limited partnership. In almost all cases, one WPG, LP unit can be converted into one WPG, Inc. share, and so the units and shares are economically identical. Therefore, to understand the business, you need to add shares and units to get to 100% of the business. Those amounts are displayed in the ‘Diluted Shares & OpCo Units’ line. Multiplying by price, we can also understand the true equity value of the whole business (essentially market cap).

By adding the equity value to the face value of the preferred shares plus the net debt, we get Enterprise Value. This is the price a potential buyer would need to pay to buy the whole business and allows us to compare the various apples and oranges we have collected.

The next step is to divide the Enterprise Value by the Net Operating Income (“NOI”) to get a capitalization rate (“cap rate”). This is a shorthand way of understanding the income stream of the company’s properties compared to their price. All else equal, you want to buy at a higher cap rate and sell at a lower cap rate. (All else is not equal, but we’ll get to that.)

Source: Author’s Analysis of each company’s Supplemental Information Presentation, see footnotes

Perusing the calculations, we see that higher dividend yields, higher cap rates, and lower Price/FFO ratios typically go together.

SPG and GGP are the largest companies in our comp set, and PEI and SRG are the smallest. Larger companies are less risky and more valuable because of diversification and economies of scale.

Within the peer group, implied cap rates range from 5.7% to 11.4%. Put another way, the market price to buy $1 of current property income ranges from $8.77 at WPG to $17.54 at Macerich. This is the inverse of the implied cap rate.

Cash Flows

While NOI is a wonderful metric, it doesn’t factor in the overhead costs of running a company, so I prefer to examine each company’s cash flows after corporate expenses. My method is to build up to ‘Cash Flow’ from FFO. Because we are interested in how much cash the business would generate if we bought the whole thing. We add preferred dividends and interest expense to FFO to get Cash Flow.

In the other direction, we subtract maintenance CapEx from FFO to get Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”). My chief complaint about FFO is that maintenance CapEx is rarely optional, so FAD is a better measure of the cash that is available to common shareholders. Incidentally, one minus FAD divided by Cash Flow is the Iceberg Ratio.

Source: Author’s Analysis of each company’s Supplemental Information Presentation, see footnotes

I've highlighted the FAD Yield in the calculations to emphasize that this is the best ratio to focus on for common shareholders. CBL stands out in this metric earning 27.3% returns on a purchased share. It's an impressive number but comes paired with one of the higher Iceberg Ratios. If CBL's Cash Flow dropped by 1%, Funds Available for Distribution would drop 2.4%.

One triplet of companies to look at in this view are GGP, Taubman Centers, and Macerich. All three have FAD yields within 1% of each other, but GGP and TCO have significantly more leverage than MAC. This leaves GGP and TCO significantly more susceptible to increasing interest rates than Macerich.

Debt & Preferred Financing

Next, I like to screen each company’s debt and preferred shares. These financing choices drive the vast majority of variation in each company’s Iceberg Ratio. For instance, SPG has the lowest Debt and Preferred / NOI Ratio at 5.6x. (SRG is a special case.) They also have the lowest interest rate on all debt. It’s no wonder their Iceberg Ratio is the lowest.

Source: Author’s Analysis of each company’s Supplemental Information Presentation, see footnotes

Looking at the debt and preferred shares together also helps to spot instances where a business has more debt than we might have previously realized. Pennsylvania REIT and Taubman Centers have the same 7.5x Net Debt / NOI ratio, but PEI has proportionally more Preferred Shares and thus the highest effective leverage of all the companies at 9.1x.

Similarly, many investors see CBL and WPG as similar, but the difference in capital structure is significant when you factor in the preferred shares. CBL has effective leverage of 8.0x while WPG is only at 6.4x.

We also get a hint at the property quality within a portfolio. Since I’ve ordered the companies from lowest Iceberg Ratio to highest, one might expect the blended debt and preferred interest rate to increase from left to right. Instead, we see WPG with a significantly higher blended interest rate (4.58%) than Macerich (3.68%), despite carrying less total obligations (6.4x NOI vs. 7.9x NOI) relative to their NOI. Taubman Centers (3.73%) also appears to have a 52 basis points funding cost advantage over GGP (4.25%).

As I mentioned, Seritage is a special case. They have recently raised $120 million and were carrying significant amounts of cash on their balance sheet as they had a credit facility maturing December 31, 2017, that they refinanced a week before it was due. This cash lowers their net debt to 4.6x NOI, but it does not appear the company plans to repay the debt. Instead, they are preparing to deploy significant sums of capital to redevelop their properties.

