In a recent Seeking Alpha article, Pinxter Analytics explains that “in recent months, Amazon (AMZN) has been prioritizing expanding its own platform rather than outsourcing or using third-party companies, venturing into different markets like content creation, electronics, grocery delivery and more recently the shipping business.”

Bloomberg initially announced that Amazon was reportedly asking shipping platforms to add it as an option alongside USPS, FedEx (FDX) and UPS (UPS) before the end of this year. The news that Amazon was considering a stronger move into parcel delivery caused shares in FedEx to tumble.

However, according to an article on CNBC, the “reported entry into delivery service won't be as bad for UPS and FedEx as it will be for the United States Postal Service, according to a J.P. Morgan analyst in the space.”

"Sentiment remains cautious on the two stocks based on a heightened risk of disruption. We believe the headline overlooks the primary company at risk, which is the U.S. Postal Service," wrote analyst Brian Ossenbeck.

"We estimate the USPS is Amazon's largest carrier so not only does it stand to lose volumes from Shipping with Amazon, but it generally lacks the same labor flexibility and service offerings; postal workers are unionized and Amazon Flex drivers can also provide premium products and services such as perishable goods and same day deliveries."

Since the news broke, shares of UPS and FDX have underperformed the broader market:

However, one REIT that has considerable exposure to FedEx, Monmouth Real Estate (MNR), has been crushed and shares are down over 14%.

How is it that FDX and UPS shares see a modest pullback when the big bad Amazon rears its ugly head, yet Monmouth gets spooked?

I suppose it’s just because anything brick and mortar gets punished when Amazon barks too loud. However, I am not going to fear Amazon – at least as it relates to the more recent noise – and in fact, I am going to take advantage of the pullback, because Monmouth delivers: rain, sleet, or snow…

Monmouth Real Estate: An Overview

Monmouth is just a few years older than FedEx (Monmouth is in its 49th year as a public REIT), and the Industrial-sector REIT has also enjoyed a long-standing real estate relationship with the global shipping giant.

Monmouth operates a property portfolio that consists of 109 industrial properties, representing approximately 19.9 million square feet. The geographically diversified portfolio is from coast to coast across 30 states.

The portfolio is highly concentrated with FedEx; the remaining portfolio is balanced with high-quality tenants such as Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Keebler-Kellogg's (NYSE:K), Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL), and others.

MNR began investing in properties leased to FedEx in 1992, and recent acquisitions include six properties consisting of an additional 1.8 million square feet leased to FedEx. Fourteen total expansion projects were recently completed, increasing the rent and lease terms of these FedEx facilities. FDX and its subsidiaries represent 57.7% of annual rent and 47.7% based on square footage.

Monmouth leases from FedEx Ground, FedEx Express, and FedEx Supply Chain Services - all unique operating subsidiaries that enjoy the parent S&P rating of BBB.

There is little doubt that e-commerce growth is providing a tailwind to industrial space demand, as evidenced by the e-commerce sales provided below. The entire retail industry has been shifting its focus from traditional brick-and-mortar stores to e-commerce platforms, which has led to significant demand for large, modern industrial distribution centers.

U.S. e-commerce sales are expected to increase to over $400 billion in 2017, representing a 68% increase from 2013, and excluding food and fuel, e-commerce represents approximately 13% of total U.S. retail sales.

Global consumer habits continue to change, resulting in ever greater market share taking place online. Global e-commerce sales are expected to rise to $2.4 trillion by 2018.

Industrial REITs also benefit from operating well-located and highly granular portfolios. Current economic indicators are very favorable for the US industrial real estate sector due to: (1) limited new construction over the past 7 years; (2) rampant growth in e-commerce; (3) anticipated U.S. manufacturing growth due to increased domestic energy production; (4) continued benefits from the recently completed Panama Canal expansion; and (5) resurgence in the U.S. housing sector.

As you can see below, MNR also has substantial exposure to the East Coast, and that's another important characteristic since the company should benefit from the Panama Canal expansion that was completed in the first half of 2016.

Each of MNR’s FedEx locations has become a highly coveted foothold for large businesses. Major retailers are drawn to FedEx locations, so they can get their goods delivered to their customers as fast as possible.

MNR’s FedEx Ground locations have become the nucleus of today's logistics clusters. The company has focused investments on assets that are mission-critical to its strong tenant base.

