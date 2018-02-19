Week 8 Breakout Forecast:  Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Continuing from last year now makes it 41 out of 47 trading weeks (87.2%) with at least one stock move 10% or greater within a 4 or 5 day trading week.

The streak of breakout stock gains greater than 10% has resumed again with four stocks out of eight gaining more than 10% and one gaining over 40% during the week.

Breakout Forecast Selections for Week 8:

Market conditions improved significantly last week. Readers are cautioned that negative conditions are still strong, but have been significantly reduced. My momentum gauge is based on the size of the list of screened momentum stocks and shows that negative momentum is still recording above average numbers (40) while the positive momentum indicator has moved up significantly from all time lows. All time low for positive momentum selections is 10 (week 6) and all time high is 120 (last August), the current positive momentum measure is at 30.



This week I have selected 8 breakout stocks from the following sectors: 4 healthcare, 3 technology, and 1 services. I continue to see strong signals of breakouts across the biotech sector as I described in my last sector report and the technology sector is well represented as well.



The two new selections of positive momentum stocks for this week include:

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) - Technology / Diversified Communication Services Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) - Services / Grocery Stores





Breakout Stock Charts for Week 8



Pick #1: Gogo Inc. (GOGO) - Technology / Diversified Communication Services

GOGO shows a very strong technical breakout pattern testing the resistance level at 10.23 with positive momentum expected to reach 11.50 and higher. This represents at least a 12.4% expected gain in the short term. Compounding this positive opportunity is a very high short float that is set up for a large potential short squeeze scenario. Insiders have significantly increased their holdings over the prior period and institutional holdings have increased to 77.37%.



Recent news Friday, reports commitment by Aeromexico to increase applications of GOGO technology to additional aircraft in a long term partnership.

Pick #2: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) - Services / Grocery Stores

NGVC announced they are opening their tenth store by the end of February. This represents a significant increase to their sales and earnings base. Stock price dropped to lower end of price channel in a significantly undervalued position early this month, while earnings are up 152.40% Q/Q and likely to continue higher with new store addition. Next level of resistance is at 8 and momentum of this undervalued stock is likely to test 9 again in the near term, based on very strong fundamentals and earnings growth.







Breakout Forecast Performance Results:





Total Return Chart: +48.98%



Total Breakout portfolio returns by week for the past 5 weeks are listed below through the end of last week to illustrate the rolling returns of prior top performers and total portfolio returns:





Breakout Forecast Portfolio gains past 5 weeks / Top 3 Performing Stocks Week 7 +9.56% / (EGAN) +31.35%, (FLDM) +19.57%, (FEYE) +7.78% Week 6 (t-1) -2.28% / (SRNE) +14.38%, (PIRS) +6.94%, (CCXI) -1.35% Week 5 (t-2) -3.72% / (QNST) +31.77%, (CYRX) -4.56%, (CNAT) -6.06% Week 4 (t-3) +0.80% / (WK) +16.74%, (INVA) +12.88%, (AGEN) +9.57% Week 3 (t-4) +1.29% / (INVE) +17.10%, (LTRPA) +15.59%, (APTO) +8.06%



For those who are new to this short-term selection method I would highly recommend that you review the end of year performance summary and the links to methodology articles about how these high volatility, typical low cap, breakout selections work. Basically, I am trying to maximize the frequency of substantial positive returns using the parameters that resulted from my published doctoral research by focusing on the most volatile sector of stocks.



2018 YTD Chart: +7.79%

Cumulative return with 1-Week holding period.



The next charts shows the cumulative return for a longer fixed 2-week holding period instead of the 1 week holding period charted above. Because 2-week holding periods overlap with weekly selections, I have separated it into two charts, Odd and Even weeks:

Using 2-week holding periods, the ODD Weekly Breakout portfolios have returned 4.58% compared to -1.67% for the S&P 500 YTD over the same holding periods. The EVEN Weekly Breakout portfolios have returned 1.12% compared to -0.86% of the S&P 500 in the equivalent 2-week holding period.





Chart 1. Chart 2.

Additional Value & Momentum Portfolio Returns:







Full portfolio composition reports are exclusive to members, however additional articles on the different categories of portfolios and samples of research provided to subscribers are listed in my public research profile.



As always, I wish you the very best in all your investments!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

