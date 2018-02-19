Inflation Alert: Yellow

Investment Thesis

We are now solidly in the late stage of the ongoing macroeconomic expansion. This does not mean that you should immediately sell all of your holdings, but it does mean that you may want to rotate out of certain sectors and into others.

This is why the Value Portfolio is now overweight energy and underweight sectors that I expect will underperform as interest rates rise throughout 2018, such as Utilities, Homebuilders, REITs and high dividend stocks.

Inflation Has Increased

On Wednesday, the Consumer Price Index showed high monthly inflation and reasonable year-over-year inflation:

Monthly inflation was widespread across several underlying components, but year-over-year core inflation remains the Fed's 2% target.

Also on Wednesday, the Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations, which is a monthly survey that measures year-ahead inflation expectations, came in at a reasonable 2%:

On Thursday, the Producer Price Index - Final Demand showed both monthly inflation and year-over-year inflation at elevated levels:

The rise in core inflation will be noted by the Fed.

Finally on Friday, Import and Export Prices also showed elevated level of inflation:

It is clear that inflation has risen across the board.

Why Yellow, Not Red?

Recently, rising inflation measures have pushed interest rates higher, which then led to violent corrections across major indices:

SPY data by YCharts

The aftershocks of this quick correction, combined with rising interest rates, may or may not take the heat off consumer spending and global growth; nevertheless, I expect the Fed to watch developments closely in the coming months, before potentially deciding to accelerate the pace rate increases.

Furthermore, the rise in oil prices have also slowed down in 2018:

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Bottom Line

Monthly inflation measures may slow down somewhat in February, although year-over-year increases will likely continue at the Fed's target rate. I am raising the inflation alert level from Green to Yellow, but it is too early to ring the bell for Red Alert. I remain invested in the Value Portfolio, but I will be highly selective about my sector allocations in 2018. Energy is an area of interest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.