Note that the leases are well-balanced, so there is no fear of expirations that could impact MNR’s reliable rental income. Monmouth’s average lease maturity as of the latest quarter increased to 7.9 years as compared to 7.4 years in the prior-year period. The company’s average annual rent per square foot increased 3.3% to $5.99 as of the quarter end, as compared to $5.80 one year ago.

During the latest quarter, Monmouth acquired a property located in Charleston, South Carolina, leased to FedEx for 15 years. This 122,000-square foot distribution center is situated on 16 acres near the Charleston International Airport.

Monmouth also purchased another property - a 300,000 square foot distribution center in Oklahoma City leased for 10 years to Amazon. These two properties have a weighted average lease term of 11.4 years. The cap rates for these two acquisitions average 6.1%.

The Balance Sheet

As of the end of the latest quarter, Monmouth’s capital structure consisted of approximately $723 million in debt, of which $613 million was property level fixed rate mortgage debt and $110 million was loans payable.

85% of debt is fixed rate, with the weighted average interest rate of 4.2% as compared to 4.4% in the prior-year period. Monmouth also has $272 million in perpetual preferred equity at quarter end. Combined with an equity market capitalization of $1.4 billion, the total market capitalization is approximately $2.4 billion at quarter-end.

From a credit standpoint, Monmouth continues to be conservatively capitalized with a net debt to total market capitalization at 30.1%. Fixed charge coverage was at 2.4x and net debt to adjusted EBITDA was at 6.2x for the quarter.

From a liquidity standpoint, Monmouth ended the quarter with $10.8 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company had $90 million available from its credit facility as well as an additional $100 million potentially available from an accordion feature.

In addition, Monmouth held $130.4 million in marketable REIT securities, representing 7.8% of its un-depreciated assets, with an unrealized loss of $4.1 million at quarter end. Additionally, Monmouth generated $100,000 in net realized gains during the quarter.

The Latest Earnings Results

Monmouth’s property portfolio is currently 99.5% occupied, representing a 20 bps increase over the prior quarter. The company is now in its third consecutive year with above 99% occupancy.

Monmouth’s core funds from operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 was $16.9 million or $0.22 per diluted share. This compares with the core FFO for the same period one year ago of $13.9 million or $0.20 per diluted share, representing a 10% increase.

Adjusted funds from operations (or AFFO), which excludes net realized gains on securities investments, was $16.5 million or $0.22 per diluted share for the quarter compared to $12.9 million or $0.19 per diluted share in the prior-year period, representing a 16% improvement.

On a sequential basis, AFFO per share increased 5% over the prior quarter. As a result of the recent acquisition and expansion activity and acquisition pipeline, Monmouth anticipates continuing to meaningfully grow its per-share earnings going forward. Here’s a snapshot of the FFO forecaster (powered by F.A.S.T. Graphs):

As you can see, Monmouth is forecasted (estimated) to grow earnings by 17% in 2018 (the highest in the peer group).

Also, on October 2nd Monmouth raised its common dividend 6.25% to $0.17 per share, representing the second dividend increase in three years. These two dividend increases totaled 13%.

This represents a 77% AFFO dividend payout ratio and given the predictability and long-term visibility of Monmouth’s income streams, this represents a very conservative payout ratio. Monmouth has now maintained or increased its common stock dividend for 26 consecutive years in a row.

Monmouth Delivers: Rain, Sleet, Or Snow

Monmouth has become a proven battle-tested REIT and I am especially encouraged by the pattern of dividend growth. Here’s how Monmouth’s dividend yield compares with the peers:

As noted above, Monmouth has pulled back by over 14% creating a wider margin of safety for investors. Now let’s examine the company’s P/FFO multiple:

Keep in mind, Monmouth has excellent building characteristics, such as average building age (youngest among peers):

…and also Monmouth has the best near-term, rent roll (just 12% expiring in next 3 years):

When combining the high-quality metrics (such as building age, investment grade tenants, high occupancy, etc.) it’s easy to understand the durability backing Monmouth’s dividend record. As the title to my article suggests, Monmouth delivers (its dividend) in rain, sleet, or snow.

It just took a little bit of Amazon to spook Monmouth investors, but I’m not spooked at all.

In fact, I am upgrading Monmouth to a Strong Buy.

Here is the peer set:

REITs mentioned: TRNO, PLD, DCT, DRE, WPC, EGP, FR, PSB, STAG, and GPT.

