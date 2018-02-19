Trump Stepping On The Gas

As Warren Buffett famously said, "When the tide goes out, you find out who has been swimming naked". That tide may be rising interest rates. The tide has only begun to recede, and yet it appears we may have found some to be swimming naked. In recent weeks, we have seen unexpected announcements from the likes of Met Life and GE in regard to accounting irregularities and large conglomerates in China and the Netherlands with liquidity issues. HNA Group, which owns Hilton Hotels, is desperately searching for liquidity. The tide hasn't even gone out yet. This could be the tip of the iceberg, as zombie companies which have been left alive due to central bank zero interest rates may now fight to stay afloat. The rising tide of interest rates should bring us more instances of who has been swimming naked.

Coming off one of the worst weeks in years for equities, we now have one of the best weeks in years. Don't be lulled into complacency. This was to be expected, as investors have now reversed half of the sell-off after retesting the lows at the key 200-day moving average. We do not think that the all-clear can be given yet. The sell-off was violent from extremely elevated levels, and that should give us caution. The true test, as we have been warning, is the retest of the old highs. The old highs were hit with such fervor that we do not think the amplitude will be the same when we get there again. The swift and violent move off of the extreme highs has brought doubt into the equation for the first time in a while. Let's see if equities can pass this exam.

It appears that the expected outcomes by market participants may have changed the moment the tax bill was passed. Fiscal stimulus this late in the business cycle with a performing economy could force the central bank to tighten quicker than it had planned. That only increases the level of difficulty of the high-wire act that the central bank is already attempting. The odds of a central bank policy mistake are rising, and that contributed to the sell-off, along with rising inflation and the prospect of higher interest rates. Another contributing factor of the sell-off was that Wall Street can smell weakness. Much had been made about the overzealousness of the volatility-selling crowd. Those sellers were ripe for a lesson, and Wall Street gave it to them. Wall Street, when sensing weakness, will press the case against the weak. Much like culling the slow and weak from a herd, Wall Street feeds on the same. We have no doubt that the case was pressed against vol sellers until they capitulated. That gave rise to further deleveraging, which spurred the computers into an all-out rout. The key question here is: has the tide turned? We will see soon enough when the highs on the S&P 500 are tested once again.

Point here being that the uber-ambiguous "something has changed in the market" meme that's been going around is based upon the underlying change in perception with regard to a bond market that is waking from its slumber due to a newfound Central Bank willingness to normalize policy on account of actual signs of "growth" and "inflation" - especially after being "put over the top" by US fiscal stimulus. The above observations are simply the manifestations of this mentality shift in the market... qualitative observation into quantitative phenomenon.



- From Charlie McElligott, head of Nomura's Cross Asset Strategies

We have been writing that the Trump policies would give the FOMC cover to raise interest rates, but those same policies may be too much of a good thing. Fiscal stimulus, tax reform, deregulation and infrastructure spending may force the Fed to raise rates faster than they would like. As the Fed is hitting the brakes, Trump is stepping on the gas.

We continue to hold short duration bonds, coupled with a slight underweight in equities. However, we did cautiously add to equities during the sell-off. We continue to add to new positions that prepare for a further rise in inflation. We believe that we are in the late stage of the business cycle, where commodities tend to prosper. Current central bank positioning, combined with fiscal stimulus, could lead to a quicker-than-expected rise in inflation. We are positioning for a surprise to the upside.