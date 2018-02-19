As my readers and followers know, I have been covering STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) for over six years. My very first article was on November 27, 2011, in which I explained:

“STAG has a well-defined higher yielding REIT model and its risk-return structure is defined more by its return than its risk (attributes). Conversely, risk is what separates an investment operation from a speculative one and it is the perception of that inherent risk that formulates an opinion about a given investment choice.”

One misconception, often misunderstood by many analysts and investors, is STAG’s investment model. The company is an Industrial REIT that invests in many secondary markets, and it’s the binary risk inherent in single tenant properties that tends to create market inefficiencies and the opportunity to acquire assets at attractive relative values.

When considering investment parameters such as lease term, market size and tenant credit, the world is not "black and white", but rather, shades of "grey". The common use of decision rules in the net lease market is a reflection of a "black and white" view of the world.

Over the years, it has become clear to me that STAG continues to suffer from this common belief that in order to become a “premium” Industrial REIT, it must own properties in the major markets. Unlike many of the Industrial REITs fighting to gain stakes in larger markets with trophy assets, STAG’s strategy is to acquire properties in smaller markets where there is less competition and higher yield.

And with a focus on the industrial sector, the company aims to invest capital for higher returns in second-tier markets where there is less occupancy and rent volatility. This simple, risk-averse model is built on market niche differentiation that has resulted in accretive dividend yield.

Binary risk of single tenancy creates higher potential volatility in cash flows compared to multi-tenancy assets. Single-tenant buildings are either fully occupied or completely vacant, so investors apply higher risk premiums/discount rates when evaluating individual single-tenant assets.

The aggregation of binary risk cash flows with an emphasis on portfolio construction can mitigate correlation and the binary risk, creating cash flows with a less volatile profile. Investors apply relatively lower risk premiums/discount rates to relatively less volatile cash flows.

Historical primary and secondary market occupancy levels are similar, super primary markets historically operate at an occupancy level above both primary and secondary markets. Also, secondary market rent growth has performed in line with primary market rent growth over the past ten years, as super primary market rent growth has displayed greater volatility over the past ten years compared to primary and secondary markets.

The point I am trying to make here is that STAG has become a valued REIT in my Durable Income Portfolio, and while many analysts seem to confuse secondary risk with volatility, STAG has proven that it can successfully gain shelf space as reliable REIT with durable dividend growth. Since November 27, 2011, STAG +109.5%, Prologis (PLD) +125.3%, and EastGroup Properties (EGP) +73.7%.

Given the more recent pullback witnessed since early January, most all REITs have pulled back, creating an opportunity for investors to take advantage of the “market noise”. Year to date, STAG has declined -11.3%, PLD -3.17%, and EGP -6.35%.

STAG’s investment thesis has proven to be a dependable provider of value creation. By identifying relative value in granular, binary-risk transactions, the REIT has proven that it can aggregate them into portfolios, thereby mitigating correlated risk.

This value creation has been demonstrated since the company went public, and I am pleased that this reliable REIT has become a larger holding within my Durable Income Portfolio. Just as I hold over 33 REITs in the Durable Income Portfolio, STAG’s diversification greatly diminishes the volatility of projected returns - to the benefit of shareholders and investors.

(Pexels)

A Quick Overview

STAG is an industrial REIT that went public in 2011 (the predecessor was STAG Capital Partners that formed in 2004), and since that time, the company has grown from 105 buildings to 356 buildings in 37 states, with approximately 70.2 million rentable square feet. As of Q4-17, its portfolio was 95.3% occupied, with average rent of $4.09 per square foot.

STAG owns standalone (or free-standing) buildings, and the company's average building size is around 188,000 square feet. That's important because it ranks 2nd in terms of the largest industrial REITs based on average building size. Around 87% of STAG's buildings are warehouse or distribution properties. Its portfolio consists of 287 warehouse/distribution buildings, 52 light manufacturing buildings, and 14 flex/office buildings.

STAG has grown rapidly since the IPO:

As noted above, the REIT has found that primary and secondary markets have similar occupancy and rent growth experiences. Furthermore, secondary industrial property markets generally provide less rent volatility and equivalent occupancy compared to primary industrial property markets.

STAG defines secondary markets as "net rentable square footage ranging between approximately 25 million and 200 million square feet, and located outside the 29 largest industrial metropolitan areas".

Because of STAG's Class B (secondary markets) Industrial investment rationale, the company enjoys low capital expenditures and lower tenant improvement costs (relative to other property types). Also, its Class B tenants tend to stay longer, since moving costs and business interruption costs are expensive relative to relocating a "critical function" facility. STAG also has a diversified portfolio, as illustrated below (top markets):

As you can see, STAG’s #3 market is Greenville/Spartanburg (my hometown) and also home to BMW’s (OTCPK:BMWYY) North American manufacturing facility and Michelin’s (OTCPK:MGDDF) North American office. I am familiar with many of the properties that STAG owns in Greenville/Spartanburg, and this gives me an added advantage (as an analyst), because I know the company has invested its capital wisely.

STAG refers to its well-diversified model as a "virtual industrial park". It makes sense, since the REIT's portfolio of properties represents many of the different categories that you would see while driving through a large industrial park. Here's a snapshot of its diversification:

As illustrated above (middle chart), STAG has outsized automotive exposure (13.9%), and this material concentration should be advantageous, given pro-growth policies. The U.S. has already seen a number of automotive announcements, and this continued growth should benefit STAG's business model.

The company's automotive exposure spreads across 14 states (East, South, Midwest, West), and it has OEM relationships with Ford (NYSE:F), Chrysler (CGC), GM (NYSE:GM), BMW, Toyota (NYSE:TM), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF), etc. and auto plant relationships in nine plants (Jeep Cherokee, Ford 150, Cadillac, Camaro, etc.).

