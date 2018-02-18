S&P 500 Still Reasonably Valued - Doesn't Mean The Benchmark Won't Have A Tough Year

Each quarter, we get the J.P. Morgan "Guide to the Markets," which I think is chock full of good economic and market data. Dr. David Kelly and the J.P. Morgan analytical crew do a nice job compiling this 70-odd page summary and release it within the first 24-48 hours of each new quarter.

The "S&P 500 Valuation measures" page is one of the most important, in my opinion.

Here is the spreadsheet version which allows the reader to view the data chronologically:

Two items to note from the spreadsheet:

1.) The S&P 500's P/E, despite the 21% return on 2017, remains reasonable at 18(x) earnings and, in fact, given the 20% expected forward growth rate of earnings, the S&P looks very cheap on a "P/E-to-growth" basis.

2.) The "EY-to-Baa" spread is still positive, which presumably is a "credit-adjusted" Fed Model gauge, and indicates that the S&P 500 earnings yield is still flashing green for the stock market.

Conclusion

The latest flush in the US stock market was a nothing relative to historical corrections, and I wouldn't be surprised to see more chop ahead for the S&P 500 this year.

However, given the above data and the continued health of the corporate bond markets, you'd have to say that we remain in a secular bull market for US equities.

Here is a blog post written a few weeks ago talking about previous years with very strong S&P 500 earnings growth, and yet, the benchmark returned little those years.

With expected S&P 500 earnings growth of 20% this year, 2018 could be a year of "P/E compression". That doesn't mean the bull market is over by any stretch of the imagination.

(PS: these articles or blog posts are written as much for my own articulation and edification of the critical aspects of the markets and clarifying and crystallizing what I think are important current issues, but are my own opinions, so feel free to disagree - just please do so with some logic and thoughtfulness.