Debt Structure & Interest Rate Risk

In this last section, I’d like to examine each company’s debt structure along two dimensions. The first is fixed interest rate loans vs. variable interest rate loans. As short-term interest rates (“LIBOR”) fluctuate, variable interest rate loans reset, often quarterly. This is the major source of instability below the Iceberg Line. As we’ll soon see, shifts in interest rates can meaningfully impact the Iceberg Ratio and quickly decrease dividend coverage as measured by FFO.

The second important characteristic of REIT debt is whether the company has to pay it back. Many of the companies have non-recourse mortgage debt on properties. They pay a higher interest rate for this feature, but if the property is not worth the principal amount due on the mortgage when the loan matures, the company has the option to simply hand the keys over to the debt servicer and they are not obligated to repay the loan. This feature shifts a tremendous amount of risk, especially for challenged properties, to the loan provider and away from the common shareholders of the company. Let’s take a look.

Source: Author’s Analysis of each company’s Supplemental Information Presentation, see footnotes

On the first dimension, SPG and PEI pop out very positively to me. Both have >93% of their debt in fixed-rate loans, which insulates them from short-term movements in LIBOR. In fact, the real outlier amongst the group is Seritage, which at 11% is extremely susceptible to increasing interest rates. Furthermore, remember they have the most leverage, the highest financing rate within the group, and the highest Iceberg Ratio. With LIBOR rates rising, SRG shareholders may be feeling nervous about their dividends.

For PEI shareholders, the very low proportion of variable rate debt should ease the pressure during 2018 as they wait for a new property to come online in 4Q 2018 that will likely boost cash flows and improve dividend coverage.

For CBL shareholders, the relatively high proportion of variable rate debt is another threat, along with redevelopment spending that could continue to squeeze the dividend.

On the second dimension of Non-recourse vs. Unsecured debt, Seritage shareholders find their redemption: 90% of SRG’s debt is non-recourse. (Buyer beware, there are some exceptions to the non-recourse provisions.) What once looked like the ugliest of ducklings seems like an interesting option play on redeveloping a portfolio full of Sears and K-Mart locations. It’s one thing to have too much debt, it’s another if you don’t have to pay 90% of it back. For me, this is the most exciting discovery of this exercise, and I’ll need to continue to diligence it – but there may be a significant good property/bad property play.

Similarly, GGP has 98% of its debt structured as non-recourse. This may explain the difference in funding rates between GGP and Taubman Centers, which only has 55% of its debt structured as non-recourse.

On the other end of the spectrum, 85% of Tanger Outlets (SKT) debt is unsecured. Since these rates are typically lower than non-recourse rates, it helps to explain SKT’s 3.61% funding cost, which is the lowest of the peer set.

Stress Tests: Rising Interest Rates and the Iceberg Ratio

Climate scientists tell us that global warming is melting ice, raising sea levels, and threatening to flood coastal areas all over the world. This is a particularly scary proposition for people who live near the oceans. Similarly, rising interest rates pose a significant peril for investors using leverage. Building upon my model, I decided to run three ‘danger scenarios' to see how investments in each of our peer sets would react. This is not a prediction of what will happen as management teams at each company will make moves to counteract rising interest rates, but it is an interesting exercise to see the potential risk.

Baseline:

This is the same graphic from earlier in the article. It is repeated here for ease of comparison.

Source: Author’s Analysis of each company’s Supplemental Information Presentation, see footnotes

Danger Level 1: Short-Term Interest Rates rise 1%.

In this scenario, short-term interest rates rise 1%. Each company pays 1% more on their variable rate debt only. Decreases in cash flow are first allocated to excess cash flow, and if necessary to common dividends.

Source: Author’s Analysis of each company’s Supplemental Information Presentation, see footnotes

Above, we see SPG and SRG's divergent financing strategies playing out. SPG, conservatively financed with fixed-rate debt, barely sees the Iceberg Ratio move from 25% to 26%. SPG's management is prepared for rising short-term rates. On the other hand, the riskiest company in our peer set, SRG sees the Iceberg Ratio rising 7% due to its 90% variable rate debt. The company did not have enough cushion of excess cash flow, and the dividend needs to be reduced in this scenario.

Source: Author’s Analysis of each company’s Supplemental Information Presentation, see footnotes

Danger Level 2: All Interest Rates rise 1%.

In this scenario, all interest rates rise 1% and each company pays 1% more on all of their debt. Again, decreases in cash flow are first allocated to excess common cash flow, and if necessary to common dividends.