To mitigate secondary market risks, STAG has built an impressive portfolio that provides well-balanced tenant diversification. As illustrated above (far left chart), its largest tenant represents just 2.6% of ABR, and the top 10 tenants represent just 14.1% overall.

Improving the Cost of Capital

STAG’s balance sheet continues to strengthen. In Q4-17, the company raised $88 million of equity through its ATM and deleveraged slightly to 4.9x on a net debt-to-run rate EBITDA basis.

STAG’s fixed charge coverage ratio is 4.3x, and its liquidity is $348 million, which includes a swap unfunded $150 million term loan. As illustrated below, debt maturities are well-laddered.

Since year end 2015, the REIT has reduced its secured debt outstanding by 74%, reducing the overall cost of debt, while also increasing the balance sheet flexibility. Secured debt now accounts for only 5% of the debt outstanding.

For the year, STAG closed on $613 million of acquisitions at a 7.4% stabilized cash cap rate. Net acquisitions, $545 million after dispositions, grew by more than 70% over the prior year. The company continues to see a persisting opportunity to acquire on an attractive relative value basis in the 60-plus markets that it monitors.

STAG expects to acquire between $500 million and $700 million in 2018, with a stabilized cap rate range of 6.75-7.25% and an expected disposition volume range between $100 million and $200 million.

For the first quarter of 2018, the company expects to acquire between $120 million and $135 million, with approximately 1/3rd NOI contribution to the quarter, which is a result of the expected closing date. Disposition proceeds are projected to be between $50 million and $60 million for the quarter.

2017 had another productive year with accretive acquisitions-fueled conservative capitalization that has resulted in another year of strong earnings growth. The attractive opportunities continue to persist, the industrial fundamental picture remains strong, and the STAG team continues its robust execution in all phases of its business.

STAG’s CEO, Ben Butcher, commented on the recent earnings call:

“the rise in interest rates is likely the result of continued economic growth, good for both rents and the occupancy of our buildings... our acquisitions remain accretive with the modern rise in interest rates…our principle competition, which is local private buyers to acquire buildings are more dependent on levers than we are. Interest rate increases will impact them more diversely than us.”

The Latest Earnings Results

Q4-17 was a strong finish to STAG’s very successful 2017: Core FFO was $0.44 in Q4-17 and $1.69 for the full year, an increase of 7% as compared to that in the full year 2016. This growth in core FFO per share was achieved while simultaneously deleveraging the balance sheet, which resulted in putting the company in great position in 2018.

The REIT’s retention for Q4-17 was 53% and 59% for the year. These lower retention numbers were the result of certain operational decisions made over the course of the year to let tenant leases expire in order to generate higher rental rates or opportunistic vacant property sales. As STAG’s CFO, Bill Crooker, explains:

“These decisions produced great outcomes for our shareholders but ultimately resulted in the lower disclosed retention rates. The impact of these operational decisions reduced the retention metric from 73% to 59% with minimal impact to portfolio occupancy. Portfolio occupancy at year end was 95.3% as compared to 94.7% in 2016.”

STAG’s same-store cash NOI decreased by 10 bps when comparing full-year 2017 to full-year 2016. The annual same-store decline was driven by an average occupancy reduction of 50 bps.

The beat of STAG’s guidance related to signing leases earlier in the quarter than budgeted. The 2017 annual same-store pool represents approximately two-thirds of the total portfolio. The one-third of the portfolio excluded from the 2017 annual same-store pool has annual fixed rental bumps of approximately 2%.

STAG’s retention is projected to be between 70% and 80% in 2018, and G&A is expected to be between $35 million and $36 million for the year. During the first quarter of 2018, the company executed on an asset sale and sold a single-tenant building for a 6.2% cap rate, generating $32 million in proceeds (it acquired the asset in 2010 for a 9.2% cap rate). Nice work!

Now take a look at the FFO forecaster:

(Data sourced via F.A.S.T. Graphs)

As you can see, STAG is forecasted to grow FFO/share by ~7.7% in 2018, and the 3-year average (2016-2019) ranks it as the #6 Industrial REIT.

This Monthly Dividend Payer Is Hitting All Cylinders

As noted above, STAG shares have fallen YTD. Let’s take a look at the peers:

It appears that the pullback has created a buying opportunity. Let’s examine the P/FFO multiple:

Indeed, STAG looks cheap on this metric. What about the dividend yield?

It looks good here too. Let’s examine the AFFO per share history and forecast (data via F.A.S.T. Graphs):

Ka-ching! Now let’s look at the payout ratio...

Ka-ching! Do you get my drift? Investors get the double-whammy now - a margin of safety in price and payout ratio. Clearly, I’m maintaining a Buy on STAG, and after the Q4-17 results, I am considering adding shares in my all-new “Plain Jane” REIT portfolio (coming soon).

The company continues to execute on all cylinders as it maintains pricing and return discipline with accretive portfolio growth. In the practice of real estate acquisition and management, cash flow is what matters. As Ben Butcher, STAG CEO, explains:

“Our promise to you, our fellow shareholders, is to maintain our focus on delivering the best, risk-adjusted cash flow returns available.”

Here is the peer comparison:

REITs mentioned: Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO), PLD, DCT Industrial Trust (DCT), Duke Realty Corp. (DRE), W.P. Carey (WPC), EGP, First Industrial Realty Trust (FR), PS Business Parks (PSB), Gramercy Property Trust (GPT), and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. (MNR).

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs and STAG investor Presentation.