Source: Author’s Analysis of each company’s Supplemental Information Presentation, see footnotes

The Danger Level 2 stress test, which would occur if interest rates increased a small amount and stayed in the 3.5%-4.5% range for an extended period, exposes those firms with high debt levels. We see PEI and SRG with Iceberg Ratios above 70%. SRG, PEI, and TCO do not generate enough excess cash flow, and the common dividends are cut. Realistically, MAC, WPG, and GGP don’t have enough cash flow for redevelopment and their dividends are in question. CBL is on the fence. SPG and SKT shareholders are reapplying their deodorant, but their relatively conservative capital structures keep the dividend safe.



Source: Author’s Analysis of each company’s Supplemental Information Presentation, see footnotes

Danger Level 3: All Interest Rates rise 3%.

In this scenario, all interest rates rise 3%. The same methodology applies: Decreases in cash flow are first allocated to excess common cash flow, and if necessary to common dividends.

Source: Author’s Analysis of each company’s Supplemental Information Presentation, see footnotes

With a permanent 3% across the board increase in interest rates (prevailing rates at 6.5%-7.5%), even our conservatively financed stalwarts SPG and SKT are strained. On the other end of the spectrum, SRG and PEI are barely covering their preferred dividends. The remaining companies all needed to cut their dividends and grandchildren start teasing their grandparents who reminisce about ‘their day’ when there was excess cash flow to finance growth CapEx.



Source: Author’s Analysis of each company’s Supplemental Information Presentation, see footnotes

Conclusion

There are ample opportunities for return in the retail REIT sector right now, but the risks are not just about Amazon outcompeting bricks and mortar retailers. Rising interest rates pose as much risk as bankrupt retailers.

I don't have a crystal ball to predict future, but I think the Iceberg Ratio can help investors understand relative risk within the sector. I hope to hear your thoughts in the comments.

Footnotes

Simon Property Group, “SPG”

Data derived from 4Q 2017 SPG Supplemental Information. I used the mid-point of 2018 FFO guidance and 2017 full year data to develop the Cash Flow section. I used 2017 TTM NOI. Dividend level reflects the 1Q 2018 announced increase.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, “SKT”

Data derived from 4Q 2017 SKT Supplemental Information. I used 2017 TTM Adjusted FFO and TTM NOI. I did not see guidance for 2018.

Macerich, “MAC”

Data derived from 4Q 2017 MAC Supplemental Information. I used the mid-point of 2018 FFO guidance and 2017 TTM NOI increased by 2.25%, the midpoint of 2018 growth guidance.

Washington Prime Group, “WPG”

Data derived from author's model explicated in detail in my previous WPG article, which relied on 3Q 2017 WPG Supplemental Information as well as 10Ks, 10Qs, Supplemental Information, and Press Releases from the beginning of 2015.[G13]

GGP, Inc., “GGP”

Data derived from 4Q 2017 GGP Supplemental Information. I used TTM 2017 FFO and NOI in the article. GGP has a buyout offer pending from an entity controlled by Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), and thus management has chosen not to provide 2018 guidance.

Taubman Centers, Inc., “TCO”

Data derived from 4Q 2017 TCO Supplemental Information. I used TTM 2017 NOI for 100% of properties. I could not find NOI at Share, so I expect NOI is overstated. I have also adjusted Unsecured Debt to include a debt guarantee on a property that TCO owns partially, but has fully guaranteed the debt.

CBL Properties, “CBL”

Data derived from 4Q 2017 CBL Supplemental Information. I used the mid-point of 2018 guidance for FFO and NOI.

Pennsylvania REIT, “PEI”

Data derived from 4Q 2017 PEI Supplemental Information. I used the mid-point of 2018 FFO guidance. I increased 2017 TTM NOI by 1.75% to reflect the mid-point of guidance. Preferred debt reflects the effects of recent redemption of Series A Preferred shares and the issuance of Series D Preferred.

Seritage Growth Properties, “SRG”

Data derived from 3Q 2017 SRG Supplemental Information. I annualized 3Q 2017 FFO, NOI, and other cash flow data. I elected to annualize the first nine months of maintenance capital expenses. Debt and Preferred shares have been adjusted for 4Q 2017 events issuing $70 million of 7% preferred shares and borrowing $60 million on the debt facility.

Additional Disclosure:

I am long WPG with a significant position. My cost basis is $6.86/share. I am also long CBL with an insignificant position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG, CBL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.